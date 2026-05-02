West Coast coach says players need to know the rules, Adem Yze philosophical on growing injury list

Steely Green during the round eight match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium, May 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE NEW interpretation of the stand rule has come in for some criticism at times this season and it was thrown to the forefront again this week when a 50 metre penalty cost West Coast a goal late in its 11-point loss to Richmond on Saturday.

The Eagles held a two-point lead with minutes remaining in the final term when Harley Reid handed Steely Green a free kick for a high tackle.

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The Tigers small forward was 80 metres from goal and looking for options to dish off to, but when Reid and Elliot Yeo both abandoned the mark to fill defensive space the umpire penalised Yeo for not standing the mark and brought Green to well within range from where he nailed the shot.

It wasn’t the last score of the match but arguably wrested momentum away from West Coast as the loud home crowd tried to carry their side over the line.

However, coach Andrew McQualter wasn’t buying into any controversy that may have arisen.

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"I think it was a 50 by the rule," McQualter said when given a chance to comment on the decision after the game.

"That's what the rule was there for, and our players need to know if a free kick's paid then you can't run out of the area.

"It is what it is."

Despite dropping the game to the 18th-placed and previously winless Tigers, McQualter was looking at the glass as being half full.

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"We're incredibly clear on our plan and on what we're doing and the path we're on.

"We'll have blips over the next little period of time, there's no question about that.

"I think we saw some pretty good growth signs from some individuals today. You saw Willem's moment there late in the game (Duursma's goal to keep the Eagles in the game) - for our fans to see that, that was special."

For Richmond the day was even more special, putting to bed rising speculation the club could go through the season without a win.

Coach Adem Yze left no doubt as to how he felt securing the victory on the road and with an extensive injury list that left few options at selection.

"We had three boys play in the VFL and Luke Trainor was a holdover who travelled with the group, so we had 27 to choose from,' Yze said post-match.

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"When you're dealing with that sort of adversity off-field, or dealing with what we're dealing with availability, these wins are really important for a young group, so a credit to them. We're really proud of them."

The club's injury curse continued in-game, with experienced midfielder Dion Prestia leaving the contest in the opeing few minutes with a calf injury.

Asked how bad the damage is, the coach was unsure.

"He's had a couple (of calf injuries) and he feels this isn't as bad, but it's a hard one with that," Yze said.

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"No doubt he's going to miss a little bit of footy. We've got a bye in round 13, so worst-case scenario it's only up to that mid-season break."

The only short-term prospect to come back into the side is Tim Taranto, with Yze confident the reigning best and fairest winner will be back to face Adelaide at the MCG next Sunday.

"Having him back will be really nice."