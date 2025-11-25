Essendon will have a new captain in 2026 after Zach Merrett resigned as skipper

Zach Merrett Essendon out before the round 14 match between Essendon and Geelong at the MCG, June 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ZACH Merrett has resigned as Essendon captain in the wake of his failed bid to join arch rival Hawthorn last month.

Merrett, 30, has led the Bombers since 2023 and is a six-time Crichton Medal winner as the club's best and fairest.

However, he aggressively pursued a move to the Hawks in the closing weeks of the season, and throughout the 2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, even going so far as to meet with Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell during the finals series.

The trade failed to get done in the dying minutes of the trade period, with Essendon demanding an unprecedented four first-round picks for their captain.

Merrett told his teammates of the decision on Wednesday morning, saying it had been "an absolute honour" to captain the club.

Zach Merrett and Andrew McGrath after the round 17 match between Collingwood and Essendon at the MCG, July 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

“Growing up, it was a childhood dream of mine running around the backyard in Cobden, and it has been an opportunity that my family and I are very proud of.

“If you told younger me I would get to captain this club for three years, I would have pinched myself. It’s been something I’ve really enjoyed and loved doing. I’ve really enjoyed being captain to lead so many great current and past players.

“It’s been weighing on my mind around who is the best person to lead this club and group moving forward, and I feel like I’ve come to the decision that I’m not the right person.

“There’s so much optimism, excitement and energy at the club, internally and externally, with the fans, changes with the high performance team, our new draftees, top-end talent.

“It feels like so much excitement and optimism and newness, and being such a young group, it is a great chance for a young leader to come in and grow with all the group moving forward.

“Thank you to the club, and to Scotty for giving me the opportunity to captain the club. We’ll continue to leave no stone unturned to make sure we play in that last Saturday in September.”

Zach Merrett high fives fans after Essendon's win over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Essendon president Andrew Welsh praised Merrett's contribution to the club's "cultural growth" during his time at the helm.

"His passion, elite standards, and dedication to his teammates and drive to win showcases him as one of the best on-field leaders in the AFL. This decision is an example of a selfless leader prioritising the best interests of the club moving forward," Welsh said.

“Zach and I have had many long discussions recently and he is absolutely all-in on our vision and can clearly see the direction we’re heading. He knows what we are building, and this decision supports that long-term goal with a focus on allowing the next wave of leaders to take control of this club.

"While he steps away from the captaincy, his influence on this playing group will not diminish. He remains a critical leader for us, and we know he will be integral to leading the next phase of our journey on-field.”

Vice captain Andrew McGrath and rebounding defender Mason Redman are among the leading contenders to assume the captaincy in 2026, with the Bombers to announce their new on-field leader in the new year.