Gemma Bastiani takes a closer look at four players who have taken huge steps to begin the 2025 season

Imogen Barnett, Dayna Finn and Amy Smith. Pictures: AFL Photos

ROUND one was about the kids. Round two was about the established stars. Round three was a chance for the big improvers to stake their own claim on the 2025 NAB AFLW season.

There are few things better than players who have been ticking along as a smaller part of a bigger system, and rarely stealing the spotlight, finding a way to wrestle some of that stardom with growth in their game.

And on the weekend, a handful of players who have been in the system for some time did just that.

First, it was Essendon replacement signing Maggie MacLachlan during Friday's Dreamtime match. Following time spent with Waylalup and Yartapuulti, MacLachlan was delisted at the end of 2023. A year spent back in the WAFLW, playing for Subiaco, allowed her to grow her tank.

Always a clever, skilful player, MacLachlan now has the fitness to impact games at the top level, so now as she runs the wings for the Bombers, we're able to see the best of what she can produce.

MAGGIE MACLACHLAN 2023 2025 Avg. disposals 9.2 12.7 Avg. score involvements 0.0 2.3 Avg. tackles 1.0 3.3 Goals 0 3



She has fitted seamlessly into Essendon's system, complementing the club's established contested ball players, and adding the outside run needed to maximise that work at the contest.

Next, it was Amy Smith for North Melbourne.

Already a premiership player, Smith will reach career game No.50 on Sunday and has played every possible game since round one, 2022 (S7). She has been an important cog in the Kangaroos' system for some time, honing her craft, but generally flies under the radar in the context of the broader team.

During the club's record-breaking 100-point win over Walyalup on Sunday, Smith kicked two goals and gathered a career-best 24 disposals – evidence of the growth in her game this year.

AMY SMITH 2024 2025 Avg. disposals 12.6 19.3 Avg. intercepts 2.9 4.0 Avg. score involvements 1.3 3.0 Avg. metres gained 109.6 207.7



What makes her so dangerous as she runs the wings is her ability – and work ethic – to remain on the move at all times, sliding back to play her part in the team-wide defence, and then sneaking forward to get attacking.

Amy Smith in action during North Melbourne's clash against Walyalup in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Then on Sunday, it was Collingwood's Imogen Barnett first up. Playing as the side's No.1 ruck option this year, she is hitting her peak at 30 years old following her 2024 season in which she played every game for the first time in her career.

Playing in that ruck position has allowed Barnett to gather confidence in her game, and establish herself around the footy and remain involved in the play for longer patches.

Her contested marking has always been a highlight, but that has gone to a new level, and then her positioning post-clearance to support in defence, or get dangerous ahead of the ball, has been a gamechanger for the Pies.

IMOGEN BARNETT 2024 2025 Avg. disposals 8.1 13.0 Avg. contested Marks 0.6 2.3 Avg. intercepts 1.7 5.7 Avg. inside 50s 0.6 2.7



Across her 26 career games there have been hints at what Barnett is capable of, specifically her game-saving mark at the death in Collingwood's elimination final win over the Western Bulldogs in 2022 (S7), but now she is having consistent impact across four quarters.

Shelley Heath and Imogen Barnett compete for the ball during Narrm's clash against Collingwood in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

And closing the round, Dayna Finn played a crucial role in Carlton's upset win over Brisbane on Sunday evening.

It took some time for Finn to find her feet when arriving from Ireland ahead of the 2023 season. After only five games in her debut year, she got to work over the off season, and played every game last year, including kicking the matchwinner over Collingwood in week nine.

This year, everything has been turned up a notch for Finn. Making the wing her own, her ability to set up play coming out of the back half by hitting kicks in dangerous parts of the ground has been crucial to Carlton's upswing in form.

DAYNA FINN 2024 2025 Avg. disposals 11.8 18.3 Avg. intercepts 3.5 6.7 Avg. marks 2.9 4.7 Avg. metres gained 132.3 265.3



Her career-best performance on Sunday evening included 29 disposals – behind only Abbie McKay – 10 marks, and a goal.