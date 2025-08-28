Noah Anderson and Bailey Smith have tied for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award

Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson and Geelong midfielder Bailey Smith. Pictures: AFL Photos

A NINE-VOTE game in the final match of the home and away season has seen Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson secure a historic tie with Geelong's Bailey Smith in the 2025 Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

For just the third time in the award's 22-year history, there are joint winners after Anderson picked up nine votes in Gold Coast's win over Essendon on Wednesday night.

>>FULL COACHES' VOTES FOR ROUND 23

>>FULL COACHES' VOTES FOR ROUND 24

The pair were level on 94 votes apiece heading into round 24, but Anderson was in the box seat given the Suns had two games to play compared to one for the Cats.

But when he failed to poll a vote in his side's shock loss to Port Adelaide, and Smith picked up nine votes in Geelong's win over Richmond, Anderson needed a perfect 10-vote game against the Bombers to win the award outright.

He came close with a 34-disposal, three-goal performance, but he only managed nine votes as teammates Ben King (eight) and Matt Rowell (seven) were rewarded for their strong performances.

Rowell finished third on 97 votes, six behind the leaders, while Collingwood's Nick Daicos (96) and Melbourne's Max Gawn (92) rounded out the top five.

Learn More 01:48

Once again, midfielders dominated the award, with Jordan Dawson, Marcus Bontempelli, Zak Butters and Ed Richards also finishing in the top 10, with Gawn and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera the only members of the top 10 to not be pure midfielders.

ALL-AUSTRALIAN TEAM Cameron captain, 11 new faces, Gawn joins greats

PLAYERS' PLAYER Daicos the best among his peers, Lions midfielder honoured

LEADING GOALKICKER Cameron receives second Coleman Medal

First awarded in 2003, the only previous ties for the award came in 2022 (Clayton Oliver and Touk Miller) and 2006 (Simon Goodwin and Adam Goodes).

Anderson polled in 15 of his 23 matches this season including three 10-vote games, while Smith polled in 15 of his 20 games, including a single 10-vote game in round one.

In his first season at Geelong following a high-profile move from the Western Bulldogs, Smith averaged 31.7 disposals, 5.9 clearances and 11.1 contested possessions a game this year.

Patrick Dangerfield and Bailey Smith celebrate during Geelong's win over Fremantle in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Bailey has had an immediate impact on and off the field in his first year at the Cats," Geelong coach Chris Scott said.

"He is a fierce competitor who has a great desire to get the best out of himself. He sets an example with his workrate and preparation which has enabled him to perform at a consistent level this season.

"To be recognised by the coaches with this award in his first season at a new club, after 12 months out of the game with injury, is a real credit to Bailey and the work he has put in.

"Congratulations to Bailey and Noah on their 2025 seasons and winning this award."

Bailey Smith in action during Geelong's clash against Essendon in round 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Anderson averaged career-highs in disposals (30.2), contested possessions (12.7) and clearances (7.1) as he helped the Suns to a historic first September campaign.

"On behalf of all the coaches across the league, I'd like to congratulate both Noah and Bailey on being joint winners of this prestigious award, off the back of their terrific seasons on the field," Suns coach Damien Hardwick said.

"Noah has had a tremendous season on the field, largely off the back of his relentless pursuit to want to get better and help drive our football club to where we want to be. His ability to understand the game and play his moments has been a great example to those around him and we look forward to it continuing for many years to come.

"He has handled his transition to the captaincy role remarkably and is an absolute pleasure to coach and have as part of our football club."

Noah Anderson in action during Gold Coast's clash against Melbourne in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, Geelong forward Shaun Mannagh has also been honoured, winning the 2025 AFL Coaches Association Best Young Player Award.

Despite being 28 years old, Mannagh is eligible for the award as it is recognition of a player based on his first two seasons in the AFL and is determined by the weekly coaches' votes.

Shaun Mannagh poses after being awarded the AFL Coaches’ Association Best Young Player during the 2025 AFL Awards at Centrepiece on August 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Mannagh polled 35 votes this year to beat North Melbourne's Colby McKercher (32) and West Coast's Harley Reid (31).

After toiling away at lower league level in his early 20s, Mannagh was finally drafted in 2023 at the age of 26 and quickly established himself as a key part of Geelong's forward line.

AFLCA CHAMPION PLAYER LEADERBOARD

103 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

103 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

97 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

96 Nick Daicos (COLL)

92 Max Gawn (MELB)

90 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

89 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

87 Zak Butters (PORT)

87 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

85 Ed Richards (WB)