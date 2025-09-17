A report from Tasmania's planning commission says the proposed AFL stadium for the state shouldn't be built

A concept design of how the stadium and associated developments might look. Picture: Macquarie Point Development Corporation.

TASMANIA'S proposed AFL stadium shouldn't be built, according to a damning planning report that says the "monolithic" project is too big for the site and not worth the cost.

The state's planning commission on Wednesday released its final report into the $945 million Macquarie Point venue, a condition for Tasmania entering the AFL in 2028.

The report's recommendation is not binding but could sway a parliamentary vote on whether to give the stadium the green light.

The stadium would cause "irrevocable and unacceptable adverse impacts on Hobart's spatial and landscape character, urban form and historic cultural heritage", the report said.

"It offers almost no scope for the site to become a vibrant active place that is attractive to visit outside of major event mode," it added.

"In very simple terms, the stadium is too big for the site and the benefits it will bring are significantly outweighed by the disbenefits it creates.

Hobart's proposed AFL stadium at Macquarie Point. Picture: Macquarie Point Development Corporation

"The panel recommends that the project should not proceed."

The commission also found the construction and operation of the stadium would result in a "substantial net social cost" to the Tasmanian community.

It estimates the government would need to accumulate $1 billion in debt for construction costs, rising to $1.8 billion over 10 years.

The state Liberal government previously pledged to cap its contribution at $375 million.

Both the Liberals and Labor support the stadium, meaning it should pass the lower house.

However, it faces a trickier path through the independent-dominated upper house, which the two major parties don't control.

Multiple independents are anti-stadium and several are on the fence.

The waterfront stadium is one of Tasmania's largest-ever infrastructure projects and has been deeply divisive.

Critics say the stadium isn't needed given AFL is played at two existing venues and have expressed doubts over the site's suitability.

Matthew Richardson shows off Tasmania's inaugural jumper, logo and colours are revealed on March 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

They also argue it would add an unacceptable burden to the state's already increasing budget debt.

Building a roofed venue at the site was mandated by the AFL in negotiations with the Tasmanian government over the provision of the League's 19th licence to the AFL-mad state.

While some have argued for a renegotiation of the deal, AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon is holding fast to the "no stadium, no team" mantra.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the project, the Devils have ploughed on with key moves, including recently announcing teams would enter the VFL and VFLW in 2026.