The coaches' votes for the round 23 games have been revealed

Bailey Smith in action during Geelong's clash against Sydney in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG star Bailey Smith has jumped into a tie for the lead in the race for the Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award with one round remaining.

Smith starred again in the Cats' win over Sydney to land seven votes and move onto 94 overall alongside Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Anderson picked up just one vote after the Suns fell to Greater Western Sydney in round 23.

There were seven perfect 10s as Zac Bailey, Finn Callaghan, Harry McKay, Jack Gunston, Darcy Cameron, Harry Sheezel and Marcus Bontempelli took home maximum votes.

Essendon v St Kilda

9 Andrew McGrath (ESS)

6 Sam Durham (ESS)

6 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

6 Mason Redman (ESS)

2 Marcus Windhager (STK)

1 Cooper Sharman (STK)

Fremantle v Brisbane

10 Zac Bailey (BL)

7 Jaspa Fletcher (BL)

4 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

4 Josh Dunkley (BL)

3 Harris Andrews (BL)

2 Logan Morris (BL)

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney

10 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

8 Tom Green (GWS)

6 Sam Taylor (GWS)

2 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

2 Harry Rowston (GWS)

1 Touk Miller (GCFC)

1 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

Carlton v Port Adelaide

10 Harry McKay (CARL)

8 Sam Walsh (CARL)

6 George Hewett (CARL)

3 Zac Williams (CARL)

2 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

1 Francis Evans (CARL)

Hawthorn v Melbourne

10 Jack Gunston (HAW)

7 Dylan Moore (HAW)

4 Max Gawn (MELB)

4 Connor MacDonald (HAW)

2 James Sicily (HAW)

2 Jarman Impey (HAW)

1 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

Adelaide v Collingwood

10 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

8 Mark Keane (ADEL)

6 Nick Daicos (COLL)

2 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

2 Josh Worrell (ADEL)

2 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

North Melbourne v Richmond

10 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

8 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

5 Paul Curtis (NMFC)

4 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

2 Colby McKercher (NMFC)

1 Caleb Daniel (NMFC)

Sydney v Geelong

8 Shannon Neale (GEEL)

7 Shaun Mannagh (GEEL)

7 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

4 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

2 Tom McCartin (SYD)

2 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)

Western Bulldogs v West Coast

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

8 Ed Richards (WB)

3 Tim English (WB)

3 Bailey Dale (WB)

2 Tom Liberatore (WB)

2 Bailey Williams (WB)

1 Rhylee West (WB)

1 Sam Davidson (WB)

LEADERBOARD

94 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

94 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

93 Nick Daicos (COLL)

90 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

90 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

87 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

85 Ed Richards (WB)

82 Max Gawn (MELB)

81 Max Holmes (GEEL)