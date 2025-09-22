Bailey Smith, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Marcus Bontempelli. Pictures: AFL Photos

Jordan Dawson was one of the leading contenders and finished fourth overall, polling slightly fewer votes than expected. He was a clear standout for the Crows, however, who had a good depth of players poll votes but no other standouts, with Izak Rankine polling in just six games for his 15 votes. Defender Josh Worrell enjoyed a terrific season and finished Monday night with his first career vote, as did fellow backman Mark Keane.

Total votes: 93

For the first time since 2021, two-time winner Lachie Neale didn't top the leaderboard for the Lions. That honour belonged to Hugh McCluggage, who polled 21 votes – surpassing Neale with three-vote games in the final two rounds. With so many contributors, the grand finalists had 14 players in total poll votes. Veteran Dayne Zorko polled 14, while Will Ashcroft and Zac Bailey bettered their previous career-bests by one to finish with 11 and six respectively. Logan Morris, Darcy Wilmot, Jaspa Fletcher and Jack Payne all polled their first career votes, as did Cal Ah Chee in his 154th career game.

Total votes: 98

Two-time winner Patrick Cripps may have finished with his lowest return since 2021, but he was the Blues' leading vote-getter with 19. George Hewett and Harry McKay were the next best with 10 apiece, career-highs for both of them. Departing ruck Tom De Koning added to his one vote from last year with seven, all claimed in the first 14 rounds. Brodie Kemp claimed his first career vote, while star forward Charlie Curnow finished with just one – his fewest since 2021.

Total votes: 60

Nick Daicos was a clear standout as expected for the Magpies and finished on the podium for the third year running, with his 32 votes falling short of last year's 38 and taking his career tally to 109. Brother Josh polled well through the middle stages of the season to finish on 12, with veteran Steele Sidebottom (11) the only other Magpie in double figures. Star recruit Dan Houston was best-afield in his first game as a Magpie but did not poll again, while Norm Smith medallist Bobby Hill got his first career vote for his three goals against Fremantle in round nine.

Total votes: 83

Unsurprisingly, captain Zach Merrett – who has met with Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell about a potential trade to the Hawks – led the way with 14 votes, 12 of which came in the first 11 rounds. There were few other surprises as Nic Martin and Andrew McGrath finished on six votes apiece, the former also sidelined late in the season by a devastating ACL injury. Defender Mason Redman polled his first Brownlow votes since 2023.

Total votes: 40

It was tight at the top as Andrew Brayshaw polled well early and finished on 26 votes in the second top-five finish of his career after polling 25 votes in 2022. He just edged sidekick Caleb Serong (25), who finished equal sixth overall in another strong year. The eye-catcher was Luke Jackson, whose move into a ruck/midfield role saw him poll 17 votes, including four lots of three. Key forward Pat Voss also snared a three-vote game for his six goals against Collingwood in round 19. Murphy Reid was crowned the Telstra AFL Rising Star but had to settle for a solitary vote.

Total votes: 88

Predicted contender Bailey Smith topped the vote tally for the Cats, finishing with 29 from his 20 games. Smith polled in 13 games, including six games in a row between rounds five and 11. The midfielder had a strong finish to the year also, collecting 10 votes in his last five games to finish third overall. Behind Smith was Coleman medallist Jeremy Cameron with 20 votes, then midfielder Max Holmes with 18. There was a significant drop after Holmes, with 2016 Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield finishing fourth for the Cats with eight votes. Interestingly, George Stevens polled in his debut game in round 17 against Richmond securing the one vote for his 21-disposal, one-goal performance.

Total votes: 99

Matt Rowell was seen as the Suns' second-best chance on Monday night behind captain Noah Anderson, but he polled relentlessly to finish on a massive 39 votes, which sits second only to Patrick Cripps last year in Brownlow Medal history, to win by seven. He became the first player in Brownlow Medal history to open the season with four best-on-ground games, polling eight in total. Anderson (25) picked up momentum late but was overlooked early, with the drop off to Touk Miller (eight votes) in third highlighting the Suns' reliance this season on their two star onballers. Bailey Humphrey's emergence saw him snare his first set of votes.

Total votes: 95

Finn Callaghan led the way for the Giants with 21 votes, and in the process, smashed his previous career-best tally. Callaghan had just six career Brownlow votes to his name before Monday night – all of which came last year – but finished his season with a bang to poll in six of the last eight rounds, four of which were three-vote games. Perennial vote-getter Tom Green wasn't far behind, finishing on 20 votes while skipper Toby Greene, although ineligible through suspension, rounded out the top three with 14 votes. Star forward Aaron Cadman polled his first ever career votes, earning two three-vote games to see him finish on six, while defender Lachie Ash also earned his first career votes, finishing with seven.

Total votes: 82

He fell short of the heights of his past two seasons, but Jai Newcombe topped the leaderboard for the Hawks with 17 votes. Will Day made a strong start with four votes in the first four rounds before injury ruined his season. Incredibly, the Hawks had 16 different players poll votes. Josh Ward, Josh Battle, Lloyd Meek and Cam Mackenzie all polled their first career votes.

Total votes: 80

In a result that will surprise no one, Max Gawn was Melbourne's leading vote-getter with 23. It was a personal best for the Dees skipper, eclipsing his previous best tally of 20 votes. Christian Petracca polled 16 votes, while Kysaiah Pickett collected 10 – including three three-vote games. Defender Jake Bowey earned his first ever Brownlow votes with a best-afield performance on Anzac Day Eve.

Total votes: 65

Star ruck Tristan Xerri didn't quite get rewarded as expected, finishing with seven votes – the third most for the Roos. On three occasions, Xerri received 10 coaches' votes in a game but none from the umpires. Luke Davies-Uniacke and Harry Sheezel each polled five votes across the final two games to finish on 11 and 10 respectively. Jy Simpkin (six) claimed his highest tally of votes since 2022, while Tom Powell and Charlie Comben claimed their first career vote(s).

Total votes: 45

It was no surprise to see Port Adelaide's big three of Zak Butters, Connor Rozee and Jason Horne-Francis lead the way for the Power, with the trio picking up 47 of the club's 60 votes for the year. It is the third year in a row that Butters has picked up more than 20 votes, underlining not just his class but the way he attracts attention of the men in the middle. At the other end of the scale, Esava Ratugolea picked up his first ever vote, a single in the win over Melbourne.

Total votes: 60

It was a one-man show at the Tigers as Tim Taranto led the club's votes for the third straight year (he was equal with Shai Bolton at the top in 2024). The midfielder's return of 20 was a career-high and included five best-on-ground performances. The Tigers had just five players poll, with Taranto landing 20 of their 33 votes. Nick Vlastuin polled his first votes since 2020 and Sam Banks the first of his career.

Total votes: 33

Who else but Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera to lead the Saints in this year's count? 'Nas' was the biggest talking point of the night after he was sensationally robbed of the three votes for his epic performance against Melbourne in round 20. He collected two votes for that game and finished with 23 for the season. There was daylight between Wanganeen-Milera and other Saints players, with 10 players finishing on single-figure votes. Jack Macrae collected eight votes in his first year at Moorabbin, while Jack Sinclair (seven votes) rounded out the top three.

Total votes: 55

After 103 votes last year, the Swans managed just 64 between them in 2025. Chad Warner was the surprise leader, taking the overall lead early and finishing with 21 votes, 11 more than expected on AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor. Isaac Heeney had four three-vote games in his 17 votes, while the fact Brodie Grundy managed just six votes in a dominant year adds fuel to the age-old argument that the Brownlow is not the award for rucks.

Total votes: 64

As expected, it was a very lean night for the Eagles after a one-win season, with Liam Ryan snaring the best-afield honours from that clash against St Kilda in round 10. It was enough to give him a share of the lead with young star Harley Reid, who polled a single vote on three separate occasions. Club champion Liam Baker polled two votes for his 35 disposals against Collingwood in round 16, with Brady Hough, Elijah Hewett and Ryan Maric all snaring their first career votes.

Total votes: 12

What could have been. After missing the first five rounds through injury, Marcus Bontempelli polled three votes in his return game and then stormed home to finish the count on 25 votes. Bontempelli polled in each of the final seven rounds, including three three-vote games to finish the season. Veteran Tom Liberatore started on fire, polling six votes across the first three rounds and finished on 12 votes, while Ed Richards collected 11 votes.

Total votes: 90