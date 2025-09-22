Cats defender Sam De Koning has explained how his side covered the early injury suffered by Tom Stewart

Sam De Koning runs with the ball during Geelong's preliminary final against Hawthorn on September 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

SAM DE Koning and his fellow Geelong defenders have passed the ultimate test of adapting under pressure.

Initially, De Koning said it felt like the pressure was building on the Cats when their intercept king Tom Stewart was forced out with concussion in Friday night's preliminary final against Hawthorn.

But instead, Geelong steadily turned the screws on the Hawks forwards as the Cats recovered from a slow start and kicked clear for a five-goal win.

While Stewart's absence is obviously a significant blow for the Grand Final on Saturday against Brisbane, Geelong clearly can cover for him.

"Obviously he's a huge part of our team and our backline – he adds so much leadership," De Koning said.

"At the time, we saw him go off, not really sure what was going on with him, knew it was a bit serious.

Learn More 06:55

"It was kind of just like turning the screws. We didn't know if he was off for the game until we saw 'Clarky' (substitute Jhye Clark) on. He played really, really well and we were super proud of him.

"All the boys stood up and really cemented the backline, had that ruthless approach to finish off the quarter without leaking too many goals."

De Koning switches roles as a matter of course, often going into the ruck.

While most tall utilities will switch between the ruck and the forward line, he is happy to go back when needed.

"I like to think I can play different positions," he said. "I knew the more positions you could play, the more of a chance you were to be in the team.

Learn More 19:27

"It's something I'm really proud of.

"It's not an issue, I actually really love it. It breaks up the game and sometimes it can be a bit monotonous, a full game of footy of just standing (an opponent)."

But the acknowledged master of adaptability at Geelong, if not the AFL, is Mark Blicavs.

His height and supreme running ability mean Blicavs will switch between the ruck, a wing, or defence without missing a beat.

"He's next level, he's one of the best to ever do it. The type of player he is, it's unbelievable what he can do," De Koning said.

Learn More 18:09

"Obviously he came from athletics so he has that running power. He does have a little bit of the wood over me in that area. I wasn't a steeplechase runner.

"But in terms of mindset and ability to play different positions, I definitely pick his brain. He's probably the one player I look up to the most."

De Koning said Blicavs was the ultimate team player, with a "stone-cold emotionless" mindset that he tries to emulate.

On Friday night, when the Cats were under the pump early, De Koning and his fellow defenders quickly rallied in Stewart's absence.

"We didn't really come together at any point and say, 'Right, he's not here'," De Koning said.

"Obviously he's a champion, (future) Hall of Fame player – he leaves a big hole.

"But we go throughout the week preparing as individuals, and as a team, and as a backline group. We know every role that we potentially need to play."