Harris Andrews' work to support people impacted by domestic violence, and empowering young people to reject violence, has been recognised

Harris Andrews poses with Matisse Stynes after receiving the Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award at the 2025 Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE co-captain Harris Andrews has been honoured with the 2025 Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award for his community work to help create safer and more respectful communities.

Andrews' focus has been on empowering young people, particularly boys, to develop emotional intelligence and reject violence.

He has been an ambassador for Beyond DV since 2018, engaging directly with vulnerable young people and volunteering to support people impacted by domestic and family violence.

Andrews' leadership helped to involved more than 20 public figures to promote the 'Ask a Mate' initiative, which seeks to promote respectful relationships and consent education, including the launch of a dedicated app earlier this year.

Andrews was selected as this year's winner ahead of fellow finalists Tom Liberatore (Western Bulldogs) and Callan Ward (GWS Giants). With support from the AFL and Jim Stynes Foundation, Andrews will receive $40,000 which will be donated to the charity or community program of his choice.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon congratulated Andrews on his outstanding contribution.

"Harris has shown incredible leadership and humility in using his platform to make a real difference. His work with Beyond DV and the Ask a Mate initiative has had a powerful impact on young people, particularly in teaching respect, consent and the importance of healthy relationships.

“Establishing himself as a trusted role model amongst the community, his character and values exemplify what we stand for as a game and embody the work of the late Jim Stynes.

“I’d like to thank the Jim Stynes Foundation for their continued partnership to formally recognise the community contributions of our players and acknowledge our other finalists in 2025 who have each made an outstanding impact.”

Brisbane CEO Sam Graham said Andrews was a great on-field leader, and an equally powerful role model off the field.

“Harris has approached this work in his typically humble manner, making himself available for a wide range of initiatives with Beyond DV, many of which involve helping vulnerable young people.

“We’re proud of the selfless work he does to help others and congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition.”

Nominations for the award are submitted by AFL clubs and the AFL Players' Association before the judging panel selects the recipient.

Chaired by Trisha Squires, Head of AFL Qld & International, the 11-person panel is comprised of respected leaders from the AFL, media and community sectors, including representatives from the AFL, AFLPA and the Stynes family.

Previous recipients of the Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award

2024 – Reilly O’Brien (Adelaide)

2023 – Sam Docherty (Carlton)

2022 – Joel Selwood (Geelong)

2021 – Travis Boak (Port Adelaide)

2020 – Bachar Houli (Richmond)

2019 – Stephen Coniglio (Greater Western Sydney)

2018 – Neville Jetta (Melbourne)

2017 – Jack Hombsch (Port Adelaide)

2016 – Jimmy Bartel (Geelong)

2015 – Dennis Armfield (Carlton)

2014 – Beau Waters (West Coast)

2013 – Zac Smith (Gold Coast)

2012 – Daniel Jackson (Richmond)