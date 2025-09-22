IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle unpack all of football's big issues.
- Matt Rowell was a very worthy Brownlow winner, but by that much?
- The controversy over Nasiah's three-vote miss, Nick Daicos finishes second AGAIN
- Zach Merrett speaks about his future with Essendon, in a 'staggering' situation
- Max Holmes will finally play in his first Grand Final after missing in 2022
