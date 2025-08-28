GEELONG star Bailey Smith has jumped into a tie for the lead in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award with one round remaining.
Smith starred again in the Cats' win over Sydney to land seven votes and move onto 94 overall alongside Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson.
Anderson picked up just one vote after the Suns fell to Greater Western Sydney in round 23.
There were seven perfect 10s as Zac Bailey, Finn Callaghan, Harry McKay, Jack Gunston, Darcy Cameron, Harry Sheezel and Marcus Bontempelli took home maximum votes.
Essendon v St Kilda
9 Andrew McGrath (ESS)
6 Sam Durham (ESS)
6 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
6 Mason Redman (ESS)
2 Marcus Windhager (STK)
1 Cooper Sharman (STK)
Fremantle v Brisbane
10 Zac Bailey (BL)
7 Jaspa Fletcher (BL)
4 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
4 Josh Dunkley (BL)
3 Harris Andrews (BL)
2 Logan Morris (BL)
Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney
10 Finn Callaghan (GWS)
8 Tom Green (GWS)
6 Sam Taylor (GWS)
2 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
2 Harry Rowston (GWS)
1 Touk Miller (GCFC)
1 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
Carlton v Port Adelaide
10 Harry McKay (CARL)
8 Sam Walsh (CARL)
6 George Hewett (CARL)
3 Zac Williams (CARL)
2 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
1 Francis Evans (CARL)
Hawthorn v Melbourne
10 Jack Gunston (HAW)
7 Dylan Moore (HAW)
4 Max Gawn (MELB)
4 Connor MacDonald (HAW)
2 James Sicily (HAW)
2 Jarman Impey (HAW)
1 Blake Hardwick (HAW)
Adelaide v Collingwood
10 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
8 Mark Keane (ADEL)
6 Nick Daicos (COLL)
2 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
2 Josh Worrell (ADEL)
2 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
North Melbourne v Richmond
10 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)
8 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
5 Paul Curtis (NMFC)
4 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
2 Colby McKercher (NMFC)
1 Caleb Daniel (NMFC)
Sydney v Geelong
8 Shannon Neale (GEEL)
7 Shaun Mannagh (GEEL)
7 Bailey Smith (GEEL)
4 Tom Atkins (GEEL)
2 Tom McCartin (SYD)
2 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)
Western Bulldogs v West Coast
10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
8 Ed Richards (WB)
3 Tim English (WB)
3 Bailey Dale (WB)
2 Tom Liberatore (WB)
2 Bailey Williams (WB)
1 Rhylee West (WB)
1 Sam Davidson (WB)
LEADERBOARD
94 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
94 Bailey Smith (GEEL)
93 Nick Daicos (COLL)
90 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
90 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
87 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
85 Ed Richards (WB)
82 Max Gawn (MELB)
81 Max Holmes (GEEL)