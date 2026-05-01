Sam Draper has everyone at Brisbane reminded of Joe Daniher, but in more ways than most would imagine

Sam Draper during the round three match between St Kilda and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, March 28, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has found its new Joe Daniher.

Maybe not in playing style, but in just about every other way, Sam Draper reminds his new teammates and their supporters of the club's popular 2024 premiership-winning full-forward.

There's the obvious stuff. Both used to play for Essendon, both are taller than two metres and both moved to Brisbane via free agency (Daniher in 2020, Draper in 2025).

You're also never quite sure where set shots are going from either. It's been said Daniher was a 50-50 proposition from anywhere on the field, and although Draper is many rungs below as a pure goalkicker, you’re equally never sure what you're going to get around goal.

"He's very similar to Joey," Cam Rayner chuckled earlier in the week.

Sam Draper after the round three match between St Kilda and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, March 28, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

"They're really level-headed. It doesn't look like that from the outside … he's really witty, really invested in the team and looking to learn and get better."

When Brisbane landed the towering ruckman last October, he wasted no time moving interstate and getting to know his new teammates.

While some were off holidaying following a second consecutive premiership, one man that stuck around in the Queensland capital was energetic forward Kai Lohmann.

He and Draper hit it off immediately.

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The common link between the pair was Bomber, Jaxon Prior, who had been teammates with Lohmann for three years before heading south.

"'Priz' said we'd get along pretty well," Lohmann told AFL.com.au.

They had coffee together, did boxing sessions, had dinner at Camp Hill's Mon's Thai Restaurant. Lohmann even drove the 27-year-old to Brighton Homes Arena when pre-season resumed.

"We got on like a house on fire. We're very close now.

"I thought he was going to be like me, immature, but he's actually very mature and a friendly giant.

Sam Draper during the Brisbane Official Team Photo Day at Brighton Homes Arena, January 22, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's a great guy with a great sense of humour.

"It's just how caring and nice he is. He has time for everyone. He'll talk to random people at the café. Everyone that meets him falls in love with him.

"He's a close mate of mine now and I'm very happy about that."

Although he sports a mullet and loves a goal celebration, Draper is a little more reserved away from the field.

Just like Joe.

Daniher was a mystery to many outside the club, living in northern New South Wales and commuting to training, but once at Springfield, he was loved by all.

Sam Draper and Joe Daniher during the round 24 match between Brisbane and Essendon at The Gabba, August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

He became a trusted confidante in a weekly veteran's brains trust that included Harris Andrews, Josh Dunkley, Ryan Lester and Dayne Zorko.

"'Froggy' Lester told (Draper) one day he's so gentle like Joe," Lohmann said. "He is a bit like Joe with his caring nature. He's so positive."

On the field, Draper has added another dimension to a star-studded midfield, with his soaring leap at centre bounce and strong marking around the ground.

At Marvel Stadium on Saturday, he'll face the club he played 78 games for.

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"He loves that club and has a lot of great mates there and he wouldn't have bad blood with anyone," Lohmann said.

"I think he'll be very excited and a little nervous too.

"He'll be pumped to see his old mates and play against them and hopefully get a win with us."