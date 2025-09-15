The coaches' votes are in for round six of the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

Ash Riddell gets a handball away under pressure during round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne's Ash Riddell has consolidated her place atop the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year leaderboard thanks to a record-breaking 44-disposal performance against Carlton on Saturday.

The prolific midfielder received nine of a possible 10 coaches votes to take her tally to 51, two votes clear of Geelong's Georgie Prespakis who received eight votes for her role in the Cats' five-point win over Port Adelaide.

>> SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL THE VOTES AND THE FULL LEADERBOARD

Elsewhere, four players received a perfect 10, while the spread of votes in the Sydney Derby shows the coaches clearly had very different opinions of how players performed.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Collingwood v Hawthorn

9 Lucy Wales HAW

9 Aine McDonagh HAW

6 Ashley Centra COLL

2 Ruby Schleicher COLL

2 Eliza West HAW

1 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW

1 Tarni White COLL

Port Adelaide v Geelong

10 Mikayla Bowen GEEL

8 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

4 Matilda Scholz PORT

4 Nina Morrison GEEL

4 Jacqueline Parry GEEL

North Melbourne v Carlton

9 Jasmine Garner NMFC

9 Ash Riddell NMFC

5 Amy Smith NMFC

3 Libby Birch NMFC

2 Erika O'Shea NMFC

2 Tess Craven NMFC

Fremantle v Essendon

9 Kiara Bowers FRE

8 Aisling McCarthy FRE

7 Gabby Newton FRE

4 Mim Strom FRE

1 Georgia Nanscawen ESS

1 Hayley Miller FRE

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney

10 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS

4 Katherine Smith GWS

4 Laura Gardiner SYD

3 Zippy Fish SYD

3 Tanya Kennedy SYD

2 Brodee Mowbray GWS

2 Sara Howley GWS

1 Tarni Evans GWS

1 Mikayla Pauga GWS

Melbourne v West Coast

10 Eden Zanker MELB

6 Eliza McNamara MELB

6 Tyla Hanks MELB

3 Charlotte Thomas WCE

3 Kate Hore MELB

1 Tayla Harris MELB

1 Ella Roberts WCE

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane

9 Ally Anderson BL

9 Courtney Hodder BL

5 Taylor Smith BL

3 Isabel Dawes BL

2 Tahlia Hickie BL

1 Breanna Koenen BL

1 Elaine Grigg WB

St Kilda v Richmond

10 Ellie McKenzie RICH

8 Serene Watson STK

5 Jaimee Lambert STK

4 Ashleigh Richards STK

2 Georgia Patrikios STK

1 Beth Lynch RICH

Gold Coast v Adelaide

8 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC

6 Anne Hatchard ADEL

6 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

5 Sarah Goodwin ADEL

4 Meara Girvan GCFC

1 Havana Harris GCFC

LEADERBOARD

51 Ash Riddell NMFC

49 Georgie Prespakis GEEL

38 Tyla Hanks MELB

35 Kate Hore MELB

35 Ella Roberts WCE

32 Brittany Bonnici COLL

32 Jasmine Garner NMFC

29 Kiara Bowers FRE

29 Georgia Nanscawen ESS

26 Laura Gardiner SYD

26 Eliza West HAW

24 Monique Conti RICH

24 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL

24 Chloe Molloy SYD

23 Dayna Finn CARL

22 Anne Hatchard ADEL

22 Ebony Marinoff ADEL

22 Lucy Wales HAW

21 Courtney Hodder BL

21 Mia King NMFC

20 Isabel Dawes BL

20 Tyanna Smith STK

19 Jacqueline Parry GEEL

18 Mikayla Bowen GEEL

18 Breann Harrington CARL

16 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW

16 Aine McDonagh HAW