Charlie Rowbottom kicks the ball during Gold Coast's clash against Yartapuulti in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has been dealt further blows with gun midfielder Charlie Rowbottom set to be sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Rowbottom suffered an AC joint injury in round three and is set for a stint on the sidelines, with an update on her availability expected later in the week.

Charlotte Wilson (lower leg) and Meara Girvan (concussion) are also out, while Katie Lynch hurt her ankle in a scrimmage match over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Essendon ruck Steph Wales is a chance to return from an ACL injury in Sunday's clash against Geelong.

Check out your club's full injury list below.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sarah Allan Quad Test
Teah Charlton Hamstring Test
Georgia McKee Knee Season
Hannah Munyard Ankle Season
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Lilly Baker Foot 2-4 weeks
Poppy Boltz Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jess Good Calf 2 weeks
Gab Pound Shin 4-5 weeks
Brooke Vickers Wrist 1-2 weeks
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordyn Allen Calf 2-3 weeks
Mattea Breed Knee Season
Bri Davey Ankle TBC
Kellyann Hogan Shoulder 4-6 weeks
Nell Morris-Dalton Back Test
Ruby Schleicher Concussion Concussion protocols
Charlotte Taylor Foot 7-9 weeks
Updated: August 26, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Daria Bannister Hand fracture 3-4 weeks
Brooke Brown Bone stress 3-4 weeks
Maddison Gay ACL strain TBC
Emily Gough ACL Season
Bess Keaney Pregnancy Season
Amelia Radford ACL Season
Sophie Van De Heuvel PCL Season
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Gabby Biedenweg-Webster
 Knee Test
Ash Brazill Hip/groin Test
Holly Egan Knee Season
Emma O'Driscoll Concussion 1-2 weeks
Madi Scanlon Ankle Test
Aine Tighe Knee TBC
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kate Darby Calf 1-2 weeks
Chloe Scheer Knee Indefinite
Shelley Scott Calf 5-7 weeks
Sienna Tallariti Ankle 1-2 weeks
Caitie Tipping Knee 2-4 weeks
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Elise Barwick Knee Season
Daisy D'Arcy Knee Season
Meara Girvan Concussion 1-3 weeks
Tara Harrington Ankle 1-3 weeks
Katie Lynch Ankle TBC
Sienna McMullen Foot 6+ weeks
Charlie Rowbottom Shoulder TBC
Heidi Talbot Shoulder Season
Claudia Whitfort Calf Test
Charlotte Wilson Leg 4-6 weeks
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Alicia Eva Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Grace Kos Knee Test
Caitlin Fletcher Hip Season
Aliesha Newman Hamstring Test
Alyce Parker Foot 11 weeks
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Najwa Allen Hamstring TBC
Katlyn Ashmore Hamstring TBC
Jasmine Fleming Knee 2-3 weeks
Aileen Gilroy Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Ainslie Kemp Knee Season
Kristy Stratton Hamstring Test
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Grace Beasley ACL 7-9 weeks
Gab Colvin MCL 1 week
Tahlia Gillard MCL 4-6 weeks
Sinead Goldrick Shoulder TBC
Jacinta Hose Knee Season
Sarah Lampard Calf 4-8 weeks
Blaithin Mackin Knee 9-11 weeks
Olivia Purcell Knee Season
Denby Taylor Foot 3 weeks
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nicole Bresnehan Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Bella Eddey Shin Test
Jasmine Garner Ankle 2-4 weeks
Sarah Wright Personal reasons TBC
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jemima Charity Knee TBC
Janelle Cuthbertson Foot 2-4 weeks
Jasmine Evans Shin Test
Cheyenne Hammond Foot Test
Kirsty Lamb Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Julia Teakle Foot 3-5 weeks
Caitlin Wendland Knee Season
Piper Window Ankle 2-4 weeks
Lauren Young Knee Test
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Katie Brennan Knee Test
Zoe Hargreaves ACL Season
Sarah Hosking Hamstring Test
Montana McKinnon ACL Test
Rebecca Miller General soreness Test
Tessa Lavey Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Charley Ryan ACL Season
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Emmelie Fiedler Knee Season
Alana Gee Knee 5-7 weeks
Darcy Guttridge Foot 1-3 weeks
Olivia Vesely Concussion Concussion protocols
Nicola Xenos Foot 3-5 weeks
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Maddy Collier Ankle Season
Kiara Hillier Concussion 1 week
Sofia Hurley Foot TBC
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sanne Bakker Illness TBC
Lucy Boyd Ankle Test
Annabel Johnson Knee 1-2 weeks
Beth Schilling Foot Season
Belinda Smith Quad 1 week
Updated: September 2, 2025
PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
De Berry Hamstring Test
Zimmorlei Farquharson Knee 2-4 weeks
Kaylee Kimber Calf Test
Emma McDonald Shoulder TBC
Updated: September 2, 2025