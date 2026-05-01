Nathan Schmook and Sarah Black make the case for the Eagles and Tigers on Saturday afternoon

No.1 picks Sam Lalor and Harley Reid wrestle during the match between Richmond and West Coast in R9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ALMOST 12 months on to the day, Richmond and West Coast are meeting again in a cellar dweller battle that has one team looking for its first win of the season and the other in desperate need of a sugar hit.

The roles have reversed, however, since the round nine battle last season, which saw a winless West Coast taking on the Tigers, who had two wins to their name but little recent form to hang their hats on.

Richmond won that clash at the MCG by two points - thanks to Tom Brown's desperate, lunging tackle in the middle of the MCG – and followed up with an impressive win against Andrew McQualter's side in round 19.

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But Adem Yze's injury-hit and winless team are this time firm underdogs for Saturday's clash at Optus Stadium against the 2-5 Eagles.

With West Coast's recent form slump and the Tigers' winless status, both teams desperately need a win in round eight.

Sarah Black and Nathan Schmook make the case for each.

WHY RICHMOND CAN WIN

Is Richmond an improved side to than the one that knocked West Coast over twice last year?

From the team that beat the Eagles last July, Tim Taranto, Toby Nankervis, Rhyan Mansell, Justin Koschitzke, Taj Hotton, Maurice Rioli, Kamdyn McIntosh, Sam Banks, Tylar Young and Tom Sims are either injured, retired or delisted (Young is now playing for the Eagles), while Luke Trainor and Tyler Sonsie are on the selection fringe, having played VFL last week.

But despite an injury list that currently features 16 players, it's easy to forget Richmond was just as battered, bruised and with a heaving rehab ward last year as it is now.

Yes, Richmond will once again be missing Sam Lalor, but they’ve won without him before.

The young tyros Sam Cumming, Sam Grlj and Tom Burton have brought a new lease on life (and some desperately needed pace) to the Tigers' line-up this year, and will be given plenty of time on the ball in the absence of their senior (and not so senior) teammates.

Sam Grlj in action during the match between Richmond and Melbourne at the MCG in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Last year, Jack Ross hadn't yet hit the form that comes with 100 games of experience, greater inside midfield time and the responsibility of acting captaincy, while Kane McAuliffe has looked more assured in recent weeks.

Mykelti Lefau's now-repaired ACL hasn't stopped him from burying defenders into the turf with a well-placed don't argue, while regardless of his output, Tom Lynch (the "godfather" of the forward line, according to Adem Yze) completely reshapes Richmond's attack and also didn't play last year.

Despite the 0-7 record, Richmond's form has been building, piece by piece.

It hasn't been linear, but there have been signs; a third-term fightback against Greater Western Sydney, sticking with Melbourne for three quarters, even having more scoring shots than North Melbourne in the first half (albeit for a paltry 2.12 return).

Adem Yze during Richmond's clash with Fremantle in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Nick Vlastuin's pre-season was wiped out by a broken ankle, but he is steadily working his way into the season, and he feasts on loose balls from poor kicks, while Brown looked back to his old best against the Dees on Anzac Day Eve.

Sometimes, an away trip – particularly with a young team – can be as good as a holiday.

There's no doubt West Coast will be steeling itself for victory against a winless side, but equally, Richmond will be seeing this as a perfect breakthrough moment.

With the home crowd and 2006 premiership celebrations to spur them on, all the pressure will be on the Eagles, who are favourites despite coming off another 100-point loss.

And with the flattening news of an Achilles injury to young star Sam Lalor, Richmond has its back firmly planted against the wall.

In many ways, there's nothing to lose for the Tigers.

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WHY WEST COAST CAN WIN

The Eagles' two wins this season might feel like a distant memory after four straight heavy defeats, but those back-to-back performance against North Melbourne and Port Adelaide proved what the team is capable of when its young and talented core clicks together.

Unlike Richmond, which has been decimated by injury, the Eagles' best youngsters are available right now and in the 23, with Willem Duursma, Josh Lindsay and Harley Reid in particularly good form alongside Cooper Duff-Tytler and Jobe Shanahan, who have each shown their high-end talent at different stages this year.

They now need the senior players to lift, with co-captain Liam Baker every chance of bouncing back from a disappointing performance when he lines up against his former team. Key forward Jake Waterman would also be determined to turn around his inaccuracy in front of goal, having kicked 12.20 so far this season.

Cooper Duff-Tytler and Willem Duursma pose after being selected by West Coast in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

Both of these teams have struggled in the ruck, ranking bottom two for hitouts to advantage, with the Tigers turning to Noah Balta on Anzac Day Eve. As impressive as Balta was early against Melbourne, surely recognised ruck Bailey Williams can create a stoppage advantage for the Eagles on Saturday.

The Eagles' biggest concern this season has been the backline, with Reuben Ginbey relied on heavily to shut down opposition key forwards and doing a stellar job. With Seth Campbell leading the Tigers this season with eight goals, the defence should not be exposed in the same way it has been at times this season. Even so, key defender Tylar Young showed improved form against the Saints and should continue that against his former team.

The Eagles learned a valuable lesson against the Saints; applying a lowly pressure rating of 152 allowed their opponents to kick 22 goals, their best return for the season. Having seen what happens when their pressure is off, it's unfathomable that the Eagles would repeat the dose.

Andrew McQualter addresses West Coast players during their match against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round seven, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Changes have been made to scale down a tall forward line and bring more pressure into the team with small forward Matt Owies, who booted five goals in the WAFL and will be desperate to perform at a higher level now that he's back in the AFL fold.

Finally, there should be no lack of motivation for the Eagles, who on Saturday are celebrating their 40th year as a club and the 20th anniversary of their 2006 premiership team.

West Coast won its first ever game against Richmond in 1987 at Subiaco Oval, with the club choosing this match-up for its week of celebrations.

The players will want to deliver on their end of the bargain.