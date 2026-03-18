Tasmania's first VFL game as the Devils is a landmark moment in the club's development

Jeromey Webberley, during the VFL Season Launch at Whitten Oval, March 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

EMBRACE the nerves and history and enjoy the moment.

Those are the words of Tasmania Devils VFL vice-captain Jye Menzie and coach Jeromey Webberley ahead of the club's inaugural outing on Saturday.

Three years after being granted a licence for AFL entry in 2028, the Devils will run out in front of an 11,000-strong capacity North Hobart Oval crowd against Coburg.

The clash is viewed as the first step in a crucial building process for the top league.

"This is one of the biggest moments in my footy journey," Webberley, who played 16 games for Richmond, said.

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"It feels like forever we’ve been talking about the opportunity, now we’re a few days away. It's a momentous day for the club and our jumper."

The Devils overcame a huge hurdle when approval for a new $1.13 billion stadium, a condition of the licence, passed state parliament in December.

Tasmania, a die-hard footy state, has produced AFL legends including three-time Brownlow winner Ian Stewart as well as Alastair Lynch and Jack Riewoldt in more recent times.

Menzie, who was delisted by Essendon at the end of last season, played his junior footy for North Hobart.

Jye Menzie celebrates during the round five match between Melbourne and Essendon at Adelaide Oval, April 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

He'll lead the side in the absence of skipper and fellow Tasmanian Robbie Fox, after the ex-Sydney grand finalist was ruled out with a calf injury.

"It's going to be pretty special and definitely something I’ve dreamed about," the 23-year-old said.

"We’ve touched on it a little bit, the history around the club.

"We’re so keen to get out there and show the Tassie faithful what we can do and put ourselves on the national map."

Tasmania competed in the VFL from 2001-08 and made one preliminary final, but this is the first outing for the Devils franchise.

Tasmania's inaugural playing jumper. Picture: Tasmania FC

Menzie admitted there were some nerves but also a groundswell of support.

"Everywhere you go, someone is asking about the Devils. It’s massive," he said.

The club has some AFL experience on the roster, including former Swan Caleb Mitchell, Hugh Dixon and former North Melbourne 20-year-old Geordie Payne.

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Webberley said teenager Lachy Hay, who signed from country Victoria after a best-and-fairest season with Riddell, was a potential bolter for round one.

He wants his side to bring a free-spirited approach against Coburg, who narrowly missed out on finals in 2025.

"We don't want to shy away from the occasion ... we want to step into that," he said.

"We want to enjoy it, but we want to make sure we’re ready to play a game of footy."