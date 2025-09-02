AFLW injury list, R4: Suns gun hurts shoulder, doubt over Tiger, Bomber nears return
Check out how your AFLW team tracking ahead of round four
Charlie Rowbottom kicks the ball during Gold Coast's clash against Yartapuulti in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos
GOLD Coast has been dealt further blows with gun midfielder Charlie Rowbottom set to be sidelined with a shoulder injury.
Rowbottom suffered an AC joint injury in round three and is set for a stint on the sidelines, with an update on her availability expected later in the week.
Charlotte Wilson (lower leg) and Meara Girvan (concussion) are also out, while Katie Lynch hurt her ankle in a scrimmage match over the weekend.
Meanwhile, Essendon ruck Steph Wales is a chance to return from an ACL injury in Sunday's clash against Geelong.
Check out your club's full injury list below.
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Sarah Allan
Quad
Test
Teah Charlton
Hamstring
Test
Georgia McKee
Knee
Season
Hannah Munyard
Ankle
Season
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Lilly Baker
Foot
2-4 weeks
Poppy Boltz
Hamstring
3-5 weeks
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Jess Good
Calf
2 weeks
Gab Pound
Shin
4-5 weeks
Brooke Vickers
Wrist
1-2 weeks
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordyn Allen
Calf
2-3 weeks
Mattea Breed
Knee
Season
Bri Davey
Ankle
TBC
Kellyann Hogan
Shoulder
4-6 weeks
Nell Morris-Dalton
Back
Test
Ruby Schleicher
Concussion
Concussion protocols
Charlotte Taylor
Foot
7-9 weeks
Updated: August 26, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Daria Bannister
Hand fracture
3-4 weeks
Brooke Brown
Bone stress
3-4 weeks
Maddison Gay
ACL strain
TBC
Emily Gough
ACL
Season
Bess Keaney
Pregnancy
Season
Amelia Radford
ACL
Season
Sophie Van De Heuvel
PCL
Season
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Knee
Test
Ash Brazill
Hip/groin
Test
Holly Egan
Knee
Season
Emma O'Driscoll
Concussion
1-2 weeks
Madi Scanlon
Ankle
Test
Aine Tighe
Knee
TBC
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Kate Darby
Calf
1-2 weeks
Chloe Scheer
Knee
Indefinite
Shelley Scott
Calf
5-7 weeks
Sienna Tallariti
Ankle
1-2 weeks
Caitie Tipping
Knee
2-4 weeks
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Elise Barwick
Knee
Season
Daisy D'Arcy
Knee
Season
Meara Girvan
Concussion
1-3 weeks
Tara Harrington
Ankle
1-3 weeks
Katie Lynch
Ankle
TBC
Sienna McMullen
Foot
6+ weeks
Charlie Rowbottom
Shoulder
TBC
Heidi Talbot
Shoulder
Season
Claudia Whitfort
Calf
Test
Charlotte Wilson
Leg
4-6 weeks
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Alicia Eva
Hamstring
4-6 weeks
Grace Kos
Knee
Test
Caitlin Fletcher
Hip
Season
Aliesha Newman
Hamstring
Test
Alyce Parker
Foot
11 weeks
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Najwa Allen
Hamstring
TBC
Katlyn Ashmore
Hamstring
TBC
Jasmine Fleming
Knee
2-3 weeks
Aileen Gilroy
Hamstring
1-2 weeks
Ainslie Kemp
Knee
Season
Kristy Stratton
Hamstring
Test
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Beasley
ACL
7-9 weeks
Gab Colvin
MCL
1 week
Tahlia Gillard
MCL
4-6 weeks
Sinead Goldrick
Shoulder
TBC
Jacinta Hose
Knee
Season
Sarah Lampard
Calf
4-8 weeks
Blaithin Mackin
Knee
9-11 weeks
Olivia Purcell
Knee
Season
Denby Taylor
Foot
3 weeks
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicole Bresnehan
Hamstring
3-4 weeks
Bella Eddey
Shin
Test
Jasmine Garner
Ankle
2-4 weeks
Sarah Wright
Personal reasons
TBC
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Jemima Charity
Knee
TBC
Janelle Cuthbertson
Foot
2-4 weeks
Jasmine Evans
Shin
Test
Cheyenne Hammond
Foot
Test
Kirsty Lamb
Hamstring
1-2 weeks
Julia Teakle
Foot
3-5 weeks
Caitlin Wendland
Knee
Season
Piper Window
Ankle
2-4 weeks
Lauren Young
Knee
Test
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Katie Brennan
Knee
Test
Zoe Hargreaves
ACL
Season
Sarah Hosking
Hamstring
Test
Montana McKinnon
ACL
Test
Rebecca Miller
General soreness
Test
Tessa Lavey
Hamstring
4-6 weeks
Charley Ryan
ACL
Season
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Emmelie Fiedler
Knee
Season
Alana Gee
Knee
5-7 weeks
Darcy Guttridge
Foot
1-3 weeks
Olivia Vesely
Concussion
Concussion protocols
Nicola Xenos
Foot
3-5 weeks
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Maddy Collier
Ankle
Season
Kiara Hillier
Concussion
1 week
Sofia Hurley
Foot
TBC
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
Sanne Bakker
Illness
TBC
Lucy Boyd
Ankle
Test
Annabel Johnson
Knee
1-2 weeks
Beth Schilling
Foot
Season
Belinda Smith
Quad
1 week
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER
INJURY
ESTIMATED RETURN
De Berry
Hamstring
Test
Zimmorlei Farquharson
Knee
2-4 weeks
Kaylee Kimber
Calf
Test
Emma McDonald
Shoulder
TBC
Updated: September 2, 2025