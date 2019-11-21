The leading individual award in the game is the Brownlow Medal, which has been awarded since 1924 to the Fairest and Best player in the AFL competition each season. The first winner was Geelong star Edward “Carji” Greeves, which was fitting because the award was named in honour of respected Geelong administrator Charles Brownlow, who had died earlier that year.

Voting for the Brownlow Medal is conducted by field umpires, immediately after each home-and-away match, with three votes awarded for the player they believed to have been the best on the ground, two votes for the second best player and one vote for the third best player on the day, in their opinion.

The Brownlow Medal count, traditionally held on the Monday night before the Grand Final, is the social highlight of the AFL calendar with a long tradition of high fashion and dramatic vote-counts.

From 1930, a countback system was used if players tied for the most votes over a season, with the winner decided by who had the most “three vote” games, but in 1980 the countback system was abandoned and players who had tied for the most votes were retrospectively awarded Brownlow Medals. Now, if two or more players finish tied for first, they are joint-winners.

Only four players in the history of the League have won three Brownlow medals. They are Haydn Bunton (Fitzroy), Dick Reynolds (Essendon), Bob Skilton (South Melbourne) and Ian Stewart (St Kilda and Richmond). Another eight players have won two Brownlows.

Brownlow Medallists: 1924 - Present 

Year Player Team Votes Recruited from
2020 Lachie Neale Brisbane 31 Glenelg (SA)
2019 Nat Fyfe Fremantle 33 Claremont (WA)
2018 Tom Mitchell Hawthorn 28 Claremont (WA)
2017 Dustin Martin Richmond 36 Bendigo Pioneers
2016 Patrick Dangerfield Geelong 35 Geelong Falcons
2015 Nat Fyfe Fremantle 31 Lake Grace/Claremont
2014 Matt Priddis West Coast 26 Subiaco
2013 Gary Ablett Gold Coast 28 Modewarre/Geelong U18
2012 Trent Cotchin Richmond 26 PEGS/Northern U18
2012 Sam Mitchell Hawthorn 26 Mooroolbark/Eastern U18
2011 Dane Swan Collingwood 34 Westmeadows/Calder U18
2010 Chris Judd Carlton 30 Caulf Gram/Sandr U18
2009 Gary Ablett  Geelong 30 Modewarre/Geelong U18
2008 Adam Cooney Western Bulldogs 24 West Adelaide (SA)
2007 Jimmy Bartel Geelong 29 Bell Park/Geelong U18
2006 Adam Goodes Sydney Swans 26 Horsham/Nth Ballarat U18
2005 Ben Cousins West Coast 20 East Fremantle (WA)
2004 Chris Judd West Coast 30 Caulf Gram/Sandr U18
2003 Nathan Buckley Collingwood 22 S Dists (NT)/Pt Adel (SA)
2003 Adam Goodes Sydney Swans 22 Horsham/Nth Ballarat U18
2003 Mark Ricciuto Adelaide 22 West Adelaide (SA)
2002 Simon_Black Brisbane Lions 25 East Fremantle (WA)
2001 Jason Akermanis Brisbane Lions 23 Mayne (Qld)
2000 Shane Woewodin Melbourne 24 East Fremantle (WA)
1999 Shane Crawford Hawthorn 28 Finley (NSW)
1998 Robert Harvey St Kilda 32 Seaford
1997 Robert Harvey St Kilda 26 Seaford
1996 James Hird Essendon 21 Ainslie (ACT)
1996 Michael Voss Brisbane Lions 21 Morningside (Qld)
1995 Paul Kelly Sydney Swans 21 Wagga Tigers (NSW)
1994 Greg Williams Carlton 30 Golden Square
1993 Gavin Wanganeen Essendon 18 Port Adelaide (SA)
1992 Scott Wynd Footscray 20 Jacana
1991 Jim Stynes Melbourne 25 Ireland
1990 Tony Liberatore Footscray 18 Brunswick City
1989 Paul Couch Geelong 22 Warrnambool
1988 Gerard Healy Sydney Swans 20 Edithvale-Aspendale
1987 Tony Lockett St Kilda 20 North Ballarat
1987 John Platten Hawthorn 20 Central District (SA)
1986 Robert DiPierdomenico Hawthorn 17 North Kew
1986 Greg Williams Sydney Swans 17 Golden Square
1985 Brad Hardie Footscray 22 South Fremantle (WA)
1984 Peter Moore Melbourne 24 Eltham
1983 Ross Glendinning North Melbourne 24 East Perth (WA)
1982 Brian Wilson Melbourne 23 Braybrook
1981 Bernie Quinlan Fitzroy 22 Traralgon
1981 Barry Round South Melbourne 22 Warragul
1980 Kelvin Templeton Footscray 23 Traralgon
1979 Peter Moore Collingwood 22 Eltham
1978 Malcolm Blight North Melbourne 22 Woodville (SA)
1977 Graham Teasdale South Melbourne 59 Charlton
1976 Graham Moss Essendon 48 Claremont (WA)
1975 Gary Dempsey Footscray 20 Footscray Tech OB
1974 Keith Greig North Melbourne 27 Brunswick (VFA)
1973 Keith Greig North Melbourne 27 Brunswick (VFA)
1972 Len Thompson Collingwood 25 Reservoir
1971 Ian Stewart Richmond 21 Hobart (Tas)
1970 Peter Bedford South Melbourne 25 Port Melbourne (VFA)
1969 Kevin Murray Fitzroy 19 Fitzroy United
1968 Bob Skilton South Melbourne 24 South Melb YCW
1967 Ross G. Smith St Kilda 24 Hampton Scouts
1966 Ian Stewart St Kilda 21 Hobart (Tas)
1965 Ian Stewart St Kilda 20 Hobart
1965 Noel Teasdale North Melbourne 20 Daylesford
1964 Gordon Collis Carlton 27 Healesville
1963 Bob Skilton South Melbourne 20 South Melb YCW
1962 Alistair Lord Geelong 28 Cobden
1961 John James Carlton 21 St Patricks, Ballarat
1960 John Schultz Footscray 20 Boort
1959 Verdun Howell St Kilda 20 City Sth, Launceston
1959 Bob Skilton South Melbourne 20 South Melb YCW
1958 Neil Roberts St Kilda 24 MHSOB
1957 Brian Gleeson St Kilda 24 Berrigan (NSW) 
1956 Peter Box Footscray 22 Cheltenham
1955 Fred Goldsmith South Melbourne 21 Williamstown (VFA)
1954 Roy Wright Richmond 29 North Kew
1953 Bill Hutchison Essendon 26 Essendon Stars
1952 Roy Wright Richmond 21 North Kew
1952 Bill Hutchison Essendon 21 Essendon Stars
1951 Bernie Smith Geelong 23 West Adelaide (SA) 
1950 Allan Ruthven Fitzroy 21 Ivanhoe
1949 Ron Clegg South Melbourne 23 Melb Boys' Club
1949 Col Austen Hawthorn 23 Kew
1948 Bill Morris Richmond 24 Old Scotch
1947 Bert Deacon Carlton 23 Preston (VFA) 
1946 Don Cordner Melbourne 20 University
1945 Voting suspended because of World War II 0    
1944 Voting suspended because of World War II 0    
1943 Voting suspended because of World War II 0    
1942 Voting suspended because of World War II 0    
1941 Norman Ware Footscray 23 Sale
1940 Des Fothergill Collingwood 32 Collingwood Tech
1940 Herbie Matthews South Melbourne 32 Fairfield
1939 Marcus Whelan Collingwood 23 Darley
1938 Dick Reynolds Essendon 18 Woodlands
1937 Dick Reynolds Essendon 27 Woodlands
1936 Denis 'Dinny' Ryan Fitzroy 26 Albury (NSW) 
1935 Haydn Bunton Fitzroy 25 West Albury (NSW)
1934 Dick Reynolds Essendon 19 Woodlands
1933 Wilfred 'Chicken' Smallhorn Fitzroy 18 Brunswick Methodists
1932 Haydn Bunton Fitzroy 23 West Albury (NSW)
1931 Haydn Bunton Fitzroy 26 West Albury (NSW)
1930 Stan Judkins Richmond 4 Northcote (VFA) 
1930 Allan Hopkins Footscray 4 Footscray (VFA)
1930 Harry Collier Collingwood 4 Ivanhoe
1929 Albert Collier Collingwood 6 Ivanhoe
1928 Ivor Warne-Smith Melbourne 8 Wesley College
1927 Syd Coventry Collingwood 7 Diamond Creek
1926 Ivor Warne-Smith Melbourne 9 Wesley College
1925 Colin Watson St Kilda 9 South Warrnambool
1924 Edward 'Carji' Greeves Geelong 7 Geelong College

 