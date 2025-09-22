Labor has locked in its support for Tasmania's proposed stadium

Hobart's proposed AFL stadium at Macquarie Point. Picture: Macquarie Point Development Corporation

APPROVAL of Tasmania's stadium and AFL dream sits with a handful of independent politicians, after the state's Labor opposition locked in its support for the venue.

Construction of a roofed stadium at Macquarie Point in Hobart is a condition of the Devils entering the AFL and AFLW in 2028.

Tasmania's Liberal government has championed the project.

Labor had declared unconditional support, but that wavered last week after a planning report recommended it not go ahead.

However, Labor leader Josh Willie on Monday confirmed his party would vote for the stadium when it comes before parliament for approval in November.

With Labor's support guaranteed, the stadium will go through the lower house.

It will need the backing of three of eight upper house independents to get the green light.

The report, by the state's planning commission, said the $1.13 billion stadium's benefits did not outweigh the cost and it was too big for the waterfront site.

The stadium was necessary for the Devils' success on and off the field, Mr Willie said.

"We support the project’s approval because it will create desperately needed jobs and economic activity and give young people another reason to stay in Tasmania," he said.

"In our deliberations ... we considered the progress of the Tasmania Football Club and the cost to Tasmania with not proceeding.

"The power of Tasmania finally realising its dream of entering the national competition through the Devils cannot be underestimated."

A concept design of how the stadium and associated developments might look. Picture: Macquarie Point Development Corporation.

Mr Willie said he remained concerned about cost blowouts.

The stadium is expected to be ready for the 2029 season, with the developer last week warning the cost could go up if it isn't approved by the end of the year.

The Liberals are expected to provide a response to the report in October, ahead of the parliamentary vote.

Last week, the new Tasmanian AFL team has warned that time is of the essence as they and the League attempted to overcome the assessment of the Macquarie Point stadium.

"We could not be more determined and focused on realising the opportunity that is at our fingertips," the club said on Friday.

"Time is now of the essence for us to be ready for 'first bounce'.

"The club remains committed to working alongside and together with the parliament and the broader Tasmanian community to see this generational project come to life."