ADELAIDE captain Jordan Dawson could be heading towards a first ever Brownlow Medal.
AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor has correctly tipped the last two Brownlow winners and, after crunching the numbers, has Dawson coming out on top in 2025 ahead of what is set to be a thrilling count on Monday night.
The Brownlow Predictor has Dawson on 32 votes, just one clear of Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos and Geelong recruit Bailey Smith on 31 votes, while being a couple ahead of Gold Coast skipper Noah Anderson on 30 votes.
A huge chasing pack featuring Brisbane's Hugh McCluggage, Melbourne's Max Gawn, Gold Coast's Matt Rowell, Port Adelaide's Zak Butters, Greater Western Sydney's Tom Green and St Kilda's Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera are just behind them.
The Brownlow Predictor is almost guaranteeing a first-time Brownlow winner, with the entire leading group – all the way down to Lachie Neale on 17 votes – all aiming to secure their first slice of history.
Here's how AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor sees the night unfolding.
AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor
32 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)
31 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)
31 Bailey Smith (Geelong)
30 Noah Anderson (Gold Coast)
28 Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane)
27 Max Gawn (Melbourne)
27 Matt Rowell (Gold Coast)
26 Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)
26 Tom Green (Greater Western Sydney)
25 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (St Kilda)
Brownlow Predictor: After R6
10 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)
9 Zach Merrett (Essendon)
9 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)
8 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)
8 Connor Rozee (Port Adelaide)
8 Bailey Smith (Geelong)
Brownlow Predictor: After R10
14 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)
14 Max Gawn (Melbourne)
13 Bailey Smith (Geelong)
13 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)
12 Zach Merrett (Essendon)
12 Connor Rozee (Port Adelaide)
Brownlow Predictor: After R15
21 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)
19 Bailey Smith (Geelong)
17 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)
17 Noah Anderson (Gold Coast)
17 Tom Green (Greater Western Sydney)
16 Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane)
16 Max Gawn (Melbourne)
Most votes last eight rounds
18 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (St Kilda)
16 Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)
14 Matt Rowell (Gold Coast)
13 Noah Anderson (Gold Coast)
13 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)
Most three-vote games
9 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)
8 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)
7 Bailey Smith (Geelong)
7 Noah Anderson (Gold Coast)
6 Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)
6 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (St Kilda)
6 Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)
Most games polling a vote
14 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)
14 Bailey Smith (Geelong)
14 Max Gawn (Melbourne)
13 Tom Green (Greater Western Sydney)
12 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)
12 Noah Anderson (Gold Coast)
12 Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane)
12 Matt Rowell (Gold Coast)
12 Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)
Highest polling first-year player
2 Murphy Reid (Fremantle)
2 Sam Davidson (Western Bulldogs)
1 Harvey Langford (Melbourne)
1 Riley Bice (Sydney)
Highest polling former Brownlow winners
17 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)
13 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)
8 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)
1 Ollie Wines (Port Adelaide)
Highest polling clubs
97 Brisbane
95 Collingwood
91 Geelong
90 Adelaide
90 Western Bulldogs
87 Greater Western Sydney
80 Fremantle
80 Hawthorn
79 Gold Coast
67 St Kilda
66 Melbourne
66 Sydney
63 Port Adelaide
53 Carlton
51 Essendon
41 North Melbourne
30 Richmond
11 West Coast