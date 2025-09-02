Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of round four

Charlie Rowbottom kicks the ball during Gold Coast's clash against Yartapuulti in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has been dealt further blows with gun midfielder Charlie Rowbottom set to be sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Rowbottom suffered an AC joint injury in round three and is set for a stint on the sidelines, with an update on her availability expected later in the week.

Charlotte Wilson (lower leg) and Meara Girvan (concussion) are also out, while Katie Lynch hurt her ankle in a scrimmage match over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Essendon ruck Steph Wales is a chance to return from an ACL injury in Sunday's clash against Geelong.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sarah Allan Quad Test Teah Charlton Hamstring Test Georgia McKee Knee Season Hannah Munyard Ankle Season Updated: September 2, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lilly Baker Foot 2-4 weeks Poppy Boltz Hamstring 3-5 weeks Updated: September 2, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jess Good Calf 2 weeks Gab Pound Shin 4-5 weeks Brooke Vickers Wrist 1-2 weeks Updated: September 2, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordyn Allen Calf 2-3 weeks Mattea Breed Knee Season Bri Davey Ankle TBC Kellyann Hogan Shoulder 4-6 weeks Nell Morris-Dalton Back Test Ruby Schleicher Concussion Concussion protocols Charlotte Taylor Foot 7-9 weeks Updated: August 26, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Daria Bannister Hand fracture 3-4 weeks Brooke Brown Bone stress 3-4 weeks Maddison Gay ACL strain TBC Emily Gough ACL Season Bess Keaney Pregnancy Season Amelia Radford ACL Season Sophie Van De Heuvel PCL Season Updated: September 2, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Gabby Biedenweg-Webster Knee Test Ash Brazill Hip/groin Test Holly Egan Knee Season Emma O'Driscoll Concussion 1-2 weeks Madi Scanlon Ankle Test Aine Tighe Knee TBC Updated: September 2, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kate Darby Calf 1-2 weeks Chloe Scheer Knee Indefinite Shelley Scott Calf 5-7 weeks Sienna Tallariti Ankle 1-2 weeks Caitie Tipping Knee 2-4 weeks Updated: September 2, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Elise Barwick Knee Season Daisy D'Arcy Knee Season Meara Girvan Concussion 1-3 weeks Tara Harrington Ankle 1-3 weeks Katie Lynch Ankle TBC Sienna McMullen Foot 6+ weeks Charlie Rowbottom Shoulder TBC Heidi Talbot Shoulder Season Claudia Whitfort Calf Test Charlotte Wilson Leg 4-6 weeks Updated: September 2, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Alicia Eva Hamstring 4-6 weeks Grace Kos Knee Test Caitlin Fletcher Hip Season Aliesha Newman Hamstring Test Alyce Parker Foot 11 weeks Updated: September 2, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Najwa Allen Hamstring TBC Katlyn Ashmore Hamstring TBC Jasmine Fleming Knee 2-3 weeks Aileen Gilroy Hamstring 1-2 weeks Ainslie Kemp Knee Season Kristy Stratton Hamstring Test Updated: September 2, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Grace Beasley ACL 7-9 weeks Gab Colvin MCL 1 week Tahlia Gillard MCL 4-6 weeks Sinead Goldrick Shoulder TBC Jacinta Hose Knee Season Sarah Lampard Calf 4-8 weeks Blaithin Mackin Knee 9-11 weeks Olivia Purcell Knee Season Denby Taylor Foot 3 weeks Updated: September 2, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nicole Bresnehan Hamstring 3-4 weeks Bella Eddey Shin Test Jasmine Garner Ankle 2-4 weeks Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC Updated: September 2, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jemima Charity Knee TBC Janelle Cuthbertson Foot 2-4 weeks Jasmine Evans Shin Test Cheyenne Hammond Foot Test Kirsty Lamb Hamstring 1-2 weeks Julia Teakle Foot 3-5 weeks Caitlin Wendland Knee Season Piper Window Ankle 2-4 weeks Lauren Young Knee Test Updated: September 2, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Katie Brennan Knee Test Zoe Hargreaves ACL Season Sarah Hosking Hamstring Test Montana McKinnon ACL Test Rebecca Miller General soreness Test Tessa Lavey Hamstring 4-6 weeks Charley Ryan ACL Season Updated: September 2, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emmelie Fiedler Knee Season Alana Gee Knee 5-7 weeks Darcy Guttridge Foot 1-3 weeks Olivia Vesely Concussion Concussion protocols Nicola Xenos Foot 3-5 weeks Updated: September 2, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Maddy Collier Ankle Season Kiara Hillier Concussion 1 week Sofia Hurley Foot TBC Updated: September 2, 2025

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sanne Bakker Illness TBC Lucy Boyd Ankle Test Annabel Johnson Knee 1-2 weeks Beth Schilling Foot Season Belinda Smith Quad 1 week Updated: September 2, 2025