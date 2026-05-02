Max King hurts his left hamstring in his second game back in the VFL

Max King is pictured ahead of the match between St Kilda and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round 18, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

INJURY-PLAGUED St Kilda forward Max King has suffered another brutal setback, hurting a hamstring in the VFL on Saturday afternoon.

Having not played an AFL game since round 16, 2024, King had been pushing for a return to the seniors after overcoming multiple knee and calf setbacks.

In his second VFL game in six days, the 25-year-old kicked two early goals against Carlton at Ikon Park and was pressing his case for a long-awaited senior recall.

But King's Saturday finished early, putting ice on his left hamstring.

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King has kicked 159 goals in 83 games since debuting in 2020 with the 202cm tall forward plagued by knee issues throughout his career.

The No.4 pick in the 2018 draft was most recently hobbled by a calf muscle injury, delaying his much-anticipated comeback.

King only managed 23 games across the 2023-24 seasons before suffering a pre-season knee injury leading into 2025.

That ended up sidelining him for all of last year as he underwent a succession of operations.

Midway through last year, the club admitted King's injury had "confounded" medical experts.

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In late-2024, the Saints re-signed King on a massive deal that tied him to the club until the end of the 2032 season.

At his best, King is one of St Kilda's most important players and he would be a crucial addition to its forward line.