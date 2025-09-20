What does history say about teams who carry a winning streak into the Grand Final?

Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal during Geelong's preliminary final against Hawthorn on September 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG has hit peak form at the perfect time – again.

Inspired by Patrick Dangerfield, the Cats booked a spot in the Toyota AFL Grand Final with a 30-point win over Hawthorn on Friday night.

After an easy run home – the Cats didn't play a fellow finalist in their final six home and away games – they have answered questions over their premiership credentials with wins over Brisbane and the Hawks.

Now, they will carry an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's decider against the Lions – a run that, history says, has them primed for an 11th VFL/AFL premiership.

Only 26 teams in history have previously entered a Grand Final having won eight or more straight games, with 19 going on to lift the cup.

The most recent of those was the Cats in 2022, when they remarkably won 15 straight – the equal most – before thrashing Sydney in the decider.

The Swans had entered the clash on a nine-match winning streak of their own.

Geelong also had a 15-match winning streak heading into the 2008 Grand Final, a game in which it suffered an upset loss to the Hawks.

The Cats head into this year's decider having not tasted defeat since July 12 and are set to go into the final day of September as favourites.

Entering a Grand Final on an 8+ game winning streak

2025: Geelong - 8 (faces Brisbane in GF)

2022: Geelong - 15 (won GF)

2022: Sydney - 9 (lost GF)

2019: Richmond - 11 (won GF)

2008: Geelong - 15 (lost GF)

2001: Brisbane - 15 (won GF)

1998: North Melbourne - 11 (lost GF)

1997: St Kilda - 9 (lost GF)

1995: Carlton - 15 (won GF)

1970: Collingwood - 9 (lost GF)

1961: Hawthorn - 11 (won GF)

1953: Collingwood - 8 (won GF)

1952: Geelong - 9 (won GF)

1950: Essendon - 13 (won GF)

1949: Essendon - 10 (won GF)

1948: Essendon - 12 (lost GF replay)

1945: Carlton - 8 (won GF)

1937: Geelong - 13 (won GF)

1933: South Melbourne - 10 (won GF)

1932: Richmond - 9 (won GF)

1918: South Melbourne - 11 (won GF)

1915: Carlton - 9 (won GF)

1911: Essendon - 9 (won GF)

1910: Collingwood - 9 (won GF)

1909: Carlton - 8 (lost GF)

1903: Collingwood - 14 (won GF)

1898: Fitzroy - 9 (won GF)