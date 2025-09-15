NORTH Melbourne's Ash Riddell has consolidated her place atop the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year leaderboard thanks to a record-breaking 44-disposal performance against Carlton on Saturday.
The prolific midfielder received nine of a possible 10 coaches votes to take her tally to 51, two votes clear of Geelong's Georgie Prespakis who received eight votes for her role in the Cats' five-point win over Port Adelaide.
Elsewhere, four players received a perfect 10, while the spread of votes in the Sydney Derby shows the coaches clearly had very different opinions of how players performed.
Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.
The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
Collingwood v Hawthorn
9 Lucy Wales HAW
9 Aine McDonagh HAW
6 Ashley Centra COLL
2 Ruby Schleicher COLL
2 Eliza West HAW
1 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW
1 Tarni White COLL
Port Adelaide v Geelong
10 Mikayla Bowen GEEL
8 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
4 Matilda Scholz PORT
4 Nina Morrison GEEL
4 Jacqueline Parry GEEL
North Melbourne v Carlton
9 Jasmine Garner NMFC
9 Ash Riddell NMFC
5 Amy Smith NMFC
3 Libby Birch NMFC
2 Erika O'Shea NMFC
2 Tess Craven NMFC
Fremantle v Essendon
9 Kiara Bowers FRE
8 Aisling McCarthy FRE
7 Gabby Newton FRE
4 Mim Strom FRE
1 Georgia Nanscawen ESS
1 Hayley Miller FRE
Sydney v Greater Western Sydney
10 Zarlie Goldsworthy GWS
4 Katherine Smith GWS
4 Laura Gardiner SYD
3 Zippy Fish SYD
3 Tanya Kennedy SYD
2 Brodee Mowbray GWS
2 Sara Howley GWS
1 Tarni Evans GWS
1 Mikayla Pauga GWS
Melbourne v West Coast
10 Eden Zanker MELB
6 Eliza McNamara MELB
6 Tyla Hanks MELB
3 Charlotte Thomas WCE
3 Kate Hore MELB
1 Tayla Harris MELB
1 Ella Roberts WCE
Western Bulldogs v Brisbane
9 Ally Anderson BL
9 Courtney Hodder BL
5 Taylor Smith BL
3 Isabel Dawes BL
2 Tahlia Hickie BL
1 Breanna Koenen BL
1 Elaine Grigg WB
St Kilda v Richmond
10 Ellie McKenzie RICH
8 Serene Watson STK
5 Jaimee Lambert STK
4 Ashleigh Richards STK
2 Georgia Patrikios STK
1 Beth Lynch RICH
Gold Coast v Adelaide
8 Charlie Rowbottom GCFC
6 Anne Hatchard ADEL
6 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
5 Sarah Goodwin ADEL
4 Meara Girvan GCFC
1 Havana Harris GCFC
LEADERBOARD
51 Ash Riddell NMFC
49 Georgie Prespakis GEEL
38 Tyla Hanks MELB
35 Kate Hore MELB
35 Ella Roberts WCE
32 Brittany Bonnici COLL
32 Jasmine Garner NMFC
29 Kiara Bowers FRE
29 Georgia Nanscawen ESS
26 Laura Gardiner SYD
26 Eliza West HAW
24 Monique Conti RICH
24 Erone Fitzpatrick CARL
24 Chloe Molloy SYD
23 Dayna Finn CARL
22 Anne Hatchard ADEL
22 Ebony Marinoff ADEL
22 Lucy Wales HAW
21 Courtney Hodder BL
21 Mia King NMFC
20 Isabel Dawes BL
20 Tyanna Smith STK
19 Jacqueline Parry GEEL
18 Mikayla Bowen GEEL
18 Breann Harrington CARL
16 Tilly Lucas-Rodd HAW
16 Aine McDonagh HAW