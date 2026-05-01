The teams for Sunday's round eight matches are in

L-R: Matt Rowell, Isaac Heeney, Harrison Petty. Pictures: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast's Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell is out of Sunday's clash with GWS as one of five changes the Suns have made for the game.

Meanwhile, Sydney has regained superstar Isaac Heeney for the top-four clash at the SCG with Melbourne, who welcome back defender Harrison Petty.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS OR CLICK HERE

Rowell will miss with an ankle injury, joining managed pair Jarrod Witts and Zeke Uwland on the sidelines for the 'Expansion Cup' game against the Giants at People First Stadium, while Jed Walter and Jake Rogers have both been dropped.

Ruck Ned Moyle has been confirmed for his first game of the season, with Alex Davies and Joel Jeffrey also among the inclusions.

GWS has recalled ruck Kieren Briggs in place of the injured Nick Madden (knee) while Joe Fonti returns from suspension.

Heeney replaced veteran Harry Cunningham in the Swans side, while Lewis Melican comes in for sore key defender Tom McCartin. Sydney has opted against selecting two rucks, with both Hayden McLean and Peter Ladhams in the emergencies.

Petty is back after progressing through concussion protocols after suffering a worrying dizzy spell two weeks ago against Gold Coast, while first-year forward Paddy Cross is back after recovering from a fractured thumb.

Learn More 20:40

SUNDAY, MAY 3

Sydney v Melbourne, SCG, 3.15pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: L.Melican, I.Heeney

Out: T.McCartin (knee), H.Cunningham (omitted)

MELBOURNE

In: P.Cross, H.Petty

Out: J.Culley (knee), X.Taylor (omitted)

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney, People First Stadium, 7.20pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: N.Moyle, A.Davies, J.Jeffrey, S.Clohesy, L.Gulbin

Out: J.Witts (managed), Z.Uwland (managed), M.Rowell (ankle), J.Walter (omitted), J.Rogers (omitted)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: K.Briggs, J.Fonti

Out: N.Madden (knee), O.Hannaford (omitted)