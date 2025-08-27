With the home and away season now complete, Cats star Jeremy Cameron is officially the league's leading goalkicker

Jeremy Cameron celebrates during the round 20 match between North Melbourne and Geelong at Marvel Stadium, July 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

AFTER a season of much anticipation around his scoring achievements, Jeremy Cameron is now officially the 2025 Coleman Medal winner as the league's leading goalkicker at the end of the home and away rounds.

Cameron's total of 83 goals is the highest winning tally since Brendan Fevola kicked 86 for Carlton in 2009, with West Coast's Josh Kennedy (80) the only other player since then to kick 80 in a home and away season.

The Cats star's winning margin of 14 ahead of Ben King (69) is the biggest since Brisbane champion Jonathan Brown (77) finished 14 ahead of Hawthorn's Lance Franklin (63) in 2007.

The football world has been watching Cameron closely through the closing rounds to see if he could be the first player to reach triple figures in the regular season since Lance Franklin slotted 102 in 2008. But if the ton is to be passed this year, the Cats spearhead will need to find another 17 goals in the finals series.

The win is Cameron's second Coleman Medal after saluting with 67 goals from 20 games with Greater Western Sydney in 2019. He went on to a total of 76 that year as the Giants made it through to the Grand Final.

Geelong's most recent Coleman winner was Tom Hawkins, who took home the award in 2020 with 42 goals. While Hawkins' win was the lowest total in over a century, it was during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the season cut to 17 home and away games, all with shortened playing time.

Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal during the match between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

King's tally of 69, which was boosted by a career-best seven goals in the big win over Essendon on Wednesday night, was the Gold Coast full-forward's highest total after finishing with 55 last year, and could be added to during the finals series.

Hawthorn veteran Jack Gunston finished third with 62 goals, his highest season tally through a career that will head into a 17th year after the 33-year-old signed a one-year extension with the Hawks last week.

2025 Coleman Medal top 10

1. Jeremy Cameron - 83

2. Ben King - 69

3. Jack Gunston - 62

4. Aaron Naughton - 60

5. Mitch Georgiades - 56

6. Riley Thilthorpe - 55

7. Jamie Elliott - 52

=8. Logan Morris - 48

=8. Sam Darcy - 48

10. Jack Higgins - 46