The Free Kick team runs through all the big issues ahead of round four

Tyla Hanks kicks the ball during Narrm's clash against Collingwood in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WHICH players should be on our shopping list in AFLW Fantasy?

With three rounds behind us, the season is beginning to take shape as the best players in each position begin to rise to the top.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

The Free Kick team runs through its first 'Sweet 16' of the season among a host of other talking points ahead of round four.

Plus, North Melbourne star Jasmine Garner's ankle injury will force more than 20 per cent of coaches into a trade.

And, the crew believe in the form of Pie Brit Bonnici and Dee Tyla Hanks, who are among the top averaging midfielders so far in 2025.

Listen to the AFLW Fantasy Podcast with Free Kick at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:00-10:07: Introduction

10:08-11:27: Watch and wait scoreboard

11:28-41:54: Sweet 16

41:55-53:13: Dr Will's injury report

53:14-1:02:49: Believe it or not

1:02:50-1:04:20: Captain's corner

1:04:21-1:11:40: Trade plans

Get expert advice from Free Kick during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.