All the key data from the Brownlow Predictor ahead of this year's count

Who will take home this year's Brownlow Medal?

ADELAIDE captain Jordan Dawson could be heading towards a first ever Brownlow Medal.

AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor has correctly tipped the last two Brownlow winners and, after crunching the numbers, has Dawson coming out on top in 2025 ahead of what is set to be a thrilling count on Monday night.

The Brownlow Predictor has Dawson on 32 votes, just one clear of Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos and Geelong recruit Bailey Smith on 31 votes, while being a couple ahead of Gold Coast skipper Noah Anderson on 30 votes.

A huge chasing pack featuring Brisbane's Hugh McCluggage, Melbourne's Max Gawn, Gold Coast's Matt Rowell, Port Adelaide's Zak Butters, Greater Western Sydney's Tom Green and St Kilda's Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera are just behind them.

The Brownlow Predictor is almost guaranteeing a first-time Brownlow winner, with the entire leading group – all the way down to Lachie Neale on 17 votes – all aiming to secure their first slice of history.

Here's how AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor sees the night unfolding.

Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Brisbane in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor

32 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)

31 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

31 Bailey Smith (Geelong)

30 Noah Anderson (Gold Coast)

28 Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane)

27 Max Gawn (Melbourne)

27 Matt Rowell (Gold Coast)

26 Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)

26 Tom Green (Greater Western Sydney)

25 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (St Kilda)

Brownlow Predictor: After R6

10 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)

9 Zach Merrett (Essendon)

9 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

8 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

8 Connor Rozee (Port Adelaide)

8 Bailey Smith (Geelong)

Zach Merrett celebrates a goal during the R1 match between Essendon and Hawthorn at the MCG on March 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Brownlow Predictor: After R10

14 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)

14 Max Gawn (Melbourne)

13 Bailey Smith (Geelong)

13 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

12 Zach Merrett (Essendon)

12 Connor Rozee (Port Adelaide)

Brownlow Predictor: After R15

21 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)

19 Bailey Smith (Geelong)

17 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

17 Noah Anderson (Gold Coast)

17 Tom Green (Greater Western Sydney)

16 Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane)

16 Max Gawn (Melbourne)

Bailey Smith celebrates a goal during the Qualifying Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Most votes last eight rounds

18 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (St Kilda)

16 Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

14 Matt Rowell (Gold Coast)

13 Noah Anderson (Gold Coast)

13 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against Essendon in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Most three-vote games

9 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)

8 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

7 Bailey Smith (Geelong)

7 Noah Anderson (Gold Coast)

6 Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)

6 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (St Kilda)

6 Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

Most games polling a vote

14 Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)

14 Bailey Smith (Geelong)

14 Max Gawn (Melbourne)

13 Tom Green (Greater Western Sydney)

12 Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

12 Noah Anderson (Gold Coast)

12 Hugh McCluggage (Brisbane)

12 Matt Rowell (Gold Coast)

12 Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)

Highest polling first-year player

2 Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

2 Sam Davidson (Western Bulldogs)

1 Harvey Langford (Melbourne)

1 Riley Bice (Sydney)

Murphy Reid celebrates a goal during the R20 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on July 26, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Highest polling former Brownlow winners

17 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

13 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

8 Patrick Dangerfield (Geelong)

1 Ollie Wines (Port Adelaide)

Highest polling clubs

97 Brisbane

95 Collingwood

91 Geelong

90 Adelaide

90 Western Bulldogs

87 Greater Western Sydney

80 Fremantle

80 Hawthorn

79 Gold Coast

67 St Kilda

66 Melbourne

66 Sydney

63 Port Adelaide

53 Carlton

51 Essendon

41 North Melbourne

30 Richmond

11 West Coast