NORTH Melbourne star Emma Kearney is eyeing off her first game of the year, Collingwood will be without captain Ruby Schleicher, and injury-hit Melbourne has been forced to name top-up players in its extended squad for Sunday.

The Kangaroos have also included Jenna Bruton in their squad to travel to WA to face Walyalup on Sunday, while Kim Rennie remains in the side despite tweaking an ankle in last week's win over the Power.

The Demons will be without Liv Purcell, Blaithin Mackin, and Sinead Goldrick for their match against Collingwood on Sunday, and with an extensive injury list, Geelong VFLW winger Mekah Morrissy and former Collingwood defender Sophie Casey have been included in the squad.

Collingwood itself will be without Schleicher who is in concussion protocols, but key forward Nell Morris-Dalton is in line to play her first game since 2023.

Waalitj Marawar veteran Dana Hooker will miss with personal reasons, while Amy Franklin and Kayley Kavanagh have been dropped. The club will instead unveil two more debutants when it takes on Euro-Yroke on Saturday afternoon, with draftee Charlotte Riggs and replacement signing Courtney Lindgren both named. Riggs has been working back from a wrist injury to earn selection and can offer support in the air as a tall utility, while Lindgren is a handy addition in attack.

Hawthorn has confirmed a third debutant in as many games, with No.45 draft selection Elli Symonds earning the call up against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday evening. Hampered with injury throughout her draft year, Symonds slid in the order, but has plenty to offer as a forward/ruck option in place of Jess Vukic (omitted).

Jenna Richardson will also boost the Hawks' defence as she comes in for her first game of the year.

In the absence of experienced midfielder Grace Egan, who will miss Friday's Dreamtime clash with a lip injury, Richmond's top draft pick Sierra Grieves will make her debut in the Top End. Tall utility Bec Miller (injured) and Lulu Beatty (omitted) will also miss the marquee fixture.

The Tigers' opponent, Essendon, has also named two debutants in Amelie Gladman and Jess Verbrugge – both of whom joined the Bombers as replacement signings throughout the preseason. They come in for Sophie Van De Heuvel (injured) and suspended co-captain Bonnie Toogood.

Yartapuulti key defender Amelie Borg has made a quick recovery from an ankle injury to return for the club's match against Gold Coast, while the Suns have dropped Lauren Bella, Wallis Randell, and Ella Smith to make space for Tayla Gregory, Clara Fitzpatrick, and Jac Dupuy as they search for their first win.

Jess Doyle will play her first game of the season for GWS, elevated alongside club debutant Daisy Walker who is returning from an ACL injury that kept her on the sidelines in 2024.

Carlton will debut Irishwoman Siofra O'Connell on Sunday against Brisbane, with other potential debutants Aisling Reidy, Lou Lou Field, and Maddie Torpey named in the extended squad. Young forward Mia Austin has been omitted.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29

Richmond v Essendon at TIO Stadium, 6.45pm ACST

RICHMOND

In: S.Grieves, A.Dallaway, C.Wicksteed

Out: R.Miller (injured), G.Egan (lip), L.Beatty (omitted)

ESSENDON

In: J.Verbrugge, A.Gladman

Out: S.Van De Heuvel (PCL), B.Toogood (suspension)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 30

Greater Western Sydney v Kuwarna at Henson Park, 1.05pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Doyle, D.Walker

Out: G.Kos (knee), S.Kavanagh (omitted)

KUWARNA

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Euro-Yroke v Waalitj Marawar at RSEA Park, 3.05pm AEST

EURO-YROKE

In: H.Stuart, O.Vesely

Out: N.Plane (omitted), Ar.Clarke (omitted)

WAALITJ MARAWAR

In: C.Lindgren, C.Riggs, S.Lakay

Out: A.Franklin (omitted), D.Hooker (personal reason), K.Kavanagh (omitted)

Geelong v Sydney at GMHBA Stadium, 3.05pm AEST

GEELONG

In: Z.Friswell

Out: B.O'Rourke (omitted)

SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Yartapuulti v Gold Coast at Alberton Oval, 4.35pm ACST

YARTAPUULTI

In: A.Borg

Out: J.Stewart (omitted)

GOLD COAST

In: T.Gregory, C.Fitzpatrick, J.Dupuy

Out: L.Bella (omitted), W.Randell (omitted), E.Smith (omitted)

Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn at Mission Whitten Oval, 7.15pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.McKee

Out: K.Kimber (injured)

HAWTHORN

In: E.Symonds, J.Richardson

Out: J.Vukic (omitted), L.Cox (omitted)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 31

Collingwood v Narrm at Victoria Park, 1.05pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: N.Morris-Dalton, G.Knight, E.James, G.Clark

Out: R.Schleicher (concussion)

NARRM

In: R.Wotherspoon, A.Pisano, J.Rigoni, A.Dethridge, S.Casey, M.Morrissy



Out: B.Mackin (injured), O.Purcell (ACL), S.Goldrick (injured)

Walyalup v North Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 1.05pm AWST

WALYALUP

In: T.Kikoak, J.Cregg, I.West, H.Ifould

Out: A.Brazill (groin)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: E.Kearney, J.Bruton, E.Slocombe

Out: Nil

Brisbane v Carlton at Brighton Homes Arena, 5.05pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: R.Crozier, D.Heslop, E.Long

Out: Nil

CARLTON

In: S.O'Connell, A.Reidy, L.Field, M.Torpey

Out: M.Austin (omitted)