The coaches' votes for the round 24 games have been revealed

Noah Anderson celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Essendon in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NOAH Anderson fell just short of winning the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award outright as the Gold Coast captain shared the prize with Geelong star Bailey Smith.

Anderson claimed nine votes in the Suns' 95-point thrashing of Essendon on Wednesday night to finish equal with Smith on 103.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

The dynamic midfielder had 34 disposals, 12 clearances and three goals to land his nine as the race for the prize came down to the final day of the home and away season.

Smith also polled nine votes in the final round after his strong performance in a comfortable win over Richmond.

There were four 10-vote games in the last round as Max Gawn, Zak Butters, Tristan Xerri and Marcus Bontempelli took home maximum votes.

Essendon v Carlton

9 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

9 George Hewett (CARL)

6 Francis Evans (CARL)

2 Mason Redman (ESS)

2 Sam Walsh (CARL)

1 Blake Acres (CARL)

1 Jesse Motlop (CARL)

Collingwood v Melbourne

10 Max Gawn (MELB)

8 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

3 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

3 Nick Daicos (COLL)

2 Harvey Langford (MELB)

2 Christian Petracca (MELB)

1 Christian Salem (MELB)

1 Steven May (MELB)

Port Adelaide v Gold Coast

10 Zak Butters (PORT)

8 Connor Rozee (PORT)

6 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)

2 John Noble (GCFC)

2 Touk Miller (GCFC)

1 Darcy Byrne-Jones (PORT)

1 Travis Boak (PORT)

North Melbourne v Adelaide

10 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

6 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)

6 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

4 James Peatling (ADEL)

3 Ben Keays (ADEL)

1 Luke Parker (NMFC)

Richmond v Geelong

9 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

9 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

5 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

3 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

3 Max Holmes (GEEL)

1 Gryan Miers (GEEL)

West Coast v Sydney

9 Errol Gulden (SYD)

9 Tom Papley (SYD)

5 Nick Blakey (SYD)

5 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

1 Callum Mills (SYD)

1 Tom McCartin (SYD)

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda

9 Toby Greene (GWS)

8 Tom Green (GWS)

7 Darcy Wilson (STK)

3 Jack Sinclair (STK)

2 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

1 Lachie Ash (GWS)

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

5 Josh Treacy (FRE)

4 Caleb Serong (FRE)

3 Shai Bolton (FRE)

3 Brennan Cox (FRE)

3 Alex Pearce (FRE)

2 Jye Amiss (FRE)

Brisbane v Hawthorn

9 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

8 Darcy Wilmot (BL)

7 Josh Dunkley (BL)

2 Zac Bailey (BL)

2 Cameron Rayner (BL)

2 Karl Amon (HAW)

Gold Coast v Essendon

9 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

8 Ben King (GCFC)

7 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

4 Lachie Weller (GCFC)

1 Wil Powell (GCFC)

1 John Noble (GCFC)

LEADERBOARD

103 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

103 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

97 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

96 Nick Daicos (COLL)

92 Max Gawn (MELB)

90 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

89 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

87 Zak Butters (PORT)

87 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

85 Ed Richards (WB)

84 Max Holmes (GEEL)

84 Caleb Serong (FRE)

79 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

78 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

77 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

72 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

67 Connor Rozee (PORT)

66 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

66 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)

65 Tom Green (GWS)