Even for neutral supporters, this match-up is always one to savour. Bring the popcorn

Some of the best moments from Geelong-Hawthorn clashes this century. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE RIVALRY between Hawthorn and Geelong has become undoubtedly the AFL's best this century, with the teams meeting in six finals and turning Easter Monday into an unmissable annual blockbuster.

A new chapter will be written on Friday night when the Cats and Hawks meet for the second time ever in a preliminary final, 12 years after Hawthorn prevailed in a 2013 thriller.

Starting with the 2008 Grand Final, AFL.com.au tracks the modern evolution of this storied rivalry through 10 classic matches over 18 years.

Grand Final, 2008: Hawthorn 18.7 (115) d Geelong 11.23 (89)

Geelong was the reigning premier and a heavy favourite to go back-to-back after losing just one game through the season, while the young Hawks had arguably reached a Grand Final ahead of their time under fourth-year coach Alastair Clarkson. The Cats were inaccurate in the first half and fell victim to a thrilling third-quarter burst from Stuart Dew, who inspired one of the great Grand Final upsets and kickstarted a modern rivalry. Luke Hodge won the Norm Smith Medal, while Sam Mitchell was a premiership captain in his first year as skipper.

Round 17, 2009: Geelong 15.9 (99) d Hawthorn 14.14 (98)

Leading into 2009, Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett questioned Geelong's mental drive, with the Cats players making a private pact to never again lose to the Hawks. The Cats won the first clash of 2009 by eight points, but the second leg was a classic, with Geelong fighting back from 22 points down at three-quarter time to level scores late in the final term. Champion midfielder Jimmy Bartel marked in the pocket with just seconds on the clock, kicking the match-winning behind after the siren. The 'Kennett Curse' was born.

Round two, 2010: Geelong 14.16 (100) d Hawthorn 13.13 (91)

The first Easter Monday clash was played in front of 62,628 fans, starting a traditional fixture that has delivered in spades. It was an instant classic, too, with Hawthorn again impressing early and taking a four-goal lead into half-time. The Cats fought back and trailed by three points as time-on hit in the fourth term, with Paul Chapman and Shannon Byrnes sealing the win with late goals. Gary Ablett was brilliant for the winners with 38 disposals.

Gary Ablett jnr in action during the R2 match between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG in 2010. Picture: AFL Photos

Round two, 2012: Geelong 14.8 (92) d Hawthorn 13.12 (90)

Mature-age recruit James Podsiadly became a key figure in this rivalry in 2012 by inspiring Geelong to fight back from 21 points down in the third quarter to win an eighth straight game against the Hawks. A premiership player in 2011, Podsiadly kicked five goals – including three in the final quarter – as the Cats surged to win a thriller in the wet. The Hawks kicked 0.5 in the final term, with Jack Gunston missing a chance to win the game with a snap in the final seconds that dribbled wide.

James Podsiadly celebrates a goal during the R12 match between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG in 2012. Picture: AFL Photos

Round 19, 2012: Geelong 18.10 (118) d Hawthorn 17.14 (116)

A rare blowout between these teams looked likely when Geelong raced to a 45-point lead at quarter-time on a Friday night late in the season, but Hawthorn produced a spirited fightback through the middle stages and took the lead late. Clinton Young could have sealed victory in the final minute but hit the post before Paul Puopolo's mid-air attempt was also wayward. Trailing by four points, Geelong surged forward with 30 seconds to play and Joel Selwood hit Tom Hawkins on the lead 50m from goal, with the champion forward converting after the siren for a famous victory.

Preliminary final, 2013: Hawthorn 14.18 (102) d Geelong 15.7 (97)

After 11 consecutive losses against Geelong, things were again looking grim for the Hawks as they entered three-quarter time of their third consecutive preliminary final trailing by 20 points. The fightback wasn't pretty, but it was effective as the Hawks dug in and produced a gritty win that finally buried the Kennett curse. Sam Mitchell was outstanding with 38 disposals and 11 clearances, while Shaun Burgoyne pushed forward to kick three goals. There were jubilant scenes in the stands and the rooms post-match before the Hawks quickly focused in on the task of beating Fremantle in the Grand Final.

Qualifying final, 2016: Geelong 12.13 (85) d Hawthorn 12.11 (83)

The opening Friday night of the 2016 finals saw Hawthorn and Geelong meet for the fifth time in September since 2008, with the teams producing a see-sawing classic at the MCG. Neither team could break away, with Josh Caddy giving Geelong a one-point lead deep in the fourth quarter before a pair of behinds from Steven Motlop stretched the lead to three. Isaac Smith had a chance to win the game for the Hawks with a set shot after the siren from 35m out in front, but his kick sailed wide, forcing the Hawks into a cutthroat semi-final against the Western Bulldogs and an eventual straight sets exit.

Round two, 2018: Hawthorn 17.16 (118) d Geelong 18.9 (117)

The unveiling of Geelong's 'holy trinity' of midfielders, Patrick Dangerfield, Joel Selwood and Gary Ablett, was a special occasion as 73,189 fans turned out for another Easter Monday classic at the MCG. The Cats trailed by 25 points early in the final quarter but surged late to level scores when Brandan Parfitt converted. Hawthorn would not be denied, however, and captain Jarryd Roughead outmarked Zach Guthrie in the final minute and kicked the match-winning behind. It was a thrilling final quarter, with nine goals kicked as Tom Mitchell (40 disposals, 13 clearances and two goals) upstaged the Cats' trio of superstars.

Jarryd Roughead gets clear of Joel Selwood during the R2 match between Hawthorn and Geelong at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on April 2, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Round five, 2022: Hawthorn 14.8 (92) d Geelong 11.14 (80)

One of the biggest upsets in the history of this rivalry came in 2022 when a young Hawthorn team led by first-year coach Sam Mitchell pulled off an Easter miracle to beat the eventual premiers by two goals. Midfielder Jai Newcombe was playing just his 12th game, but the powerful onballer inspired his team through a fast start that saw them race to a 23-point lead at the first break. Dylan Moore also booted four goals in the first half before Geelong pair Jeremy Cameron and Tyson Stengle led the fightback as Geelong grabbed a 12-point lead at the last change. The experienced Cats were wayward in the final term as Luke Breust and Mitch Lewis kicked crucial late goals to seal an improbable victory.

Round six, 2025: Geelong 12.14 (86) d Hawthorn 11.13 (79)

The classics have continued right up until the current season, with Geelong forward Shaun Mannagh the unlikely hero in a thriller back in round six. In front of a massive crowd of 88,746, the Cats sealed their 12th win from 15 Easter Monday clashes, holding off the Hawks after they drew level with 12 minutes to play. Nick Watson and James Sicily missed late chances, with Mannagh's third goal ultimately sealing victory for the Cats in the most recent clash between these teams. Bailey Smith was enormous for his new team with 28 disposals.