Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates his match-winning goal against Melbourne in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle unpack all of football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Matt Rowell was a very worthy Brownlow winner, but by that much?

- The controversy over Nasiah's three-vote miss, Nick Daicos finishes second AGAIN

- Zach Merrett speaks about his future with Essendon, in a 'staggering' situation

- Max Holmes will finally play in his first Grand Final after missing in 2022

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts