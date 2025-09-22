Zach Guthrie has quietly gone about his business but is more than ready to step up in the Grand Final

Zach Guthrie shakes off James Sicily during the R6 match between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG on April 21, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GEELONG might not have Tom Stewart this weekend, but the Cats still have his clone.

Perhaps unfairly, Zach Guthrie's evolution into one of the game's most reliable defenders often goes unnoticed. But it's on the rare occasions when Stewart is sidelined that he steps up the most.

In March, when Stewart went down with a knee injury against Brisbane, Guthrie responded with 18 disposals, five marks and eight intercepts despite a narrow nine-point loss at the Gabba.

In April, when Stewart missed the Gather Round opener against Adelaide through illness, Guthrie had 18 disposals, six intercepts and kicked an important goal as Geelong overcame the odds to cause an upset win.

And in May, when Stewart was again sidelined with a nagging knee injury, Guthrie finished with 21 disposals and seven marks against Port Adelaide in one of his most prolific performances of the season as Geelong eased to a comfortable victory.

But as Guthrie readies himself for one of the biggest tests of his career – stepping into the sidelined Stewart's void for the Grand Final – he'll do so knowing the burden won't be placed entirely be on his shoulders.

Tom Stewart is attended by medical staff during the preliminary final between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG on September 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Replacing him is really tough," Guthrie told AFL.com.au this week.

"He's obviously one of the best players in the competition, so I don't think something like 'replace' is what we'll do. What our club does really well is we have a gameplan in place that really just relies on the structure.

"We've got different moving pieces and a really flexible group that can cover and we've got guys who have played a lot of the season that are ready to come in who might get the opportunity.

"Obviously, we're really shattered for him that he's not part of it. But that's what our club does really well, we do have a gameplan in place that does allow us to feel like we can still perform as a whole defensive unit."

Learn More 18:09

Stewart's concussion in last Friday night's preliminary final victory over Hawthorn, placing him in the AFL's 12-day protocols and subsequently ruling him out of the Grand Final, was one of the few negatives from the side's thrilling win.

However, the side's veteran leader remains an upbeat presence around the club, with Guthrie still expecting Stewart to be involved throughout the week and on game day to assist the team with whatever it needs.

"I've already seen him a little bit and he's still really pumped for everyone," Guthrie said.

"Obviously, you can understand that it would be really disappointing to not be physically a part of it himself. But he's rapt for the club overall. You know he loves the club and he's rapt for all of the individuals involved. He's rapt that Geelong is in a position to be one win away from winning a Grand Final again."

Stewart isn't Geelong's only Grand Final hard luck story, though. Cam Guthrie, Zach's older brother, has been sidelined since May last year after battling persistent and lengthy Achilles and calf issues for the best part of 18 months.

However, the eldest of Geelong's Guthries – Cam is six years older than Zach – remains a steadying presence for his younger sibling and has also played an invaluable leadership role throughout the season.

Cam and Zach Guthrie after the Grand Final between Geelong and Sydney at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's been a challenging year in that sense," Guthrie said.

"He hasn't been able to take the field consistently, but he's been an amazing influence on my career to date. Even through these little tough periods of the year, he's always someone that I can rely on when I need advice.

"He always takes a keen interest and enjoys some of the success that I have. It is a long year, so there's different patches you go through individually where you're probably not playing quite as well as you want or you play a few good games, but he's always someone that I can rely on to help me through those periods.

"I don't think I'd be in this position where I can be involved in playing in a second Grand Final without his tutelage along the way and his assistance and influence. He's been massive for me."

Guthrie has been an ever-present across the last four seasons for Geelong, having also played a key role in the side's 2022 premiership victory. It's a far cry from his first four seasons, where he was hardly seen at AFL level.

Then a scrawny and undersized defender, Guthrie played just 20 games in his first four years on the list but trained and studied as though he was a senior regular to eventually learn the ways of Chris Scott's system.

"I'm rapt to feel like I can play consistently at the level now," Guthrie said.

Zach Guthrie kicks the ball during the round 10 match between Geelong and North Melbourne at The Gabba on August 5, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

"There are obviously different periods that you go through during your career where I probably wasn't playing as much, but I tried to keep a similar mindset.

"Maybe I was a bit naïve at the time, but I was feeling like I was still confident that my time would come and I'd be able to get to a position where my body could consistently play each week and I could get my skill level up to it.

"I think back to that little period where I just tried to prepare as if I was an AFL player each week and all the meetings they go through, trying to really keep a note on what was going on and the trends of what we were doing, to feel like I could get to a moment where I could be involved in these sort of games one day."