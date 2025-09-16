Jy Simpkin leads North Melbourne out ahead of the match against Richmond in R23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, star journalists Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett unpack all of football's big issues.

- There's a love affair with Will Ashcroft from our team at the desk
- The reported trade pursuits this year of Zach Merrett, Oscar Allen and Jy Simpkin - are club captains no longer off limits?
- There's enough data now to suggest the pre-finals bye is playing a factor to straight sets exits
- Who should be considered the recruit of the year? A list headlined by Bailey Smith
- Will 2025 be considered a failed season from Adelaide despite rising from 15th to 1st?
- Brownlow Medal preview, the favourites, the smokeys, the hidden gems
- Regular Favourites: Get it off your Chest, Fact or Furphy, Go with your Gut, Out on a Limb

