Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

L-R: Max King, Cody Walker, Mason Redman. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in action for 2026, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

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State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Friday May 1, 4pm ACST

Former Roo Finnbar Maley did his best to get Adelaide home over Port Adelaide in the SANFL, kicking two last-quarter goals as the Crows tried to steal a stunning comeback but ultimately falling 20 points short.

Maley (12 disposals, seven marks) finished with three goals for the match, as did Nick Murray from 10 touches.

Lachie Sholl was his side’s leading ball-winner with 31 disposals along with 10 marks, while Luke Nankervis had 26 and 14.

Ruckman Reilly O’Brien kept the pressure on Lachie McAndrew in the seniors, the veteran gathering 23 disposals, 26 hitouts, eight marks and a team-high 11 clearances.

Learn More 09:00

Charlie Edwards was strong with 22 touches, Billy Dowling had 19 as did Oscar Ryan, while Chayce Jones had 17 and seven clearances.

Tyler Welsh kicked one goal from his 14 disposals, with Mitchell Marsh slotting two from 13 touches and seven marks.

Rookie Indy Cotton finished with 13 disposals, the same as Sid Draper, and Archie Ludowyke kicked a goal.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Coburg v Brisbane at Barry Plant Park, Saturday May 2, 1.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

James Tunstill returned to the VFL after being dropped from the senior team, picking up 21 disposals, seven clearances and 10 tackles as Brisbane was comprehensively beaten by Coburg.

Learn More 02:08

Luke Beecken was the Lions' highest disposal winner with 26 along with four marks, while Shadeau Brain had 20 disposals, six tackles, seven marks and a goal in a solid hitout.

Irishman Darragh Joyce finished with 17 disposals and eight marks, Sam Marshall gathered 18 touches and six clearances, Reece Torrent had 16 disposals and veteran defender Tom Doedee had 15 touches along with five marks.

Zane Zakostelsky picked up just eight disposals but also had 22 hitouts and three tackles, with mature-age draftee Tai Hayes having nine touches.

Luke Lloyd (12) and Archie Smith (nine, one goal) were also in action.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v St Kilda at Ikon Park, Saturday May 2, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

George Hewett put up yet another impressive performance in Carlton’s five-point VFL win over St Kilda, racking up 31 disposals, six clearances, 12 marks and kicking 2.2.

Father-son draft prospect Cody Walker delighted in his VFL debut with 26 disposals and five clearances but a maiden goal proved evasive, with the 18-year-old kicking 0.2.

Touted as a potential No.1 draft pick, Walker started the first and second quarters on the bench before working his way into the game in impressive fashion.

Learn More 03:33

Lewis Young was also impressive in defence, with 20 touches and 12 marks, while Billy Wilson showed his skill with ball in hand with 28 disposals.

Lachie Fogarty had 23 disposals and a goal, while Jordan Boyd had 22 touches.

Blake Acres (19 disposals) ran hot early, kicking two goals in an impressive first-quarter performance, while untried father-son draftee Ben Camporeale had 20 touches.

Jack Ison kicked three goals, while Flynn Young, Wade Derksen, Hudson O’Keeffe and Ashton Moir also hit the scoreboard with a goal apiece

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Collingwood at Kennedy Community Centre, Friday May 1, 7.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Collingwood may have lost its VFL clash with Box Hill by nine points, but Bobby Hill's three goals will have put a smile on the face of Magpies fans that made it to the game.

Hill's return to football after a long layoff for personal reasons is likely to give the club a lift as it tries to compete for a finals spot.

Learn More 01:45

Ed Allan shone for Collingwood with 28 disposals and two goals, with Charlie West also kicking a couple of major scores.

Jakob Ryan was the next busiest with 26 touches and 10 marks, Sam Swaddling had the ball 23 times, and key forward prospect Noah Howes took 10 grabs and had 15 disposals.

Tyan Prindable (15 disposals, six tackles), Jai Saxena (13 disposals), Zac McCarthy (seven) and Iliro Smit (19 hitouts) each kicked one goal.

Tew Jiath finished with19 touches, while Lachie Sullivan had limited time and just four disposals.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v Williamstown at Windy Hill, Saturday May 2, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

Veteran defender Mason Redman returned to the field after a knee injury, while Irish recruit Cillian Bourke making his VFL debut for the club after pre-season setbacks.

Redman picked up 13 disposals, four marks and four tackles in a positive sign for the Bombers, with Bourke finding his way with 11 touches and one clearance.

Axed midfielder Elijah Tsatas continued to rack up disposals in the reserves with 32 and 10 clearances, while Will Setterfield was Essendon's best with 25 disposals, eight tackles and five clearances.

Liam McMahon and Hussien El Achkar booted three goals apiece in strong displays up forward.

Learn More 01:50

Archie Perkins finished with 20 touches and seven tackles, Matt Guelfi had 18 disposals and six tackles, and young mid Zak Johnson was excellent with 26 disposals.

Ruckman Nick Bryan (14 disposals, 22 hitouts) was solid, with Kayle Gerreyn (11) also in action.

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel Thunder v West Perth at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday May 2, 1.10pm AWST

Fremantle prospects Leon Kickett and Toby Whan booted three goals each as Peel Thunder thumped West Perth.

Category B rookie Whan also picked up 18 disposals and five marks, while Kickett, who was taken with pick No.8 in last year's rookie draft, only had seven disposals but made every one of them count as the Thunder recorded a 71-point win.

Developing forward Charlie Nicholls kicked two majors, as did Tobyn Murray, who also had 14 touches.

Nathan O'Driscoll, who bravely opened up about his mental health battles during the week, booted a goal from 28 disposals.

Oscar McDonald and Adam Sweid each had 12 disposals and a goal, with Josh Draper (15), Cooper Simpson (18) and Bailey Banfield (21) all getting their hands dirty.

Hugh Davies had 21 touches, with youngsters Jaren Carr (22) and Aiden Riddle (17) also playing well.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday May 2, 12.30pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Veteran ruck Rhys Stanley was the dominant big man on the ground, propelling Geelong to a 13-point win.

Stanley, who has failed to crack into the senior team this season, had 16 disposals, 39 hitouts, four clearances, four tackles and a goal.

Midfield duo George Stevens (34 disposals, 12 clearances) and Mitch Knevitt (27, 10) continued their excellent VFL form, while Jhye Clark was equally impressive with 32 touches.

Young forward Jesse Mellor booted two goals from 12 disposals, with Jed Bews gathering 17 touches and six marks, Hunter Holmes - brother of Max - picking up 16 disposals and three tackles, Oli Wiltshire having 13 touches and Cillian Burke getting 21.

Untried youngsters Lennox Hofmann (17), Nicholas Driscoll (16, one goal) and Joe Pike (11) were also in action.

Learn More 06:03

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium, Sunday May 3, 2.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium, Sunday May 3, 2.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Collingwood at Kennedy Community Centre, Friday May 1, 7.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

With competition hot for AFL games at Hawthorn there were plenty of strong performances in Box Hill's nine-point win over Collingwood on Friday night.

Henry Hustwaite was the leading possession winner with 30, seven of them clearances, while Sam Butler had 27 disposals and eight marks, and Bailey Macdonald 26 and eight.

First-year midfielder Jack Dalton also took eight marks and kicked one goal from 16 touches, fellow draftee Cam Nairn also slotting a goal from his 19 disposals.

Learn More 06:02

Rookie small forward Matt Hill was the Hawks' leading goalscorer with three from 12 disposals, ruckman Max Ramsden slotted two from 14 touches and 15 hitouts, while Will McCabe (14 disposals), Oliver Greeves (14), Cody Anderson (12) and Aidan Schubert (10) kicked one goal apiece.

Harry Morrison was busy with 24 disposals, as was former Roo Flynn Perez with 21.

Bodie Ryan finished with 19 touches, fellow defender Noah Mraz had 14 including eight marks, and 209cm rookie Jaime Uhr-Henry had 13 hitouts and three clearances.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Casey Demons at Tramway Oval, Sunday May 3, 12.15pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, Saturday May 2, 12.30pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

Developing ruckman Taylor Goad (31 hitouts, 19 disposals, five tackles, one goal) provided a strong physical presence for the Roos, as father-son Cooper Harvey (32 disposals) played an excellent game off half-back.

Learn More 02:03

Riley Hardeman, who is looking to force his way back into the AFL, gathered 20 disposals, Bailey Scott (18 disposals, seven tackles) was strong around the ground and young tall Matt Whitlock booted two goals from 15 disposals.

Returning to the VFL side, Toby Pink (16 disposals, six marks) was impressive in defence.

Youngster Brayden George had 15 disposals and five marks, with Wil Dawson (eight) and Jacob Konstanty (10) also playing their part.

Zac Banch gathered 11 touches.

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Adelaide v Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, Friday May 1, 4pm ACST

Port Adelaide’s only 2025 draftee, Jack Watkins responded to being dropped back to the SANFL with 33 disposals in the Power’s 20-point win over Adelaide on Friday.

Former Docker and Sun Will Brodie racked up possessions with 30, had a match-high 12 clearances and kicked one goal, while Will Lorenz had 32 disposals and also slotted a goal, and Jackson Mead finished with 32 touches and six tackles.

Learn More 09:00

Papua New Guinean Benny Barrett (11 disposals) and rookie Xavier Walsh (nine) led the scoring with three goals each.

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher didn’t see as much ball in defence, finishing with 13 touches.

SSP signing Balyn O’Brien had 12 disposals, and former basketballer Jacob Moss had six.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Frankston at Kinetic Stadium, Friday May 1, 7.35pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

The dire state of Richmond's injury list meant there were only three senior-listed players in action for the Tigers in their 12-point loss to Frankston on Friday night.

Ruckman Samson Ryan was the most prominent of the trio, gathering 20 disposals, 33 hitouts and kicking one goal.

Learn More 02:12

Key forward Liam Fawcett did his job with two goals from seven possessions, while young midfielder Noah Roberts-Thompson had 11 touches.

State league affiliate: St Kilda (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v St Kilda at Ikon Park, Saturday May 2, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from St Kilda's clash

Hugh Boxshall made another compelling case for a senior recall with 33 touches, five clearances and 12 marks in St Kilda’s five-point VFL loss to Carlton on Saturday.

In his second VFL game back from persistent knee injuries, Max King kicked two goals and took five marks before exiting the game with a hamstring complaint during the second quarter.

Returning from a four-week suspension for striking and making a homophobic slur, Lance Collard played in a new role off half-back and generated a lot of the Saints’ forward forays. He finished with 25 disposals and 10 marks.

Learn More 01:50

Paddy Dow racked up 25 touches and a goal but copped a heavy hit to the ribs during the second quarter.

Alex Dodson dominated in the ruck with 29 hitouts, five clearances and 12 disposals.

Alix Tauru took an exceptional mark before being withdrawn from the game at half-time as a holdover player for the Saints’ AFL match later in the day.

Tobie Travaglia had 24 touches and eight marks, while first-year player Kye Fincher had 21 and five.

Learn More 00:30

Untried midfielder Patrick Said had an equal game-high five clearances to go with his 15 disposals, while Charlie Banfield had a successful return from a shoulder issue with 15 touches, two clearances and a goal.

Winger Ryan Byrnes had 20 disposals and two clearances as he works his way back from an ankle concern.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Casey Demons at Tramway Oval, Sunday May 3, 12.15pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: West Coast v East Perth at Mineral Resources Park, Saturday May 2, 2.10pm AWST

Veteran Jamie Cripps had a quiet game with 12 disposals and a goal in West Coast's loss to East Perth as he seeks a return to the AFL side.

Tom Gross, Clay Hall and Rhett Bazzo all gathered 20 disposals, with young forward Jack Williams the standout performer with three goals from 18 touches after being omitted this week.

Bo Allan (15 disposals) and Sandy Brock (10), who were also axed by Andrew McQualter this week, were relatively subdued.

Ruckman Matt Flynn had 34 hitouts among 13 disposals, while youngster Lucca Grego had 18 touches and Harry Edwards 11.

Other AFL-listed players in action include Jack Hutchinson (17), Fred Rodriguez (10), Tyrell Dewar (10) and Harry Barnett (seven, one goal).

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Footscray at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday May 2, 10.35am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Footscray had a number of strong contributors in its narrow loss to Southport.

Utility Oskar Baker finished with a goal alongside 21 disposals, three tackles and three clearances, while Cooper Hynes collected 22 touches (13 of them contested), five tackles and a game-high seven clearances to go with his goal.

Learn More 01:10

Lachlan Smith was dominant in the ruck, recording 36 hitouts.

Defenders Lachlan Carmichael (16 disposals, four marks), Luke Cleary (17, five) and Ryan Gardner (12, six) were also busy.

Jordan Croft chipped in with a goal from nine touches, while Lachie Jaques gathered nine disposals and son-of-a-gun Will Darcy rounded out the contributors with a goal from his four touches.