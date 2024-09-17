Ahead of Monday night's Brownlow Medal, take a look at you club's Brownlow winners and leading votegetters

Dustin Martin, Jim Stynes, Gary Ablett and Patrick Cripps. Picture: AFL Photos

THIS year, the Brownlow Medal turns 100.

First awarded in 1924, the Brownlow Medal is the leading individual award in the game, handed to the best and fairest player at the end of each season.

The award is named in honour of Charles 'Chas' Brownlow, one of the most significant figures – both on and off the field – in the early days of the game. Brownlow spent 40 years with Geelong as a player and influential administrator before his death in January 1924, with the medal created later that year.

The voting format of the award has changed a handful of times during its 100 years.

Between 1924 and 1930, the field umpire would award one vote per game to the best player on the ground, meaning the vote tallies at the end of the season were low by modern standards.

In 1931, the system changed to the format used today of six votes per game on a 3-2-1 basis. The only change to that came in 1976 and 1977, when two umpires each awarded 3-2-1 votes, for a total of 12 votes per game, leading to inflated totals in those two seasons.

Ahead of the 2024 Brownlow Medal on Monday night, take a look at the Brownlow basics for all 18 clubs.

Winners

Mark Ricciuto (2003)

Most career votes

Scott Thompson (152)

Most career votes (current)

Rory Laird (93)

Most three-vote games

Andrew McLeod (31)

Highest vote per game average

Patrick Dangerfield (0.66)

Winners

Haydn Bunton (1931, 1932, 1935), Wilfred Smallhorn (1933), Dinny Ryan (1936), Allan Ruthven (1950), Kevin Murray (1969), Bernie Quinlan (1981), Michael Voss (1996), Jason Akermanis (2001), Simon Black (2002), Lachie Neale (2020 and 2023)

Most career votes

Simon Black (184)

Most career votes (current)

Lachie Neale (124)

Most three-vote games

Simon Black (38)

Highest vote per game average

Lachie Neale (1.25)

*includes Fitzroy

Simon Black with the 2002 Brownlow. Picture: AFL Photos

Winners

Bert Deacon (1947), John James (1961), Gordon Collis (1964), Greg Williams (1994), Chris Judd (2010), Patrick Cripps (2022)

Most career votes

Craig Bradley (144)

Most career votes (current)

Patrick Cripps (141)

Most three-vote games

Chris Judd (28)

Highest vote per game average

Chris Judd (0.83)

Winners

Syd Coventry (1927), Albert Collier (1929), Harry Collier (1930), Marcus Whelan (1939), Des Fothergill (1940), Len Thompson (1972), Peter Moore (1979), Nathan Buckley (2003), Dane Swan (2011)

Most career votes

Scott Pendlebury (221)

Most career votes (current)

Scott Pendlebury (221)

Most three-vote games

Scott Pendlebury (38)

Highest vote per game average

Nick Daicos (0.93)

Winners

Dick Reynolds (1934, 1937 and 1938), Bill Hutchinson (1952 and 1953), Graham Moss (1976), Gavin Wanganeen (1993), James Hird (1996)

Most career votes

Bill Hutchinson (172)

Most career votes (current)

Zach Merrett (128)

Most three-vote games

Graham Moss (27)

Highest vote per game average

Graham Moss (0.95)

Gavin Wanganeen shows off his Brownlow Medal in 1993. Picture: AFL Photos

Winners

Nat Fyfe (2015 and 2019)

Most career votes

Nat Fyfe (187)

Most career votes (current)

Nat Fyfe (187)

Most three-vote games

Nat Fyfe (41)

Highest vote per game average

Nat Fyfe (0.90)

Winners

Edward Greeves (1924), Bernie Smith (1951), Alistair Lord (1962), Paul Couch (1989), Jimmy Bartel (2007), Gary Ablett (2009), Patrick Dangerfield (2016)

Most career votes

Joel Selwood (214)

Most career votes (current)

Patrick Dangerfield (151)

Most three-vote games

Joel Selwood (36)

Highest vote per game average

Patrick Dangerfield (1.02)

Winners

Gary Ablett (2013)

Most career votes

Gary Ablett (122)

Most career votes (current)

Touk Miller (61)

Most three-vote games

Gary Ablett (27)

Highest vote per game average

Gary Ablett (1.11)

Gary Ablett with his Brownlow Medal in 2013. Picture: AFL Photos

Winners

Nil

Most career votes

Callan Ward (91)

Most career votes (current)

Callan Ward (91)

Most three-vote games

Callan Ward (18)

Highest vote per game average

Josh Kelly (0.48)

Callan Ward kicks the ball during the R20 match between GWS and Melbourne at the MCG on July 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Winners

Col Austen (1949), Robert DiPierdomenico (1986), John Platten (1987), Shane Crawford (1999), Sam Mitchell (2012), Tom Mitchell (2018)

Most career votes

Sam Mitchell (220)

Most career votes (current)

Jack Gunston (47)

Most three-vote games

Sam Mitchell (44)

Highest vote per game average

Tom Mitchell (0.93)

(L-R) Leigh Matthews, David Parkin, Peter Knights, Robert DiPierdomenico, Gary Buckenara, Rick Davies, Kelvin Moore and John Platten during the Australian Football Hall of Fame at CENTREPIECE on June 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Winners

Ivor Warne-Smith (1926 and 1928), Don Cordner (1946), Brian Wilson (1982), Peter Moore (1984), Jim Stynes (1991), Shane Woewodin (2000)

Most career votes

Robert Flower (150)

Most career votes (current)

Clayton Oliver (116)

Most three-vote games

Ivor Warne-Smith (25)

Highest vote per game average

Clayton Oliver (0.76)

2000 Brownlow Medal winner Shane Woewodin (right) and son Taj Woewodin on the red carpet at the 2023 Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

Winners

Noel Teasdale (1975), Keith Greig (1973 and 1974), Malcolm Blight (1978), Ross Glendinning (1983)

Most career votes

Brent Harvey (191)

Most career votes (current)

Luke Davies-Uniacke (27)

Most three-vote games

Brent Harvey (41)

Highest vote per game average

Gary Dempsey (0.61)

Malcolm Blight in action for North Melbourne

Winners

Ollie Wines (2021)

Most career votes

Travis Boak (174)

Most career votes (current)

Travis Boak (174)

Most three-vote games

Travis Boak (31)

Highest vote per game average

Ollie Wines (0.73)

Winners

Stan Judkins (1930), Bill Morris (1948), Roy Wright (1952 and 1954), Ian Stewart (1971), Trent Cotchin (2012), Dustin Martin (2017)

Most career votes

Dustin Martin (212)

Most career votes (current)

Dustin Martin (212)

Most three-vote games

Dustin Martin (42)

Highest vote per game average

Bill Morris (0.84)

Dustin Martin poses with the Brownlow Medal on September 25, 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

Winners

Colin Watson (1925), Brian Gleeson (1957), Neil Roberts (1958), Verdun Howell (1959), Ian Stewart (1965 and 1966), Ross Smith (1967), Tony Lockett (1987), Robert Harvey (1997 and 1998)

Most career votes

Robert Harvey (215)

Most career votes (current)

Jack Steele (79)

Most three-vote games

Robert Harvey (45)

Highest vote per game average

Harold Bray (0.88)

Robert Harvey celebrates a win for St Kilda during the 1998 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Winners

Herbie Matthews (1940), Ron Clegg (1949), Fred Goldsmith (1955), Bob Skilton (1959, 1963 and 1968), Peter Bedford (1970), Graham Teasdale (1977), Barry Round (1981), Greg Williams (1986), Gerard Healy (1988), Paul Kelly (1995), Adam Goodes (2003 and 2006)

Most career votes

Bob Skilton (180)

Most career votes (current)

Luke Parker (152)

Most three-vote games

Bob Skilton (31)

Highest vote per game average

Herbie Matthews (0.86)

*includes South Melbourne

Adam Goodes celebrates his 2006 Brownlow Medal triumph at the Hilton Hotel in Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

Winners

Chris Judd (2004), Ben Cousins (2005), Matt Priddis (2014)

Most career votes

Matt Priddis (149)

Most career votes (current)

Andrew Gaff (110)

Most three-vote games

Peter Matera (29)

Highest vote per game average

Chris Judd (0.76)

Matthew Priddis in action during the semi-final between West Coast and Collingwood at Subiaco. Picture: AFL Photos

Winners

Allan Hopkins (1930), Norman Ware (1941), Peter Box (1956), John Schultz (1960), Gary Dempsey (1975), Kelvin Templeton (1980), Brad Hardie (1985), Tony Liberatore (1990), Scott Wynd (1992), Adam Cooney (2008)

Most career votes

Scott West (175)

Most career votes (current)

Marcus Bontempelli (169)

Most three-vote games

Marcus Bontempelli (42)

Highest vote per game average

Marcus Bontempelli (0.83)