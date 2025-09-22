Murphy Reid of the Dockers is seen after winning the NAB Rising Star award during the 2025 Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

IT WAS two weeks before last year's Telstra AFL Draft when Fremantle list boss David Walls and recruiting manager David McMullin organised a follow-up interview with Murphy Reid.

Having spoken to him throughout the year already, including a home visit with his family, the Dockers pair wanted to chat to Reid one-on-one. They arranged to meet the Sandringham Dragons draft prospect at a cafe near his house in South Melbourne.

They wanted to know about his year and to get a last check on his appetite to move to Western Australia. But after chatting for more than an hour, they left with absolutely no qualms about his preparedness to move away from Victoria, to settle into the Dockers and to mix with the other players. There was no 'don't pick me' scare tactic or any concern.

Walls and co. always want to know if their picks will be able to go out for dinner with their teammates and how they will handle those occasions once they are leaning on their fellow players in a new state. The café catch-up sealed the deal. There would be no worries with the laidback Reid.

Murphy Reid with his mum and dad after being selected by Fremantle at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

No worries indeed. Ten months on, Reid on Monday night was crowned the winner of the Telstra AFL Rising Star. He was a clear winner, finishing 13 votes ahead of Adelaide's Dan Curtin, and he became the fourth winner in Freo history, following Caleb Serong (2019), Rhys Palmer (2008) and Paul Hasleby (2000).

The making of this Rising Star started well before the Brownlow Medal count this week, or before his scintillating round 24 performance against the Western Bulldogs that probably sealed the honour, or the memorable four-goals-in-a-quarter debut in round one against Geelong.

Learn More 01:36

There was a family rule in the Reid household when it came to Murphy and his two brothers' football paths: you are remembered for what you do with it. Reid's dad, Marcus, stressed to his boys to make the play and make it worth it.

"Don't expect or hope your teammate is going to move," he'd tell Murphy. "Kick it to where you want them to go."

Some of that came from Reid's basketball, having played as a point guard as a junior. He was a point guard, or his team's orchestrator, making the play, being creative with the ball and setting up others. Sound familiar?

After making the under-12s Victorian team, Reid again hit representative teams as an under-14 in 2020. That season was wiped out through COVID, but in between lockdowns a game was organised for the best Victorian talent to play.

Playing off half-back (then in a red headband, not purple), Reid was matched up against Harry Oliver, who went on to be drafted last year by Greater Western Sydney. In the dying moments of a tight game, Reid won a contest against Oliver and after rushing it through the points, he bolted out of the square, took three bounces and laced out a teammate. Where others might have seen the risk of the moment, Reid saw the reward.

It was those types of moments that had Fremantle willing him to get through to its pick No.17 last year as other clubs bypassed him despite an excellent season. Clubs had questions on Reid's pace and size, wondering who those types of forwards and midfielders were at AFL level. But they underestimated his speed – he didn't test at the Draft Combine with injury – his rapid thinking and his coolness under the pump.

Murphy Reid in action during Vic Metro's clash with South Australian in the 2024 Marsh AFL U18 Boys National Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dockers saw that as soon as he got to the club. He wasn't overawed by the move and settled swiftly into living with teammate Andrew Brayshaw. After that stint, he moved in with a host family. His own family has been regulars, mum Sandie attending all bar one game in Perth, and Marcus there for most trips too.

Reid's ability to get through the pre-season set him up for year one, and he never flagged that he needed a rest thereafter, playing all of the Dockers' 24 games in 2025. Some injuries to fellow forwards in the summer opened the door for a half-forward spot and Reid seized it, with his four-goal term against the Cats as memorable a debut as any in recent times.

The 19-year-old finished with 25 goals and 22 goal assists, with his tongue-out, arms-wide goal celebration quickly gaining a following within the Dockers' army. One of those came after his goal against Port Adelaide in round 22, when Fremantle was 15 points down in the third quarter and needed a boost.

Learn More 01:24

Reid roved the ball off a marking contest and, pinned against the boundary line, dribbled it through end-over-end to bounce through. He knew if he tried to dribble it to loop in, it would give time to defenders to touch it, so went with the faster kick and delivered. The Dockers won by six points, with Reid's goal crucial in their comeback.

His ability to see the game unfold, hit handballs others don't attempt, and find targets using the inside and outside of his boot means more time in the midfield looks part of his natural evolution in 2026. But Reid won't rush. He never does.