Finn Maginness celebrates a goal during the round seven match between Hawthorn and Gold Coast at University of Tasmania Stadium, on April 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Joel Peterson and Josh Gabelich take a deep dive into the story behind the story of Hawthorn's Finn Maginness' remarkable recovery from a kidney injury that threatened his career.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Finn Maginness opens up on the brutal kidney injury he suffered last season - from the initial unknown to urinating blood in the shower and the diagnosis

- He details the helicopter ride from Launceston to a Hobart hospital that could only squeeze in four people

- Maginness talks about the support he received from people in and out of Hawthorn

- Why he never thought about retiring, and how he's hell-bent on helping the Hawks in their September run

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts