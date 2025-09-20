A miraculous return for Lachie Neale looks likely, while Jarrod Berry is still a chance to face Geelong

Lachie Neale looks on after the Preliminary Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, September 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan is optimistic that Lachie Neale will be available to play in the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final, with the star midfielder also bullish about his chances of proving his fitness.

The dual Brownlow medallist injured his calf two weeks ago in the qualifying final against Geelong, but pulled up well from a training session on Saturday morning.

"I've ticked every box so far I've had to. I will train as normal next week," Neale told reporters after the preliminary final win over Collingwood.

"I tested that today and it went really well. Hopefully Fages picks me.

"It is exciting ... but there are still a couple of hoops to jump through and I have to get the old boy to pick me, too. So I have to get in his ear pretty early in the week."

Following a scan on the injured calf, the Lions released a statement saying Neale would take no further part in their finals campaign, suggesting the injury would take four to six weeks to recover.

However, the narrative surrounding the injury changed this week when footage was captured of the 32-year-old running freely at training.

Asked about Neale's availability heading into the biggest game of the year, Fagan said: "He's doing a lot of work and he had a really good training session this morning. It's looking more positive than negative at the moment.

"We'll just have to wait and see how he gets through the week. It won't be long before we're back down here because I think we're coming back down on Wednesday. We'll see how he goes.

"I didn't think he'd be a chance to play, but I think he is a chance to play. I don't know. I'm going to talk to the medical people about that.

"They'll make a sensible decision. If it's too risky, it won't happen, but if they don't think it is, then we'll play him."

Neale is just one decision the Lions’ medical staff will need to make heading into the Grand Final.

Fellow midfielder Jarrod Berry left the ground in Saturday's preliminary final with a shoulder injury.

It's the same shoulder Berry injured in Brisbane's round 23 game against Fremantle.

"The medical staff haven't written him (Berry) off either. We'll wait and see. It didn't look good and obviously he couldn't continue the game," Fagan said.

"But again, the risk will be if he plays, will it pop out again? So lots to talk about there. I haven't really had a chance to talk to our medical staff. We'll just wait and see.

"But one thing I do know is you can't take unfit players into grand finals. It just doesn't work. So we'll make a common sense decision."

The Lions will fly home to Brisbane on Saturday night before returning to Melbourne mid-week to prepare for the Grand Final against Geelong.

"We'll be back here on Wednesday. Quick flight home tonight. Do our recovery," said Fagan.

"Don't think there'll be a lot of training going on this week. Probably more recovery, just so we've got energy to go again next Saturday.

"We'll be down here on Wednesday and soak up all the atmosphere of Grand Final week."