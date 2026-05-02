Chris Fagan has slammed the person who "illegally" leaked a photo of a whiteboard that showed the Lions' notes on their Essendon opponents

Chris Fagan looks on during round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan has lashed the person responsible for leaking the side's opposition analysis on social media, saying he has spoken to Jaxon Prior and that nothing sinister or degrading was intended by the comments.

The Lions labelled Zach Merrett as "selfish" and listed Ben McKay as "low confidence" among the strengths and weaknesses of every player, with photos of a whiteboard featuring the remarks leaked just before they played the Bombers on Saturday.

BOMBERS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

There was also a reference to Prior's partner listed as a 'strength' among the comments, with a furious Fagan saying they were leaked by an Essendon supporter who was allowed access to their facility in the lead-up to the match.

Learn More 07:27

"I'm not going to comment on what was written on that whiteboard," Fagan said.

"From our perspective, it's private information. Somebody illegally took photos of information that was on a whiteboard and then decided to make a hero of themselves and put it out in the public domain.

"I reckon it's a little unfair, when it's your workplace and it's what you do everyday and it's information that we keep internal. We've been doing it for nine years, we've been writing the strengths and vulnerabilities of opposition players up on a whiteboard.

"I'm not going to comment on isolated things that were written on it. I can promise you, though, that nothing was written up there that had anything sinister or degrading in mind at all. That's where I'll stay with that."

Prior spent five years at Brisbane and played 39 games for the club, all under Fagan, with the Lions coach saying he spoke to the defender and laughed off the situation after the match.

"I spoke to Jaxon out on the field after the game, as did a lot of our players. We had a bit of a laugh and a joke together. I'm happy for you to go and ask Jaxon what he thinks," Fagan said.

"I'm not going to comment on individual things that were written up on that board. But remember, that player played at our club. The players all know him and we know his partner as well. There was nothing badly intended at all with that comment. Not at all. Zero.

"It's disappointing that we're sitting in here talking about this today after a game of football, honest to goodness. Private information. You guys wouldn't even know about it if that guy hadn't done what he did."

Learn More 08:11

Fagan said Brisbane would continue to allow the public to access its facility for community events, but said the incident had made the Lions question that choice and reiterated his disappointment in the public circulation of the image.

"It's very disappointing," Fagan said.

"We go out of our way to bring the community into our football club and use our facilities. For someone to do that, it's really disappointing and it makes you feel like not bringing the community in and keeping it exclusive as an elite performance centre.

"It staggered me when I heard about that. I thought, that's really disappointing. That man was there with his children using our facility and he decides to do that because he's an Essendon supporter and be a hero. I think that's really disappointing.

"But I tell you what, we'll keep bringing the community in because we're a good footy club and that's how we go about things. But when things like this happen, it just makes you go, 'Should we or shouldn't we?'

"That idea of doing an analysis of opposition players has been something that we've been doing for nine years. I learnt it off Eddie Jones. I went to London and spent a couple of days with him when he was coaching the English rugby union team. In their lunchroom, they had a whiteboard with all of the opposition players' names up there. Players would go and write comments about strengths and weaknesses.

"I thought, 'That's a good idea, I've got a young group of players who don't know enough yet about the opposition they're playing against. It's a good way to educate them'. We've been doing it ever since and we've never had any trouble.

"Nobody has ever walked in and taken a photograph of it and put it out for everyone to have a look at. It's poor behaviour on behalf of that person who came into the club and did it. It shouldn't be out there in the public domain, because that was never the intention of it."

Learn More 00:47

Essendon coach Brad Scott said the incident was for Brisbane to deal with, but challenged his players to respond to some of the more disparaging remarks about their tendencies as footballers.

"My understanding is that Brisbane has done that for six, seven, eight years," Scott said.

"That's nothing new. They do that for every team, I imagine. It's a problem for them to deal with, not for us. I wouldn't want that coming out of our building. But they do it for every opposition.

"It's a tough game and it's sometimes a psychological game, too. If that's what's identified about you, then if you're a competitor you respond to it."

Learn More 08:39

Scott even joked about the Brisbane comments and revealed his belief that such practices involving opposition analysis would be commonplace at most clubs across the competition.

"I would think so [it's common]," Scott said.

"We'd prefer a little bit more detail. Maybe better handwriting."