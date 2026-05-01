IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, Joel Peterson and Josh Gabelich take a deep dive into the story behind the story of Hawthorn's Finn Maginness' remarkable recovery from a kidney injury that threatened his career.
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- Finn Maginness opens up on the brutal kidney injury he suffered last season - from the initial unknown to urinating blood in the shower and the diagnosis
- He details the helicopter ride from Launceston to a Hobart hospital that could only squeeze in four people
- Maginness talks about the support he received from people in and out of Hawthorn
- Why he never thought about retiring, and how he's hell-bent on helping the Hawks in their September run
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