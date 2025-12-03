All the club best and fairest winners from the 2025 NAB AFLW season

Ella Roberts during West Coast's clash with GWS in AFLW round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AWARDS season is upon us after the conclusion of the 2025 NAB AFLW season.

Check out every club's best and fairest winner as it is announced.

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

TBC

Aisling McCarthy has capped an outstanding season by being crowned as Fremantle's AFLW club champion, going one step better after finishing runner-up last year.

The 29-year-old polled 221 votes to win the award from midfield sidekick Gabby Newton (215) and Freo great Kiara Bowers (206), with ruck Mim Strom (198) placing fourth to highlight the dominance of the Dockers' 2025 midfield.

Star defender Emma O'Driscoll (185) rounded out the top five, with players allocated between zero and five votes each game from five of Fremantle's coaches.

An All-Australian in 2024 and runner-up club champion with former club West Coast in 2021, McCarthy averaged a career-high 24.3 disposals in 2025 and was a consistent force in the Freo engine room.

"Aish continues to show how much of a workhorse she is, and she is so important for our side," coach Lisa Webb said.

"Aish thrives on big moments, is willing to play any role for the team and gives her absolute all every week.

"Her inside work was incredible, but to see her kick eight goals across the season just shows her impressive ability on the outside to be able to finish it off.

"For this to be her second season at Freo and perform the way she has, it’s a testament to the hard work she puts in, and the way she trains and recovers throughout the entire year."

Webb described Bowers, who returned in 2025 after missing last season due to the birth of her second child, as "incredible".

"If anyone can go away for a year to give birth to their child and then return like they never left and finish third in the fairest and best, it's 'Turbo' (Bowers). She's incredible," Webb said.

"She just never drops her standards, and all her teammates will attest to the fact she continues to drive our contest work, pressure and the way we want to play each week."

1. Aisling McCarthy – 221 votes

2. Gabby Newton – 215

3. Kiara Bowers – 206

4. Mim Strom – 198

5. Emma O'Driscoll – 185

6. Hayley Miller – 166

7. Indi Strom – 144

8. Laura Pugh – 143

9. Ash Brazill – 137

10. Meg Kauffman – 136

Players' Award: Áine Tighe

Best Clubwoman: Phil Seth

Best First Year Player Award: Indi Strom

Life Membership: Laura Pugh, Ebony Antonio, Kiara Bowers

Georgie Prespakis has cemented her status as a star of the competition, winning Geelong's Best and Fairest award for the second time in three seasons.

Prespakis polled 185 votes to finish well ahead of Nina Morrison in second place (110 votes) and Mikayla Bowen in third (76 votes).

Morrison, who won the award last year, has now finished on the podium four seasons in a row.

Elsewhere, Kate Darby was recognised with the Carter Family Community Champion award for a fifth time, while the retiring Meghan McDonald won the Hoops Award, which recognises the player who best demonstrates the club's values.

1. Georgie Prespakis – 185 votes

2. Nina Morrison – 110

3. Mikalya Bowen – 76

4. Becky Webster – 54

5. Jackie Parry – 51

6. Claudia Gunjaca – 47

7. Aishling Moloney – 40

8. Amy McDonald – 39

9. Julia Crockett-Grills – 25

10. Georgie Rankin – 24

Carter Family Community Champion - Kate Darby

Hoops Award - Meghan McDonald

Charlie Rowbottom has been crowned Gold Coast's best player for a third time - and second in a row - this time edging out young gun Havana Harris and co-captain Lucy Single for the top prize.

Rowbottom polled 78 votes to win from first-year star Harris (74) with Single (72) narrowly behind.

The 22-year-old has now polled in the top two across all five Club Champion counts since her debut in 2022.

Rowbottom was a standout performer in a disappointing season for the Suns, including in her 50th AFLW match where she gathered 36 disposals (27 contested possessions) and eight tackles to receive a maximum 10 votes in the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Charlie Rowbottom after winning Gold Coast's 2025 Club Champion Award. Picture: Gold Coast FC

Last year's No.2 draft pick, Harris showed why she was so highly rated after a superb first season in which she played in all 12 of the club's matches, averaging 13.2 disposals and 2.7 tackles and earning a Telstra AFLW Rising Star nomination in round three.

Single's third place came after a consistent season where she averaged 19.8 disposals and 6.5 tackles per game.

Rowbottom also received the Players' Player Award and the Excellence Award, while Harris collected the club's leading goalkicker trophy after booting 11 goals.

Annabel Kievit, who finished fifth in the best and fairest count, was named the Most Professional, while Sunny Lappin - who nominated Gold Coast as her preferred club ahead of the upcoming Telstra AFLW Draft, won the Female Academy Player of the Year.

Under a new system in 2025, the Club Champion Award was voted on by the AFLW coaching panel, with the head coach and relevant line coach allocating each player a score between 0 and 5, reflecting their overall contribution and impact. The maximum votes a player can receive from any one match is 10 votes.

1. Charlie Rowbottom - 78 votes

2. Havana Harris - 74

3. Lucy Single - 72

4. Niamh McLaughlin - 67

5. Annabel Kievit - 59

6. Meara Girvan - 58

7. Georgia Clayden - 53

=8. Maddy Brancatisano - 49

=8. Lily Mithen - 49

10. Darcie Davies - 41

Most Professional: Annabel Kievit

Players’ Player: Charlie Rowbottom

Excellence Award: Charlie Rowbottom

Leading Goalkicker: Havana Harris

Female Academy Player of the Year: Sunny Lappin

Zarlie Goldsworthy capped off a brilliant 2025 season with her second Gabrielle Trainor medal as Greater Western Sydney's best and fairest player.

The 20-year-old polled 40 votes to narrowly edge out captain and last year's winner Rebecca Beeson (38), with Tarni Evans and Eilish O'Dowd tied for third on 37 votes.

Goldsworthy's versatility across the midfield and forward line helped her seal the win, after also taking out the top prize in a breakout 2023 that also saw her claim the AFLW Rising Star award.

Evans was rewarded for her career-best season as the club's leading goalkicker (13) as well as taking home the club's Goal of the Year award for her left-pocket effort against Fremantle in round 12,

Brodee Mowbray won the Mark of the Year for a courageous grab in round two against Collingwood, as well as the Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award, voted on by the players after each match.

Cambridge McCormick, who finished equal fifth in the best and fairest count, and Kaitlyn Srhoj claimed the Community and Members’ Choice Awards, respectively.

Emily Pease took out the Coaches Award following a career-best year for the defender.

1. Zarlie Goldsworthy – 40 votes

2. Rebecca Beeson – 38

=3. Tarni Evans – 37

=3. Eilish O’Dowd – 37

=5. Cambridge McCormick – 35

=5. Katherine Smith – 35

7. Emily Pease – 34

=9. Madison Brazendale – 31

=9. Georgia Garnett – 31

=9. Kaitlyn Srhoj – 31

Coaches Award: Emily Pease

Academy Player of the Year: Isla Wiencke

Rising Star Award: Grace Martin

Members’ Choice Award: Kaitlyn Srhoj

Giants Community Award: Cambridge McCormick

Mark of the Year: Brodee Mowbray – Round 2 v Collingwood

Goal of the Year: Tarni Evans – Round 10 v Fremantle

Leading Goalkicker: Tarni Evans – 13 goals

Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award: Brodee Mowbray

Zarlie Goldsworthy has capped off a phenomenal season by being crowned the 2025 Gabrielle Trainor medallist as the GIANTS’ club champion for the year 🧡 pic.twitter.com/mAvZIcQ1Wx — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) November 3, 2025

TBC

TBC

TBC

Superstar ruck Matilda Scholz has won back-to-back best and fairest awards at Port Adelaide.

In a relatively close count, the 20-year-old finished just nine votes clear of forward-turned-midfielder Ash Woodland, with AFLW leading goalkicker Indy Tahau capping a stunning return from a torn ACL to finish third.

Tough mid-forward Jasmine Sowden was named best first-year player, the pick No.52 having come in in leaps and bounds to play 11 of a possible 12 matches.

Young defender Sachi Syme took out the coaches' award for most improved, while winger Ella Boag won the players' player award for exemplifying team values.

1. Matilda Scholz - 118 votes

2. Ash Woodland - 109

3. Indy Tahau - 95

=4. Teagan Germech - 91

=4. Ella Heads - 91

6. Abbey Dowrick - 90

7. Sachi Syme - 89

8. Shineah Goody - 85

9. Katelyn Pope - 75

10. Gemma Houghton - 73

Best First-Year Player: Jasmine Sowden

Coaches' Award (most improved): Sachi Syme

Players' Player: Ella Boag

Leading Goalkicker: Indy Tahau

Star midfielder Monique Conti has won her seventh consecutive Richmond AFLW best and fairest award, remaining the only player to have taken out the accolade in the Tigers' seven-season history.

It was a tight count on the club's night of nights, with Conti's 25 votes narrowly edging out midfielder Ellie McKenzie (22 votes), followed by Libby Graham (14 votes).

Conti had yet another stellar year in the yellow and black, with multiple career-high records under her belt.

In her 75th game, she notched up a career-high 12 tackles against the Western Bulldogs, with a further 21 touches and five clearances. Conti also took a career-high 12 marks in the round eight upset win against Adelaide, with a further 34 disposals and 10 tackles.

The 25-year-old played all 12 games this season, averaging 26.3 disposals, 7.2 tackles, and 4.9 clearances, also earning herself a spot in the 2025 All-Australian squad.

McKenzie averaged 22.4 disposals, 4.6 tackles, three marks and 4.1 clearances from 10 games. She also collected a career-high 27 disposals against Geelong in round seven.

Sierra Grieves stood out in her debut year and was awarded the Best First Year Player award. Laura McClelland was honoured with the Players' Player Award, and Caitlin Greiser took out back-to-back Leading Goalkicker Awards.

1. Monique Conti - 25 votes

2. Ellie McKenzie - 22

3. Libby Graham - 14

=4. Ally Dallaway - 12

=4. Katie Brennan - 12

=6. Grace Egan - 11

=6. Laura McClelland - 11

=6. Bec Miller - 11

=6. Sarah Hosking - 11

Best First Year Player: Sierra Grieves

Players’ Player Award: Laura McClelland

Leading Goalkicker Award: Caitlin Greiser

TBC

TBC

Ella Roberts has won West Coast's club champion award for the second straight year after a brilliant season that cemented her as one of the AFLW's brightest talents.

Roberts polled 144 votes to win from co-captain Charlie Thomas (134) and young ruck/forward Lauren Wakfer (124), joining former skipper Emma Swanson as a back-to-back winner.

It capped an incredible season for Roberts, who was also selected in the All-Australian team for the second straight year after averaging career-high disposals (23.8), tackles (7.3) and clearances (3.8) and driving the Eagles into a maiden AFLW finals campaign.

"Ella is an incredible footballer. Her natural instincts for the game are like nothing I've seen," coach Daisy Pearce said.

"The awesome thing about her last couple of years is that she's continued to grow as an elite athlete and is also starting to understand the impact she can have on her teammates by leading in her own way.

"She loves the game and is extremely competitive, (and) those qualities are the reason that, despite her outstanding season, she marched into her exit meeting hungry to improve. The whole team and broader club is very proud of Ella."

Thomas finished runner-up for the second straight season and was named best club person, with Wakfer placing third after an exciting season as an aerial presence around the ground and in attack.

Talented defender Georgie Cleaver (118) and the tied Bella Lewis and Jess Rentsch (111) rounded out the top five, with first-year forward Lucia Painter recognised with the emerging talent award, leading goalkicker, and a top-10 finish.

1. Ella Roberts – 144 votes

2. Charlie Thomas – 134

3. Lauren Wakfer – 124

4. Georgie Cleaver – 118

=5. Bella Lewis – 111

=5. Jess Rentsch – 111

7. Jaide Britton – 110

8. Emma Swanson – 104

9. Zoe Wakfer – 101

10. Lucia Painter – 99

Best club person: Charlie Thomas

Emerging talent: Lucia Painter

Trademark player: Jess Rentsch

TBC