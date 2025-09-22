FROM unexpected threes to unexpectedly missing out, an entertaining Brownlow Medal count delivered plenty of shocks on Monday night.
Gold Coast star Matt Rowell charged to victory by seven votes after collecting 39 and of the top five vote-getters three finished in the top five for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.
But, there were some anomalies.
The biggest surprise of the night, possibly in Brownlow history, was Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera getting just two votes from the umpires in his stunning performance against Melbourne in round 20, when he single-handedly won the game as the Saints pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in VFL/AFL history. But Dees midfielder Jack Viney got the three votes from the umpires, with Wanganeen-Milera getting just two. Wanganeen-Milera, unsurprisingly, got 10 votes from the coaches in that game, while Viney got five.
But there were other games when the umpires and coaches were even more unaligned.
Overall, there were 13 instances of players getting three votes from the umpires but none from the coaches, and 21 occasions where players picked up a perfect 10 from the coaches but got no love from the umpires.
On three occasions, Rowell got three Brownlow votes but was overlooked by the coaches, while Dayne Zorko and Patrick Cripps were twice rewarded by the umpires after missing out on votes from the coaches.
The Brownlow has long been criticised for not recognising ruckmen and the critics got more ammo, with North Melbourne ruck Tristan Xerri getting 10 coaches' votes and none from the umpires three times.
Check out the full list below as we take a closer look at some of the biggest surprises from the count.
Round one
The Swans may have fallen to the Lions, but Chad Warner picked up three votes for his 20 disposals and two goals, but none from the coaches. It was a similar story at the MCG as the Demons went down to the Giants, with Jack Viney also getting no love from the coaches but three from the umpires thanks to his 27 disposals and five clearances. Toby Greene (23 disposals, five clearances and three goals) got 10 from the coaches but none in the Brownlow. Jarrod Witts (13 disposals, 68 hitouts and five clearances) dominated for the Suns against the Eagles, but missed out in the Brownlow despite his 10 coaches' votes.
Round two
Tristan Xerri was praised for his performance for the Roos against the Demons, and got 10 coaches' votes, but missed out in the Brownlow despite his 20 disposals, 12 clearances and a goal.
Round four
The first sign of an impending Rowell victory came after he picked up three Brownlow votes, but none from the coaches, in the thrilling win over the Crows. The midfielder had 17 disposals, eight tackles and four clearances. The 10 coaches' votes went to Riley Thilthorpe (16 disposals and five goals), but he got none from the umpires.
Round five
Underrated Cat Tom Atkins got 10 coaches' votes against the Crows, but none from the umpires despite his 23 disposals, nine clearances and five tackles. Lions veteran Dayne Zorko, meanwhile, picked up three Brownlow votes despite getting no love from the coaches for his 23 touches against the Bulldogs.
Round six
He had 17 disposals, kicked three goals, had seven tackles and four clearances, but Shaun Mannagh got no love from the umpires for his performance in the Cats' win over the Hawks, despite 10 votes from the coaches. Reilly O'Brien received zero coaches' votes for his performance in the Crows' win over the Giants, but earned three from the umpires for 17 disposals, 34 hitouts and four clearances.
Round seven
Rowell's chances received another boost in round seven, when he claimed three more after getting no attention from the coaches. He had 16 disposals, eight tackles, five clearances and a goal to get three votes.
Round nine
The umpires and coaches were at opposite ends of votes twice in round nine. Tristan Xerri (19 disposals, 36 hitouts and 12 clearances) got 10 from the coaches but none from the umpires, who preferred Cam Rayner for his 14 touches and three goals as the Lions drew with the Roos. Rowell was the beneficiary again as he got three Brownlow votes for 20 disposals, five clearances and a goal in a win over the Bulldogs, with Tom Liberatore (35 disposals, 10 tackles and 10 clearances) getting none from the umpires and 10 from the coaches. Giants forward Jesse Hogan booted seven goals in a win over the Cats to get 10 coaches' votes, but he too got no love from the umpires.
Round 10
Noah Anderson got no love from the umpires despite his 10-vote game from the coaches in the Suns' win over the Hawks after he finished with 35 disposals, 12 clearances, five tackles and a goal. It was the same case for Shai Bolton, who had 24 disposals and kicked three goals in the Dockers' win over the Giants.
Round 12
Tom Green got no love from the coaches, but his 30 disposals, seven tackles, six clearances and a goal earned three Brownlow votes after the Giants' narrow win over the Tigers.
Round 14
Two-time Brownlow winner Patrick Cripps got the love from the umpires despite no coaches' votes for his 21 disposals and four clearances in the Blues' win over the Eagles. Hawk Jarman Impey was rated by the coaches but not the umpires, after his 28 disposals and 10 marks in Hawthorn's narrow win over the Crows in Launceston.
Round 15
For the second time, Zorko (33 disposals) got the love from the umpires but not the coaches in the Lions' win over the Cats. Darcy Cameron was the coaches' best in the Pies' win over the Saints, but his 19 disposals, 28 hitouts, six clearances and two goals went unrewarded by the umpires.
Round 16
Two players – Dan Curtin and Scott Pendlebury – got 10 coaches' votes but none from the umpires in this round. Curtin had 26 disposals and kicked two goals in the Crows' win over the Tigers, while Pendlebury had 28, nine clearances and a major as the Pies beat the Eagles.
Round 17
The coaches appreciated Brodie Grundy's performance for the Swans against the Dockers, but his 20 disposals, 33 hitouts, 12 clearances and a goal went unrewarded by the umpires.
Round 18
In a tight tussle, Sam Switkowski (16 disposals and three goals) took home maximum coaches' votes but none from the umpires after the Dockers' win over the Hawks.
Round 22
Versatile Cat Mark Blicavs (22 disposals, 17 hitouts and two goals) got three Brownlow votes but none from the coaches after a win over Essendon. Aliir Aliir missed out on Brownlow votes despite his 10 from the coaches, for his 22 disposals, 17 marks and goal in the Power's narrow loss to the Dockers.
Round 23
There was no love from the umpires despite 10-vote games from the coaches for Lion Zac Bailey (28 disposals, 10 marks and two goals) and Pies ruck Darcy Cameron (24 disposals, 30 hitouts, seven clearances and a goal) against the Dockers and Crows respectively.
Round 24
Blues captain Patrick Cripps (28 disposals) got three Brownlow votes despite none from the coaches in a win over Essendon. It was the opposite for Tristan Xerri, who had 25 disposals, 35 hitouts, 12 tackles and seven clearances in a narrow loss to the Crows.
