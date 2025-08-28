NORTH Melbourne star Emma Kearney is eyeing off her first game of the year, Collingwood will be without captain Ruby Schleicher, and injury-hit Melbourne has been forced to name top-up players in its extended squad for Sunday.
The Kangaroos have also included Jenna Bruton in their squad to travel to WA to face Walyalup on Sunday, while Kim Rennie remains in the side despite tweaking an ankle in last week's win over the Power.
>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE
The Demons will be without Liv Purcell, Blaithin Mackin, and Sinead Goldrick for their match against Collingwood on Sunday, and with an extensive injury list, Geelong VFLW winger Mekah Morrissy and former Collingwood defender Sophie Casey have been included in the squad.
Collingwood itself will be without Schleicher who is in concussion protocols, but key forward Nell Morris-Dalton is in line to play her first game since 2023.
Waalitj Marawar veteran Dana Hooker will miss with personal reasons, while Amy Franklin and Kayley Kavanagh have been dropped. The club will instead unveil two more debutants when it takes on Euro-Yroke on Saturday afternoon, with draftee Charlotte Riggs and replacement signing Courtney Lindgren both named. Riggs has been working back from a wrist injury to earn selection and can offer support in the air as a tall utility, while Lindgren is a handy addition in attack.
Hawthorn has confirmed a third debutant in as many games, with No.45 draft selection Elli Symonds earning the call up against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday evening. Hampered with injury throughout her draft year, Symonds slid in the order, but has plenty to offer as a forward/ruck option in place of Jess Vukic (omitted).
Jenna Richardson will also boost the Hawks' defence as she comes in for her first game of the year.
In the absence of experienced midfielder Grace Egan, who will miss Friday's Dreamtime clash with a lip injury, Richmond's top draft pick Sierra Grieves will make her debut in the Top End. Tall utility Bec Miller (injured) and Lulu Beatty (omitted) will also miss the marquee fixture.
The Tigers' opponent, Essendon, has also named two debutants in Amelie Gladman and Jess Verbrugge – both of whom joined the Bombers as replacement signings throughout the preseason. They come in for Sophie Van De Heuvel (injured) and suspended co-captain Bonnie Toogood.
Yartapuulti key defender Amelie Borg has made a quick recovery from an ankle injury to return for the club's match against Gold Coast, while the Suns have dropped Lauren Bella, Wallis Randell, and Ella Smith to make space for Tayla Gregory, Clara Fitzpatrick, and Jac Dupuy as they search for their first win.
Jess Doyle will play her first game of the season for GWS, elevated alongside club debutant Daisy Walker who is returning from an ACL injury that kept her on the sidelines in 2024.
Carlton will debut Irishwoman Siofra O'Connell on Sunday against Brisbane, with other potential debutants Aisling Reidy, Lou Lou Field, and Maddie Torpey named in the extended squad. Young forward Mia Austin has been omitted.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 29
Richmond v Essendon at TIO Stadium, 6.45pm ACST
RICHMOND
In: S.Grieves, A.Dallaway, C.Wicksteed
Out: R.Miller (injured), G.Egan (lip), L.Beatty (omitted)
ESSENDON
In: J.Verbrugge, A.Gladman
Out: S.Van De Heuvel (PCL), B.Toogood (suspension)
SATURDAY, AUGUST 30
Greater Western Sydney v Kuwarna at Henson Park, 1.05pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: J.Doyle, D.Walker
Out: G.Kos (knee), S.Kavanagh (omitted)
KUWARNA
In: Nil
Out: Nil
Euro-Yroke v Waalitj Marawar at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEST
EURO-YROKE
In: H.Stuart, O.Vesely
Out: N.Plane (omitted), Ar.Clarke (omitted)
WAALITJ MARAWAR
In: C.Lindgren, C.Riggs, S.Lakay
Out: A.Franklin (omitted), D.Hooker (personal reason), K.Kavanagh (omitted)
Geelong v Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 3.05pm AEST
GEELONG
In: Z.Friswell
Out: B.O'Rourke (omitted)
SYDNEY
In: Nil
Out: Nil
Yartapuulti v Gold Coast at Alberton Oval, 4.35pm ACST
YARTAPUULTI
In: A.Borg
Out: J.Stewart (omitted)
GOLD COAST
In: T.Gregory, C.Fitzpatrick, J.Dupuy
Out: L.Bella (omitted), W.Randell (omitted), E.Smith (omitted)
Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Mission Whitten Oval, 7.15pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: A.McKee
Out: K.Kimber (injured)
HAWTHORN
In: E.Symonds, J.Richardson
Out: J.Vukic (omitted), L.Cox (omitted)
SUNDAY, AUGUST 31
Collingwood v Narrm at Victoria Park, 1.05pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: N.Morris-Dalton, G.Knight, E.James, G.Clark
Out: R.Schleicher (concussion)
NARRM
In: R.Wotherspoon, A.Pisano, J.Rigoni, A.Dethridge, S.Casey, M.Morrissy
Out: B.Mackin (injured), O.Purcell (ACL), S.Goldrick (injured)
Walyalup v North Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 1.05pm AWST
WALYALUP
In: T.Kikoak, J.Cregg, I.West, H.Ifould
Out: A.Brazill (groin)
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: E.Kearney, J.Bruton, E.Slocombe
Out: Nil
Brisbane v Carlton at Brighton Homes Arena, 5.05pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: R.Crozier, D.Heslop, E.Long
Out: Nil
CARLTON
In: S.O'Connell, A.Reidy, L.Field, M.Torpey
Out: M.Austin (omitted)