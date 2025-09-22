Murphy Reid celebrates a goal during the Elimination Final between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

MURPHY Reid has become the fourth Fremantle player to win the Telstra Rising Star Award after a brilliant debut season that has seen him crowned the best young player in the AFL this year.

Reid joins Paul Hasleby (2000), Rhys Palmer (2008) and star teammate Caleb Serong (2020) as Dockers to win the prestigious award, receiving the Ron Evans Medal at Monday night's Brownlow Medal count.

The brilliant 19-year-old won the award with 48 votes ahead of Adelaide winger Dan Curtin (35) and Brisbane midfielder Levi Ashcroft (26), with Harvey Langford (20) and Connor O'Sullivan (15) rounding out the top five.

Reid, who was recruited with pick No.17 in last year's Telstra AFL Draft, was viewed as a bargain pick-up for Fremantle and went on to make a stunning debut against Geelong in round one, kicking four goals in a six-minute burst during the third quarter.

A natural midfielder, he adjusted to playing as a half-forward and flourished in the new role, playing all 24 games, including the Dockers' elimination final loss to Gold Coast, and leading the Dockers for total goal assists (21).

The Sandringham Dragons product also ranked No.4 at Fremantle for total score involvements (5.5 a game) and booted 25 goals as a critical member of the Dockers' forward line.

His creative ball use was a feature of his game, repeatedly setting teammates into space with inventive handballs, skilful kicks, and tap-ons that outsmarted his opponents.

A red-hot favourite for the Rising Star Award by the end of the season, Reid showed an ability to lift in big moments, stepping up to play one of his best games when the Dockers' season was on the line against the Western Bulldogs in round 24.

He was also instrumental in come-from-behind wins against Hawthorn and St Kilda during the run to finals and shone in the round 19 Western Derby, picking up votes in the Glendinning-Allan Medal.

Another highlight came against Port Adelaide in round 11 when the skilful and composed teenager produced another four-goal performance, dribbling through a brilliant goal from the pocket.

Voted by his peers last month as the AFL Players Association's best first-year player, Reid signed a two-year contract extension with Fremantle through to the end of 2029.

Curtin made a run for the Rising Star Award with a terrific patch of form through the middle stages of the season, playing every game in his second season as a big-bodied, hard-running wingman.

Ashcroft been remarkably consistent through his debut season and will feature in the Lions' Grand Final team, slotting into the reigning premiers' midfield and averaging 19.3 disposals and 2.4 clearances.

2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star voting

1st place – Murphy Reid (Fremantle): 48 votes

2nd place – Daniel Curtin (Adelaide Crows): 35 votes

3rd place – Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane Lions): 26 votes

4th place – Harvey Langford (Melbourne): 20 votes

5th place – Connor O’Sullivan (Geelong Cats): 15 votes

Allocation of votes

Andrew Dillon (chair)

5. Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

4. Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

3. Daniel Curtin (Adelaide)

2. Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

1. Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Laura Kane

5. Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

4. Daniel Curtin (Adelaide)

3. Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

2. Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

1. Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Kane Cornes

5. Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

4. Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

3. Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

2. Daniel Curtin (Adelaide)

1. Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

Eddie Betts

5. Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

4. Daniel Curtin (Adelaide)

3. Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

2. Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

1. Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Nathan Buckley

5. Daniel Curtin (Adelaide)

4. Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

3. Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

2. Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

1. Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Abbey Holmes

5. Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

4. Daniel Curtin (Adelaide)

3. Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

2. Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

1. Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Jude Bolton

5. Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

4. Daniel Curtin (Adelaide)

3. Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

2. Archie Roberts (Essendon)

1. Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Glen Jakovich

5. Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

4. Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

3. Daniel Curtin (Adelaide)

2. Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

1. Archie Roberts (Essendon)

Matthew Pavlich

5. Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

4. Daniel Curtin (Adelaide)

3. Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

2. Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)

1. Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

Kevin Sheehan

5. Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

4. Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

3. Levi Ashcroft (Brisbane)

2. Daniel Curtin (Adelaide)

1. Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong)