Who'll take out the Ron Evans Medal this year? Our experts have their say

Archie Roberts, Levi Ashcroft, Dan Curtin, Murphy Reid and Harvey Langford. Pictures: AFL Photos

CREATIVITY, flair and a huge impact on Fremantle's season in one of the toughest positions on the ground makes Murphy Reid a clear standout as the AFL.com.au team's pick for the 2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star award.

Reid announced himself in spectacular fashion with four goals on debut against Geelong in round two, and went on to play every game for the rest of the season, finishing with 25 majors as the Dockers returned to the finals.

But where did our experts rank the other contenders? Brisbane's Levi Ashcroft and Adelaide's Dan Curtin both enjoyed outstanding seasons, while first-year Demon Harvey Langford had plenty of admirers, as did Essendon ball-winner Archie Roberts.

See our reporters' votes below ahead of the winner being revealed at the Brownlow Medal count on Monday night.

Damian Barrett

5 votes – Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

4 – Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

3 – Daniel Curtin (Adelaide)

2 – Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

1 – Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Why Reid should win: Reid's brilliance was on show in his first game back in March with four goals on debut, and he got better from there. His round 24 performance, when the Dockers needed an away win to make finals, was sublime. Averaged a goal a game and has an elite footy brain.

Gemma Bastiani

5 votes – Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

4 – Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

3 – Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

2 – Daniel Curtin (Adelaide)

1 – Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Why Langford should win: Potentially a left of centre choice, but the consistency with which Langford has played in his debut season - in what has been a tumultuous period for Melbourne - has been particularly impressive. Playing a generally unheralded role outside the contest, Langford missed just one game and didn't skip a beat. He regularly hit the scoreboard, including bags of three against both West Coast and Hawthorn, while he also adjusted his role to whatever the team needed. Special mentions go to Sam Lalor and Nate Caddy, who were on track to be in the votes before their seasons were cruelled by injury, as well as Fremantle's Murphy Reid, who is likely to take the award home after a stunning season that was launched off the back of a four-goal debut in hostile territory.

Harvey Langford celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Riley Beveridge

5 votes – Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

4 – Dan Curtin (Adelaide)

3 – Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

2 – Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

1 – Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Why Reid should win: It shouldn't be close. Reid was the great slider of last year's draft, but quickly set about reminding clubs why he should have gone a lot earlier than pick No.17. With 25 goals and 21 goal assists, he took no time to adapt to the level and to show the type of forward-half threat he so often posed in junior footy. Few players had a greater impact in a more difficult spot to the ground in the competition, let alone someone in their first season. He will be a deserving Rising Star.

Murphy Reid during the Elimination Final between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sarah Black

5 votes – Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

4 – Daniel Curtin (Adelaide)

3 – Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

2 – Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

1 – Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Why Reid should win: Reid has shown the ability to turn a game off his own boot. In a difficult role as a high half-forward, his creativity and goal sense has been a clear weapon for Fremantle this year. He can find the footy, win the hard ball, set up his teammates well in attack, and kicked 25 goals in his maiden season.

Connor O'Sullivan marks the ball during the match between Geelong and Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium in round 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Josh Gabelich

5 votes – Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

4 – Dan Curtin (Adelaide)

3 – Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

2 – Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

1 – Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Why Reid should win: This has been the best Rising Star race in years, but Murphy Reid's influence on a team that played finals, in a difficult role, should see him win the Ron Evans Medal. The first player since Cyril Rioli to kick at least 20 goals and have 30 score assists in his debut season. What a selection at pick No.17.

Levi Ashcroft celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Sydney in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sarah Olle

5 votes – Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

4 – Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

3 – Daniel Curtin (Adelaide)

2 – Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

1 – Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Why Reid should win: Reid absolutely exploded onto the scene in 2025 with four goals on debut and never looked back. Creative by hand and lethal by foot, the 19-year-old has made a number of clubs look silly this year, having slid to pick 17 on draft night. It's exciting to think of what more midfield minutes will look like for Reid and Fremantle in the future.

Archie Roberts in action during Essendon's clash against Richmond in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Nathan Schmook

5 votes – Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

4 – Daniel Curtin (Adelaide)

3 – Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

2 – Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

1 – Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Why Reid should win: With his mid-air handballs, creative tap-ons, and swerving runs, Reid had a massive impact on Fremantle's season and was clearly the best performed first-year player. He stood up in big moments and it was no surprise that one of his best performances came when the Dockers' season was on the line against the Western Bulldogs. Ranked No.1 at Fremantle for goal assists (21) and No.4 for overall score involvements (5.5 a game), he made teammates better and flourished as a half-forward, despite mostly playing as a midfielder before joining the AFL. He had the highest ceiling and the most consistency of the contenders.

Daniel Curtin during the semi-final between Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on September 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Cal Twomey

5 votes – Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

4 – Dan Curtin (Adelaide)

3 – Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

2 – Archie Roberts (Essendon)

1 – Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Why Reid should win: Who else but Murphy Reid? It can't go any other way. From game No.1 right through to his first final, Reid has added something significant to Fremantle's mix. Not only did he have big moments in his debut season, he owned them and enjoyed them and his statistics and impact as a half-forward showed he has so much more to come as well. Others had strong seasons and it is an even field but Reid's influence and ability to stand up for his side should see him become the official Rising Star of 2025.

Michael Whiting

5 votes – Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

4 – Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

3 – Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

2 – Daniel Curtin (Adelaide)

1 – Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Why Reid should win: This is a brutally difficult year that is hard to reduce to five names (sorry Archie Roberts and Nate Caddy) let alone one overall winner. O'Sullivan has been exceptional in an important role in one of the competition's best defences, while Ashcroft walked into a premiership outfit and didn't miss a game, using his creativity and football smarts to earn a spot every week. But I've given Reid the slightest advantage, with his 25 goals and 21 assists indicative of his influence in the front half of the ground. He quickly became a player opposition coaches had to put time into planning for.

TOTAL

44 – Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

24 – Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

22 – Dan Curtin (Adelaide)

14 – Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

13 – Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

6 – Archie Roberts (Essendon)