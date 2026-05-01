Daniel Curtin, Riley Thilthorpe, Josh Rachele and Ben Keays celebrate a goal during the match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE SHOWDOWN has delivered once again.

With 10 seconds left, Crows wingman Brayden Cook etched himself in Showdown folklore by delivering the dagger to clinch a one-point victory over Port Adelaide in front of 53,045 fans at Adelaide Oval.

CROWS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

Trailing by as much as 21 points early in the final term after leading for much of the game prior, Joe Berry's snap appeared to hand Port Adelaide bragging rights.

However, as has become a theme in Showdowns, this match was far from over and went down to almost the last kick of the contest.

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Yet for all the late-game heroics, it was a first half riddled with fumbles and turnovers, perhaps indicative of the pressure and intensity which comes with a Showdown, but certainly not a reflection of the pristine conditions at ground level.

With the game crying out for a moment of brilliance in the second term, Josh Rachele got one to roll through to level the scores after missing two prior chances, gettable by his standards.

His partner in crime, Izak Rankine, threatened to do similar when he streamed through the middle towards goal, only to be stopped and called for running too far.

A chorus of boos rang out and they only intensified when Power star Zak Butters won a free-kick for a push and nailed a classy goal to give Port the lead at half-time.

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Georgiades (three goals, six marks) clearly looked the most threatening forward on the ground, with his speed and crafty leading patterns causing headaches for direct opponent Jordon Butts.

The momentum appeared to be Adelaide's when Toby Murray's back-to-back goals gave the Crows the momentum as they raced toward what looked like becoming a comfortable victory.

First he threaded the needle from 'Eddie's pocket', not bad for his first goal in senior football, then he converted another set shot two minutes later to give Adelaide the momentum in the shadows of three-quarter time.

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But comfort is a feeling rarely felt in these games and Port Adelaide hit back with four goals in a row.

Brilliant again in defence, Wayne Milera (29 disposals, six marks) nearly booted the game-winner, but his stirring goal was ruled a non-goal after Rachele was deemed to have pushed Logan Evans on the goal line.

Relentless in his hunt for both the ball and the opposition, Sam Berry stood out with 29 disposals and 19 tackles en route to collecting the Showdown Medal.

ADELAIDE 1.2 3.4 8.9 11.10 (76)

PORT ADELAIDE 3.2 4.4 7.7 11.9 (75)

GOALS

Adelaide: Keays 3, Rachele 2, Murray 2, Cook, Pedlar, Rankine, Thilthorpe

Port Adelaide: Georgiades 3, Berry 2, Durdin 2, Butters, Visentini, Whitlock, Wines

BEST

Adelaide: Milera, Berry, Rachele, Murray, Rankine, Cook, Peatling

Port Adelaide: Aliir, Georgiades, Horne-Francis, Butters, Bergman, Wines

INJURIES

Adelaide: Walker (hamstring)

Port Adelaide: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Adelaide: Nil

Port Adelaide: Nil

Crowd: 53,045 at Adelaide Oval