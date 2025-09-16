These 15 players had an immediate impact in their new colours after crossing clubs last off-season

Bailey Smith, Josh Battle and Alex Neal-Bullen. Pictures: AFL Photos

TWENTY-eight players found a new home in last year's free agency and trade periods.

Some of the trades were hits while some were misses, but which clubs really hit the jackpot with their recruiting?

We take a look at the top 15 off-season moves that paid off.

15) Dan Houston

Joined Collingwood from Port Adelaide in a three-club trade

Collingwood would no doubt have loved Houston to be higher on this list, but it matters little as the Pies eye another Grand Final berth. While he hasn't reached the heights he did at Port Adelaide, Houston has been an important part of a Magpies side which has flown into a preliminary final. He has played 20 games and averaged 17.1 disposals and the two-time All-Australian could yet play a pivotal role at the business end of the season.

14) Jack Macrae

Joined the St Kilda from the Western Bulldogs in four-way trade

The ever-reliable former Bulldog enjoyed another consistent season in his first campaign with the Saints. The midfielder averaged 24.6 disposals, 6.7 clearances (his highest return since 2021) and 5.4 tackles (his best since 2018). Macrae slowed down later in the year as the Saints ran different players through the midfield, but should still have a major role to play if they are to climb the ladder in 2026.

13) James Peatling

Joined Adelaide from Greater Western Sydney in a trade

For the first time in his young career, Peatling played more than 20 games in 2025, featuring 23 times in his first season for the Crows. He averaged career-highs for disposals (18.6) and clearances (4.5), while he also showed his ability to impact forward of the ball, kicking 12 goals. Peatling still has room to grow with more midfield exposure.

12) Harry Perryman

Joined Collingwood from Greater Western Sydney as an unrestricted free agent

After starting the season as a midfielder, Perryman shifted back into defence for the Magpies, largely due to the emergence of Ned Long. As he did at Greater Western Sydney, Perryman has remained a consistent contributor regardless of the role he is asked to play, and his versatility remains a weapon for the Pies late in 2025.

11) John Noble

Joined Gold Coast from Collingwood in a three-club trade

Previously a consistent contributor for the Pies, Noble had a career-best year for Gold Coast as a key distributor coming out of defence, helping the Suns to their first finals campaign and first victory in September. Noble averaged a career-high 25.3 disposals – comfortably exceeding his previous best of 20.4 – and his drive and kicking out of the back half was crucial for the Suns.

10) Luke Parker

Joined North Melbourne from Sydney in a trade

Arriving as the Roos looked for senior experience and leadership, Parker provided just that despite another disappointing season for North Melbourne. The former Swan played 22 games and averaged 23.3 disposals and 5.1 clearances, with his performances leading to a fourth-place finish in the Syd Barker Medal.

9) Nick Haynes

Joined Carlton from Greater Western Sydney as an unrestricted free agent

While the Blues didn't enjoy the season they were hoping for, Haynes impressed even during a campaign in which he turned 33. The former Giant was behind only Jacob Weitering for average intercept marks (2.7) at Carlton, while he also played 23 games, the most he has managed in a season since 2019.

8) Liam Baker

Joined West Coast from Richmond in a three-way trade

The two-time premiership Tiger delivered as expected in his first season with the Eagles. Baker, who won the John Worsfold Medal, averaged a career-high 22.1 disposals and again contributed in different parts of the ground. He led the Eagles for disposals and contested possessions in an excellent first season and will be pivotal in their hopes of rising up the ladder in 2026.

7) Alex Neal-Bullen

Joined Adelaide from Melbourne in a trade

Three big names joined Adelaide last off-season, but Neal-Bullen has probably been the Crows' best pick-up in both an on-field and off-field sense. The premiership Demon's wish to return home was granted swiftly on day one of the trade period and such was his impact at his new club over the summer, Neal-Bullen was added to the leadership group in his first season. He may not be the flashiest player, but he is ultra-reliable and his pressure, tackling, consistency and versatility has been a big part of Adelaide's surge from 15th to minor premier.

6) Shai Bolton

Joined Fremantle from Richmond in a trade

Despite a slow start to his career in purple - Bolton missed round one after a pre-season leg injury and went goalless in his first two games - he quickly proved to be a trade coup for Fremantle, who gave up two top-20 picks for the dual premiership star. His pace, leap and goal sense were prevalent throughout a season where he averaged a career-best 17.9 disposals and kicked 28 goals and he got better and better as the year went on.

5) Daniel Rioli

Joined Gold Coast from Richmond in a trade

Rioli was reunited with premiership coach Damien Hardwick after securing a trade from Richmond, bolstering the Suns' defence with his elite speed and decision making. Despite missing a month late in the season due to a leg injury, Rioli returned to play a significant role in the Suns' maiden finals series. The way he and John Noble have transformed Gold Coast's backline this year has made him well worth the investment.

4) Matt Kennedy

Joined the Western Bulldogs from Carlton in four-way trade

Kennedy was part of the four-club, three-player trade in the dying stages of Deadline Day that saw him join the Bulldogs from Carlton. The big-bodied midfielder has enjoyed significantly more midfield time under Luke Beveridge's watch and posted career-best numbers on the back of that, averaging 6.2 score involvements, 23.2 disposals, 5.1 tackles and 4.9 clearances per game to go with 21 goals.

3) Tom Barrass

Joined Hawthorn from West Coast in a trade

At the end of last season, the Hawks were crying out for a brute of a defender and Barrass has delivered in spades. After 150 games of experience and a premiership at West Coast under his belt, the 29-year-old has slotted in seamlessly alongside Josh Battle and James Sicily, and will be crucial to stopping Geelong's key forwards on Friday night if Hawthorn is to advance into a Grand Final.

2) Josh Battle

Joined Hawthorn from St Kilda as an unrestricted free agent

Battle was among the most significant free agency signings last year, securing a six-year contract with Hawthorn after 123 games across eight seasons at St Kilda. The 27-year-old has given the Hawks' defence a huge boost this season, and his maiden All-Australian selection is further confirmation his move was the right one. The move could prove to be a win-win for both clubs, with the lucrative deal enough to net the Saints pick No.10 in the draft, which they used to select Alix Tauru.

1) Bailey Smith

Joined Geelong from the Western Bulldogs in four-way trade

Smith's long expected move down the highway has been a raging success, with the star midfielder in Brownlow contention and his club a huge chance of another premiership. Smith leads the AFL for average disposals and inside 50s this season and he's more than justified his price tag, with the Cats giving up only picks 17 and 38 in last year's deadline day deal.