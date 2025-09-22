Follow our coverage of the 2025 Brownlow Medal

Nick Daicos arrives to the 2025 Brownlow Medal at Crown Palladium with partner, Arlette Jones. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL'S night of nights is here with the 2025 Brownlow Medal count upon us.

From the glitz and glamour of the red carpet to the count, join us for our live coverage from the Crown in Melbourne.

Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson is the hot tip according to AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor while Collingwood gun Nick Daicos and Geelong star Bailey Smith are also among the favourites to claim the individual honour.

Noah Anderson and Hugh McCluggage are sure to be around the mark.

The Telstra AFL Rising Star, along with the NAB AFL Goal of the Year and Virgin Australia AFL Mark of the Year, will also be announced.

Stay tuned to the live blog for all our live coverage, with the count to get underway after 8pm AEST.

