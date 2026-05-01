Matthew Nicks says the thrilling win over Port Adelaide could be a 'momentum changer' in the Crows' season

Jake Soligo , Brayden Cook and Josh Rachele walk off the ground after Adelaide's win over Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE coach Matthew Nicks hopes his side's last-gasp victory over Port Adelaide is the win which kickstarts its 2026 campaign.

The Crows entered Friday night's Showdown sitting at 3-4 after a spluttering start to their 2026 campaign, but emerged with an epic win over their arch-rival.

"To this point in the season it's been a bit of a grind for us, but I think this one was a bit of a momentum changer," Nicks said.

"We played some really good footy, played front of centre and the inside-50 count was in our favour.

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"We didn't necessarily capitalise on that, but I think our guys will take a lot of belief and momentum from this one.

"There's something special about these games, we're in the entertainment business and I think everyone was entertained tonight - maybe not at half-time when it was a bit of a stalemate.

"They (Showdowns) don't disappoint and in the end I would say we played some good footy in amongst it.

"I think we deserved to win, (but that) doesn't mean we were always going to get it. But to finish off the way we did and get the result is extremely pleasing and we will make sure we add another moment to the journey we’re on."

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Showdown 59, just the second Friday night Showdown, provided yet another classic ending.

Young forward Joe Berry looked to have won the game for the Power when his classy snap sailed through the goal posts at the northern end.

However, it was Crows wingman Brayden Cook who had the final say, nailing the game-winning goal with 10 seconds remaining.

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"There's scenarios that we work on, and I'll be good cop and bad cop because we didn't get one of our scenarios right," he said.

"But to be able to flip that on its head really quickly and go down and finish our work off, I think the boys will take a lot of confidence out of that."

Speaking post-game after the Crows' sixth win in the past seven Showdowns, Nicks heaped praise on hero Cook.

"For him to have the ball in that moment, I think most of us would be reasonably confident that he would finish the job," Nicks said.

"He's taken a little bit of time to round his game out. He's always had high end talent with the ball in hand, it was about getting him in the right positions and understanding the contest part of it.

"I think we've all seen this year that he's taken his game to a new level. His leadership in the off-season was as good as some of our recognised leaders. He took a young player under his wing and now he's getting reward for it, so it's pleasing."

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The win, however sweet, was dampened by injury blows to bookends Taylor Walker (hamstring) and Jordon Butts (groin), with Nicks indicating both will miss next week's clash with Richmond at the MCG.

"Really pleasing that we were able to fight and grind it out, when we had three on the bench, but it's disappointing in the same breath to lose two really key pillars," he said.

"If anything we started (to get) some momentum by bringing soldiers back in, including (Dan) Curtin today and Alex Neal-Bullen and 'Keaney' (Mark Keane) won't be far away.

"I think with Jordon Butts it was a bit of a groin and Tex was a hammy. We think both will miss next week."

Port Adelaide coach Josh Carr was understandably deflated following the heartbreaking loss.

"It was an arm-wrestle for the first half, then in the second-half their pressure clearly stepped up," Carr said.

"I think our ability to handle the heat, especially in that third quarter, we didn't handle it that well and they made us pay.

"They kicked five unanswered goals in a row and we finished off with four and gave ourselves a chance, but (I'm) pretty disappointed."

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Carr praised his side's defence, which was forced to weather a storm of Crows inside-50s all night.

"Our defenders held up right from the start when we were under pressure in the first quarter, obviously led by Aliir in-particular," he said.