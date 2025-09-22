The 2025 Mark and Goal of the Year winners have been announced

Sam Darcy and Noah Anderson. Pictures: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs young gun Sam Darcy has beaten teammate Buku Khamis to win the 2025 Virgin Australia AFL Mark of the Year, while Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson has taken out the NAB AFL Goal of the Year prize.

Darcy's spectacular effort running with the flight of the ball late in the round 22 win over Melbourne was judged the best mark of the 2025 home and away season.

Khamis also hauled in a huge grab against Essendon in round 10, while North Melbourne's mid-season rookie pick-up Zac Banch was the other finalist for his flying mark heading into oncoming traffic against St Kilda in round 21.

Anderson was rewarded for his match-defining goal against Collingwood in round 18 when he burst out of the centre square, handballed to Lachie Weller before getting it back and nailing it on the run from 40m out.

That effort beat out teammate Sam Flanders' soccer goal in the round 12 scrap against Fremantle, and Brisbane star Will Ashcroft's bouncing effort against Richmond in round four.

The overall winner of each award was determined by a combination of votes from the All-Australian panel and the public.

Darcy has received $50,000 and two million Velocity Points, thanks to Virgin, while Anderson has won $50,000 and NAB will donate a further $10,000 to his junior footy club, Hawthorn Citizens.

