Kate McCarthy breaks down where GWS got the better of Sydney

Tarni Evans celebrates a goal during the AFLW R6 match between GWS and Sydney at Henson Park on September 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR THE third consecutive year, the Battle of the Bridge between Sydney and Greater Western Sydney was decided by a single-digit margin.

The difference this year, though, is that the Giants walked away with the four points.

It's the first time since 2022 that GWS has won the much-anticipated clash between the two New South Wales sides, and it marks the club's second win in as many weeks, a feat it hasn't achieved since round seven of the 2021 season.

Former Brisbane and St Kilda player Kate McCarthy said on this week's episode of The Wrap that it was the Giants' work on the outside that caught the Swans off guard and helped guide them to the seven-point win.

"Sydney, you look at this game and they largely won the most important stats that you put down for KPIs for the game," McCarthy said.

Learn More 21:52

"They won clearance, they won tackles, they won contested possession, but the Giants got them on the outside.

"They won uncontested possessions by 34, they won marks plus 15 and uncontested marks plus 16, so they were able to get them on the spread, they were able to stop their run off half-back and finish beautifully in front of goal."

One player who drew particular attention from McCarthy was the performance of 2023 Rising Star winner Zarlie Goldsworthy, who was this episode's Coates Player of the Round.

The young midfielder had a game-high 31 disposals and eight marks to go with her nine tackles, five score involvements and a goal.

"(Zarlie's) playing a new role through the midfield this year and she's been nothing but impressive, but everything came together for her this afternoon," McCarthy said.

Learn More 00:57

"Nothing but praise from her coach Cam Bernasconi post-match. He identified that she's always been flashy with her goals and her ability to finish off, but he feels like she is a complete midfielder now.

"He said it's so nice to coach such high-end talent that values defence. She was absolutely pivotal to that win this afternoon."

The Sunday afternoon encounter was played in front of a huge crowd of 7,171 people at Henson Park, the second-highest attended AFLW match for the year behind the season-opener between Carlton and Collingwood.