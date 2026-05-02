Lachie Neale during the round 12 match between Brisbane and Essendon at The Gabba, on May 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON hosts Brisbane to open Saturday's action, while Carlton and St Kilda meet in an important night clash.

Essendon had shown signs of improvement until it folded with barely a whimper in the second half of the Anzac Day clash against Collingwood in a reminder that it has won once in 20 matches.

BOMBERS v LIONS Follow it LIVE

The Bombers were blown away by a side that had not reached 100 points all season but booted their highest score since 2018, and must now clamp down on the Lions to avoid a similarly ugly scoreline.

Brisbane (4-3) might still be stuck in third gear but sent a warning shot across the competition with a seven-goal blitz in the third term against Adelaide.

The Lions had looked lacklustre at times even in victory in previous weeks but answered coach Chris Fagan's call to lift their intensity to finish +15 in clearances and +21 for inside 50s with a rout now on the cards against the struggling Bombers.

Nik Cox will play his first senior game in 630 days for Essendon, with midfielder Darcy Parish rested and Elijah Tsatas dropped. The Lions have named debutant Cody Curtin to replace injured Oscar Allen, with veteran Dayne Zorko back from a calf injury.

Learn More 02:30

West Coast is losing the shine that came with back-to-back wins as it was thumped by more than 100 points for the second time in four weeks in a demoralising defeat to St Kilda.

The Eagles have problems all over the field but could be most concerned with a lack of defensive pressure making them too easy to score against after conceding more than 20 goals for the third time this year.

EAGLES v TIGERS Follow it LIVE

Richmond showed signs of promise as it stayed within striking distance of Melbourne for three quarters before being blown away in a disappointing final term.

The Tigers have now conceded more than 100 points five times this year and will need to lift their intensity and tighten up their defence if they are to make the most of meeting a side they beat in both clashes last year.

Richmond's injury woes worsened with former No.1 pick Sam Lalor to miss due to an Achilles injury, while Jayden Short is among three inclusions.

Matt Owies returns for the Eagles after five goals in the WAFL, along with Tom Cole and Harry Schoenberg, with Sandy Brock, Jack Williams and Bo Allan all omitted.

Learn More 01:32

Geelong suffered a rare humiliating loss under coach Chris Scott as it was beaten in the contest and opened up in general play for a defeat to Port Adelaide that was worse than the final margin suggested.

The Cats can expect to get their campaign back on track as they return to their home fortress to take on a Kangaroos outfit that they have beaten 14 times in a row, stretching back to 2015.

CATS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

North Melbourne (gave Greater Western Sydney a huge scare in another sign that it is ready to rise, but paid the price for being unable to contain its opponent once it got its running game going from the back half.

The Kangaroos have hung on to their place in the top six but now begin a horror five-match stretch with a visit to a venue where they have lost their past six games by an average 62 points.

Charlie Comben is back for the Roos after illness, replacing Toby Pink, while the Cats have added Sam De Koning and Jake Kolodjashnij as Mark Blicavs (knee) and Jack Bowes (managed) go out.

Learn More 01:54

Carlton put a wretched week behind it to find reason for positivity as it stormed home against Fremantle even as it suffered a fifth straight defeat.

The Blues continue to be beaten in all too familiar ways as they were unable to stop the Dockers' run of six goals either side of the last change, but then booted five of the last six to outscore their opponents in a final term for just the second time this year.

BLUES v SAINTS Follow it LIVE

St Kilda made the most of taking on the stuttering West Coast to flex its scoring muscle and pile on its highest total since 2016 in a rollicking and much-needed victory.

The Saints have shown in previous wins over the Giants and Power that they can more than match their fellow finals hopefuls but can ill afford a slip-up in a danger game against the Blues.

The Blues have made four changes with Harry McKay, Adam Saad, Marc Pittonet and Ollie Hollands in, while Cooper Lord, Ashton Moir, Talor Byrne and Lewis Young have been dropped.

For the Saints, Liam Stocker and Liam Henry return, with Liam Ryan and Hunter Clark both out due to injury.