Who impressed the coaches in week three of finals?

Will Ashcroft celebrates a goal during the Preliminary Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE pair Hugh McCluggage and Will Ashcroft are well in the race for this year's Gary Ayres Award as Geelong skipper Patrick Dangerfield picked up a perfect 10 votes after his dominant performance on Friday night.

The Lions midfielders were awarded nine and five votes, respectively, after starring in the preliminary final win over Collingwood.

They now have 13 votes overall for the finals series, five behind current lead Jai Newcombe, who failed to earn a vote in Hawthorn's loss to the Cats.

With the Toyota AFL Grand Final worth 1.5 times loading, the race for the Gary Ayres Award remains wide open.

Brisbane defender Harris Andrews is on 12 votes, while Cats ruck Mark Blicavs is on 11 after both players nabbed six votes in their respective games.

Meanwhile, Dangerfield soared into contention after his 31 disposals and three goals.

The Gary Ayres Award is presented in recognition of the player who has been adjudged the best through the finals series, as voted by the coaches.

Geelong v Hawthorn

10 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

6 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)

6 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

4 Gryan Miers (GEEL)

2 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

1 Dylan Moore (HAW)

1 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)

Collingwood v Brisbane

9 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

6 Harris Andrews (BL)

5 Will Ashcroft (BL)

4 Zac Bailey (BL)

3 Jamie Elliott (COLL)

2 Ty Gallop (BL)

1 Darcy Gardiner (BL)

LEADERBOARD

18 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

13 Will Ashcroft (BL)

13 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

12 Harris Andrews (BL)

11 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)

10 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

10 Darcy Moore (COLL)

10 Caleb Serong (FRE)

9 Oliver Dempsey (GEEL)

8 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

8 Josh Dunkley (BL)

8 Jack Gunston (HAW)

7 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

7 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

7 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

6 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

6 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

5 Nick Daicos (COLL)

5 Tom Green (GWS)

4 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

4 Zac Bailey (BL)

4 Jarrod Berry (BL)

4 Sam Collins (GCFC)

4 Jamie Elliott (COLL)

4 Max Holmes (GEEL)

4 Gryan Miers (GEEL)

4 Wil Powell (GCFC)

4 Isaac Quaynor (COLL)

4 Josh Ward (HAW)

3 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

3 Lloyd Meek (HAW)

3 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

3 Josh Worrell (ADEL)

2 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

2 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

2 Ty Gallop (BL)

2 Jarman Impey (HAW)

1 Josh Battle (HAW)

1 Darcy Gardiner (BL)

1 Dylan Moore (HAW)

1 Cameron Rayner (BL)

1 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)

1 Bodhi Uwland (GCFC)

1 Nick Watson (HAW)

Previous winners

2016 Josh Kennedy (Sydney)

2017 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2018 Steele Sidebottom (Collingwood)

2019 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2020 Dustin Martin (Richmond)

2021 Jack Macrae (Western Bulldogs)

2022 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

2023 Sam Walsh (Carlton)

2024 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)