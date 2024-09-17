THIS year, the Brownlow Medal turns 100.
First awarded in 1924, the Brownlow Medal is the leading individual award in the game, handed to the best and fairest player at the end of each season.
The award is named in honour of Charles 'Chas' Brownlow, one of the most significant figures – both on and off the field – in the early days of the game. Brownlow spent 40 years with Geelong as a player and influential administrator before his death in January 1924, with the medal created later that year.
The voting format of the award has changed a handful of times during its 100 years.
Between 1924 and 1930, the field umpire would award one vote per game to the best player on the ground, meaning the vote tallies at the end of the season were low by modern standards.
In 1931, the system changed to the format used today of six votes per game on a 3-2-1 basis. The only change to that came in 1976 and 1977, when two umpires each awarded 3-2-1 votes, for a total of 12 votes per game, leading to inflated totals in those two seasons.
Ahead of the 2024 Brownlow Medal on Monday night, take a look at the Brownlow basics for all 18 clubs.
Winners
Mark Ricciuto (2003)
Most career votes
Scott Thompson (152)
Most career votes (current)
Rory Laird (93)
Most three-vote games
Andrew McLeod (31)
Highest vote per game average
Patrick Dangerfield (0.66)
Winners
Haydn Bunton (1931, 1932, 1935), Wilfred Smallhorn (1933), Dinny Ryan (1936), Allan Ruthven (1950), Kevin Murray (1969), Bernie Quinlan (1981), Michael Voss (1996), Jason Akermanis (2001), Simon Black (2002), Lachie Neale (2020 and 2023)
Most career votes
Simon Black (184)
Most career votes (current)
Lachie Neale (124)
Most three-vote games
Simon Black (38)
Highest vote per game average
Lachie Neale (1.25)
*includes Fitzroy
Winners
Bert Deacon (1947), John James (1961), Gordon Collis (1964), Greg Williams (1994), Chris Judd (2010), Patrick Cripps (2022)
Most career votes
Craig Bradley (144)
Most career votes (current)
Patrick Cripps (141)
Most three-vote games
Chris Judd (28)
Highest vote per game average
Chris Judd (0.83)
Winners
Syd Coventry (1927), Albert Collier (1929), Harry Collier (1930), Marcus Whelan (1939), Des Fothergill (1940), Len Thompson (1972), Peter Moore (1979), Nathan Buckley (2003), Dane Swan (2011)
Most career votes
Scott Pendlebury (221)
Most career votes (current)
Scott Pendlebury (221)
Most three-vote games
Scott Pendlebury (38)
Highest vote per game average
Nick Daicos (0.93)
Winners
Dick Reynolds (1934, 1937 and 1938), Bill Hutchinson (1952 and 1953), Graham Moss (1976), Gavin Wanganeen (1993), James Hird (1996)
Most career votes
Bill Hutchinson (172)
Most career votes (current)
Zach Merrett (128)
Most three-vote games
Graham Moss (27)
Highest vote per game average
Graham Moss (0.95)
Winners
Nat Fyfe (2015 and 2019)
Most career votes
Nat Fyfe (187)
Most career votes (current)
Nat Fyfe (187)
Most three-vote games
Nat Fyfe (41)
Highest vote per game average
Nat Fyfe (0.90)
Winners
Edward Greeves (1924), Bernie Smith (1951), Alistair Lord (1962), Paul Couch (1989), Jimmy Bartel (2007), Gary Ablett (2009), Patrick Dangerfield (2016)
Most career votes
Joel Selwood (214)
Most career votes (current)
Patrick Dangerfield (151)
Most three-vote games
Joel Selwood (36)
Highest vote per game average
Patrick Dangerfield (1.02)
Winners
Gary Ablett (2013)
Most career votes
Gary Ablett (122)
Most career votes (current)
Touk Miller (61)
Most three-vote games
Gary Ablett (27)
Highest vote per game average
Gary Ablett (1.11)
Winners
Nil
Most career votes
Callan Ward (91)
Most career votes (current)
Callan Ward (91)
Most three-vote games
Callan Ward (18)
Highest vote per game average
Josh Kelly (0.48)
Winners
Col Austen (1949), Robert DiPierdomenico (1986), John Platten (1987), Shane Crawford (1999), Sam Mitchell (2012), Tom Mitchell (2018)
Most career votes
Sam Mitchell (220)
Most career votes (current)
Jack Gunston (47)
Most three-vote games
Sam Mitchell (44)
Highest vote per game average
Tom Mitchell (0.93)
Winners
Ivor Warne-Smith (1926 and 1928), Don Cordner (1946), Brian Wilson (1982), Peter Moore (1984), Jim Stynes (1991), Shane Woewodin (2000)
Most career votes
Robert Flower (150)
Most career votes (current)
Clayton Oliver (116)
Most three-vote games
Ivor Warne-Smith (25)
Highest vote per game average
Clayton Oliver (0.76)
Winners
Noel Teasdale (1975), Keith Greig (1973 and 1974), Malcolm Blight (1978), Ross Glendinning (1983)
Most career votes
Brent Harvey (191)
Most career votes (current)
Luke Davies-Uniacke (27)
Most three-vote games
Brent Harvey (41)
Highest vote per game average
Gary Dempsey (0.61)
Winners
Ollie Wines (2021)
Most career votes
Travis Boak (174)
Most career votes (current)
Travis Boak (174)
Most three-vote games
Travis Boak (31)
Highest vote per game average
Ollie Wines (0.73)
Winners
Stan Judkins (1930), Bill Morris (1948), Roy Wright (1952 and 1954), Ian Stewart (1971), Trent Cotchin (2012), Dustin Martin (2017)
Most career votes
Dustin Martin (212)
Most career votes (current)
Dustin Martin (212)
Most three-vote games
Dustin Martin (42)
Highest vote per game average
Bill Morris (0.84)
Winners
Colin Watson (1925), Brian Gleeson (1957), Neil Roberts (1958), Verdun Howell (1959), Ian Stewart (1965 and 1966), Ross Smith (1967), Tony Lockett (1987), Robert Harvey (1997 and 1998)
Most career votes
Robert Harvey (215)
Most career votes (current)
Jack Steele (79)
Most three-vote games
Robert Harvey (45)
Highest vote per game average
Harold Bray (0.88)
Winners
Herbie Matthews (1940), Ron Clegg (1949), Fred Goldsmith (1955), Bob Skilton (1959, 1963 and 1968), Peter Bedford (1970), Graham Teasdale (1977), Barry Round (1981), Greg Williams (1986), Gerard Healy (1988), Paul Kelly (1995), Adam Goodes (2003 and 2006)
Most career votes
Bob Skilton (180)
Most career votes (current)
Luke Parker (152)
Most three-vote games
Bob Skilton (31)
Highest vote per game average
Herbie Matthews (0.86)
*includes South Melbourne
Winners
Chris Judd (2004), Ben Cousins (2005), Matt Priddis (2014)
Most career votes
Matt Priddis (149)
Most career votes (current)
Andrew Gaff (110)
Most three-vote games
Peter Matera (29)
Highest vote per game average
Chris Judd (0.76)
Winners
Allan Hopkins (1930), Norman Ware (1941), Peter Box (1956), John Schultz (1960), Gary Dempsey (1975), Kelvin Templeton (1980), Brad Hardie (1985), Tony Liberatore (1990), Scott Wynd (1992), Adam Cooney (2008)
Most career votes
Scott West (175)
Most career votes (current)
Marcus Bontempelli (169)
Most three-vote games
Marcus Bontempelli (42)
Highest vote per game average
Marcus Bontempelli (0.83)