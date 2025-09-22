Let's check in on our AFLW player of the season after round six

Ash Riddell during the AFLW R3 match between North Melbourne and Walyalup (Fremantle) at Fremantle Community Bank Oval on August 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SOMEHOW, Ash Riddell continues to be underrated among her star-studded side of North Melbourne.

But that might be about to change.

Fresh off the back of breaking the record for most disposals in an AFLW game with 44 (previously held jointly by herself and Brisbane's Ally Anderson), Riddell has raced to a massive five-vote lead in AFL.com.au's best AFLW player vote count.

Learn More 21:52

At the conclusion of each AFLW match, the reporter assigned to the game submits their votes for the best players on the field, selecting on a 3-2-1 basis.

After six rounds, Riddell already outpaced the rest of the pack, much like she does on the field with her incredible running capacity.

Last year's AFLW best and fairest winner Ebony Marinoff is sitting in second, five votes adrift of first, with a pair of Melbourne stars – Tyla Hanks and Kate Hore – occupying third spot on the podium.

Kate Hore celebrates a goal during the AFLW R6 match between Melbourne and West Coast at Casey Fields on September 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Kangaroos players have polled an incredible 35 of a possible 36 votes in the first half of the season.

Unsurprisingly, midfielders occupy top spot at most clubs, with the exception of Port Adelaide ruck Matilda Scholz and Sydney superstar forward Chloe Molloy.

AFL.com.au best AFLW player votes

17 votes – Ash Riddell (North Melbourne)

12 votes – Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide)

10 votes – Tyla Hanks (Melbourne)

10 votes – Kate Hore (Melbourne)

10 votes – Ella Roberts (West Coast)

9 votes – Georgie Prespakis (Geelong)

9 votes – Eliza West (Hawthorn)

9 votes – Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)

Your club's leading votegetter

Adelaide – Ebony Marinoff (17 votes)

Brisbane – Ally Anderson (six)

Carlton – Dayna Finn, Mimi Hill (seven)

Collingwood – Brit Bonnici (seven)

Essendon – Georgia Nanscawen (seven)

Fremantle – Kiara Bowers, Aisling McCarthy (five)

Geelong – Georgie Prespakis (nine)

Gold Coast – Niamh McLaughlin (three)

GWS – Zarlie Goldsworthy (seven)

Hawthorn – Eliza West (nine)

Melbourne – Tyla Hanks, Kate Hore (10)

North Melbourne – Ash Riddell (17)

Port Adelaide – Matilda Scholz (five)

Richmond – Monique Conti (five)

St Kilda – Tyanna Smith (six)

Sydney – Chloe Molloy (eight)

West Coast – Ella Roberts (10)

Western Bulldogs – Isabelle Pritchard (five)

Club-by-club tally, maximum 36 votes on offer

North Melbourne – 35

Melbourne – 31

Hawthorn – 24

Adelaide – 23

Sydney – 23

Carlton – 22

St Kilda – 21

Geelong – 20

West Coast – 17

Fremantle – 16

GWS – 15

Brisbane – 14

Essendon – 14

Port Adelaide – 13

Collingwood – 12

Richmond – nine

Gold Coast – eight

Western Bulldogs – seven