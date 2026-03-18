The teams are in for Thursday night's game in round two

Ned Reeves and Corey Warner. Pictures: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has opted for two young guns to replace injured superstars Errol Gulden and Isaac Heeney, while Hawthorn is unchanged for Thursday night's blockbuster.

The Swans have called up Corey Warner, 22, and Caiden Cleary, 21, for the huge clash at the MCG.

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It comes after they were dealt two massive blows, with Gulden undergoing surgery on his shoulder and Heeney sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The Swans improved to 2-0 with a strong win over reigning premier Brisbane last week.

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Hawthorn is unchanged from the team that thrashed Essendon in round one.

The Hawks have opted to retain their two-ruck set-up after Ned Reeves provided Lloyd Meek with strong support in the win over the Bombers.

Calsher Dear has missed the 23-man squad again, but will continue to put pressure on Mitch Lewis, who has kicked just one goal in the opening two games.

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

Hawthorn v Sydney at the MCG, 7.30pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

In: Nil

Out: Nil

SYDNEY

In: Co.Warner, C.Cleary

Out: I.Heeney (hamstring), E.Gulden (shoulder)