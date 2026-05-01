A Queensland prospect is shaping up to be the top pick in Monday's pre-season draft, while the draft order has been locked in

L-R: Dom Carbone, Mikaylah Antony, and Juliet Kelly. Pictures: AFL Photos

ELEVEN picks will be in play for the AFLW's first pre-season draft on Monday.

Broadcasted exclusively on AFL.com.au, womens.afl and the AFL and AFLW Live Apps from 7pm AEST, nine clubs will be involved with making selections, which will serve to round out lists ahead of pre-season beginning on May 11.

Midfielder Lily Quigley – an 18-year-old who has starred in the Talent League as an over-ager – is hot favourite to find a home with either pick No.1 (Gold Coast) or No.2 (Greater Western Sydney).

Quigley, 159cm, was a member of GWS' academy over the past few years, and played for NSW/ACT in last year's Marsh Under-18 National Championships, but was overlooked for the combined Allies side.

She has since moved to Queensland with family, and hit the ground running as an over-ager for Brisbane's academy.

DRAFT ORDER

Gold Coast Greater Western Sydney Essendon Western Bulldogs Fremantle West Coast St Kilda Hawthorn Melbourne Greater Western Sydney West Coast

Both the Bombers and Saints - and possibly the Eagles with their second pick - have been linked to Irish talent, with all selected players having had to have previously nominated for last year's Telstra AFLW national draft, meaning every club has had the opportunity to select them.

Clubs who will select players either have a list spot remaining from December's draft (Hawthorn and Gold Coast) or have had players either retire or been named inactive.

If a player suffers a long-term injury during pre-season, clubs can sign replacement players on an ad hoc basis up until the start of the season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Lily Quigley, Brisbane Academy - a 159cm midfielder who has previously been in GWS’ academy, and is now playing for Brisbane’s after a family move. Quick and smart with a good athletic profile, has improved her kicking greatly this year. Strong chance to go with pick No.1, and unlikely to slip below GWS at No.2.

Maisy Evans, Bond University - standing around 185cm, Evans has impressed both as a ruck and key forward for Bond, before making the move to a (very tall) inside midfield role this year. Originally from Melbourne, where she played school footy and rugby sevens. Athletic and launches strongly at the footy. Another who has been linked to the Giants.

Juliet Kelly, Claremont - a surprise to be overlooked in last year’s draft. A hard-working ball-winner and strong tackler who impressed for Western Australia in the under-18 nationals. Given the difficulty of relocating players a week before the start of pre-season, is a chance to be picked up by Fremantle or West Coast.

Juliet Kelly in action during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Girls match between Western Australia and Victoria Metro at The Good Grocer Park, on July 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Paige Price, Box Hill - the safest choice if looking for an experienced ruck. Was on St Kilda’s list as a cross-sport (basketball) rookie, but didn’t play due to injury. Has been the most dominant ruck in the VFLW over the last few years.

Amaia Wain, Sydney academy - more of a project ruck than Price, but has come on this year as an overager with Sydney’s academy. Has relocated from Coffs Harbour to fast-track her footy. High jump background.

Mikaylah Antony, Central District - another unlucky to be overlooked in last year’s draft, Antony was named the SANFLW’s best in the recent state match. A mid-sized defender/midfielder who reads the ball well and is a strong rebounder. Injuries affected her 2025 season.

Mikaylah Antony wins best on ground during the 2026 State Women's game between SANFLW and VFLW on April 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Sienna Gerardi, Swan Districts - a small forward who’s particularly dangerous at ground level. Overlooked in last year’s draft after juggling footy with basketball, but has since given her hoop dreams away to focus on footy.

Dominique Carbone, Collingwood VFLW - always around the mark, Carbone was on Hawthorn’s list in 2022, and is a dependable, ball-winning midfielder who has been an AFLW train-on for a number of years. A strong leader.

Marika Carlton, Palmerston - a former member of the AFLW Academy, Carlton is lightning quick with strength that belies her size. Plays best on the wing, but could easily slot into a forward or rebound role, and has starred up in Darwin over summer.

Aprille Crooks, North Adelaide - originally from Tasmania, the 22-year-old has been playing in the SANFLW for the past few years. A mid-sized forward with plenty of speed and athleticism.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 16: VFLW Best and Fairest (Lambert-Pearce Medal) Winner, Dom Carbone and VFL Best and Fairest (J.J. Liston Trophy) Winner, Dom Brew pose together during the 2024 VFL and VFLW Awards at Crown Palladium on September 16, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/AFL Photos)

The Irish crew

Saoirse Lally, Mayo - has been heavily linked with St Kilda. A leader who can play at either end of the field, but has spent most of her time in Gaelic footy in defence.

Emma Dineen, Kerry - a 25-year-old forward in Gaelic football, who played underage basketball for Ireland. Good overhead and a smart user of the ball.

Omalara (or Lara) Dahunsi, Antrim - a 24-year-old who has been named young player of the year for her region of Ulster, and was named the All-Ireland final player of the match. A very athletic defender who is physical at ground level and strong overhead.

INACTIVE PLAYERS

Bess Keaney (Essendon) – pregnancy

Áine Tighe (Fremantle) – knee injury, suffered October 2025

Blaithin Mackin (Melbourne) – remaining in Ireland

Nicola Xenos (St Kilda) – torn ACL, suffered October 2025

Ali Drennan (West Coast) – pregnancy

Maggie Gorham (Western Bulldogs) - personal

PLAYERS WHO HAVE RETIRED SINCE THE NATIONAL DRAFT