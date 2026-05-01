Follow all the action from Friday night's matches between the Dogs and Dockers, and Crows and Power

Marcus Bontempelli is tackled by Luke Jackson and Caleb Serong during the round 24 match between Western Bulldogs and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on August 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE injury-hit Western Bulldogs face a rampaging Fremantle at Marvel Stadium before the Showdown between Adelaide and Port Adelaide in a huge Friday night double-header.

The Bulldogs' concerns went from bad to worse as they were kept at arm's length by Sydney before the ladder leaders pulled away in the second half. The Bulldogs have now lost their past three by an average 60 points at the same time as their injury toll continues to mount. The Dogs will need no reminder of their costly loss to the Dockers last year as they look to turn their form around.

BULLDOGS v DOCKERS Follow it LIVE

Fremantle (6-1) did what it needed to do against Carlton before flicking a switch at the start of the final term to boot four goals in six minutes and set up a sixth straight win.

The Dockers appear to still have another gear or two to go to but could now begin to entrench their place among the genuine contenders as they face a Bulldogs outfit dealing with a growing injury crisis.

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

There is some relief on the way for the Dogs, however, with Tim English recalled for his first game in a month, while Laitham Vandermeer and Arty Jones are also back among six changes for Luke Beveridge's side. Adam Treloar (managed), Oskar Baker and Lachie Jaques are among the outs.

The Dockers have made just one change, with Pat Voss returning after illness in place of the Judd McVee.

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Adelaide failed yet another litmus test as it was unable to stem the flow of goals once Brisbane lifted a gear, to keep the alarm bells ringing whenever it meets a top-four contender.

The Crows face mounting concerns with stopping the opposition once they get a run on, as they conceded their highest score since 2018 against the Lions and are averaging 91 points against this season.

CROWS v POWER Follow it LIVE

Port Adelaide took a huge step towards discovering a new identity under coach Josh Carr as it stunned Geelong for its most impressive win for more than a year.

The Power made the most of their stoppage dominance to finish +18 in clearances and +23 for inside 50s, and appear primed for the on-ball battle as they come up against a Crows outfit they have beaten once in the past six Showdowns.

Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGE

Dan Curtin has been named for his first game of 2026 after overcoming a knee injury and is one of four changes made by the Crows, with Alex Neal-Bullen and Jake Soligo both back. Skipper Jordan Dawson (personal) is out, along with the omitted Nick Murray, Finnbar Maley and Charlie Edwards.

There's only one change at the Power with Todd Marshall returning in place of Jack Watkins.